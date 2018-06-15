NBA Mock Draft 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Atlanta: Trae Young
Point Guard / 6-2 / Oklahoma / Freshman
27.4 ppg, 8.7 apg
This pick may not make a lot of sense as the one position that the Hawks appear to be set at is point guard. But it’s clear that Dennis Schroeder has not been on the same page with the rest of the team and there’s a good chance he will be moved this offseason, possibly on draft night. The team’s GM Travis Schlenk was with Golden State when they drafted Steph Curry and may see enough similarities with Trae Young to select him at 3.
Point Guard / 6-2 / Alabama / Freshman
19.2 ppg, 3.6 apg
The team’s star player Kemba Walker is now 28, and they seem to be stuck in late lotto purgatory with their current roster. Sexton has some of the same Walker gusto only in a bigger and more dynamic package. Another option could be Kentucky’s Kevin Knox or big man Robert Williams from Texas A&M.
Point Guard / 6-6 / Kentucky / Freshman
14.4 ppg, 5.1 apg
The Clippers could look to package picks 12 and 13 to move up, possibly to target Michael Porter Jr? Gilgeous Alexander is a promising point guard who could be a nice building block for a team in a transition phase. With their current roster, they can’t focus on filling needs and instead just adding young talent for the future. Lou Williams is 31 and hitting the last few years of his prime.
Point Guard / 6-3 / IMG Academy / 1999
–
The high schooler is thought to have a promise from a team in the early 20s and Minnesota was one of a few teams that worked him out. They obviously would seem to be a team looking for more of an instant impact guy, however Simons may be a guy they see fitting into their long term plans.
5. Indiana: Elie Okobo
Point Guard / 6-2 / Pau Orthez / 1997
13.8 ppg, 4.7 apg
With Darren Collison now 30, the Pacers could use a young point guard to groom behind him. Okobo is a bit of a wild card as he still will probably need time to round out his skillset, but shows a lot of potential with his athleticism and scoring ability. He would benefit by coming over right away and getting on an NBA strength and conditioning program.
6. Boston: Landry Shamet
Point Guard / 6-4 / Wichita State / Sophomore
14.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg
The Celtics are a stacked roster with a lot of depth and may end up looking to package this pick in a trade. Shamet plays a smart brand of basketball and shows the ability to knock down threes, two qualities that the Celtics are looking for in a draft pick. He may struggle to see the floor on a team that already has Kyrie Irving and battle tested Terry Rozier, but he would certainly be able to develop being around them and practicing against them.
Point Guard / 6-1 / UCLA / Junior
20.3 ppg, 5.8 apg
The Nets continue to rebuild with late picks, trades and free agency after the torturous trade that handed the Celtics their budding “dynasty of the East”. Holiday gives the Nets another solid outside shooter and scorer in the backcourt. As long as he isn’t overdrafted, he should be able to fulfill the expectations.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
