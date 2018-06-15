NBA Mock Draft 2018: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Power Forward / 6-11 / Duke / Freshman
21.0 ppg, 11.1 rpg
Bagley makes the most sense from both a positional and talent standpoint. There are whispers that the team may still be interested in Luka Doncic. But after trading away DeMarcus Cousins, the chance to land a potentially dominant big to anchor their frontcourt is likely too big of an opportunity to pass up. Bagley could team with De’Aaron Fox to give the Kings a very nice inside/outside nucleus to build around.
2. Memphis: Jaren Jackson
Power Forward / 6-11 / Michigan State / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg
The Grizzlies are all of a sudden one of the oldest and least talented teams in the league and with a Top 8 protection on their 2019 pick which is headed to Boston, they seem to have a lot of incentive to let their aging talent (Gasol and Conley) move on and start fresh. Jackson is a swing-for-the-fences type of pick that a team in Memphis’ position should be looking at. Some other prospects such as Luka Doncic have a higher floor, but lack the upside of JJJ. Mo Bamba and Michael Porter Jr both make sense as well for their upside and ability to be players a team can attempt to build around.
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
13.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg
Carter could potentially offer a solid complement to the Unicorn. He has a chance to go a few spots higher and would offer excellent value at 9. Media reports surfaced in the past week linking the Knicks to Michael Porter. The Knicks could offer a backstop for MPJ, should teams opt to pass on him. Obviously, his medical reports will be the deciding factor. Another player that could be in the mix for New York is Kevin Knox who supposedly had a strong workout in front of them.
Power Forward / 6-7 / Michigan State / Sophomore
17.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg
Collin Sexton may be a little too ball dominant to work alongside Ben Simmons. But his ability to score could make him appealing. The “other” Bridges (Mikal) figures to be the ideal fit for Philly, but it’s looking more likely that he’ll be gone by their pick. Miles Bridges offers the Sixers energy and toughness, providing depth at both forward positions.
Power Forward / 6-9 / Texas A&M / Sophomore
10.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg
Paul Millsap is now 33 years of age so there’s definitely a need for the team to find his eventual replacement. Williams is an extremely explosive and athletic post player who would figure to pair well with the less athletic but extremely skilled Nikola Jokic.
Power Forward / 6-9 / Villanova / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Spellman gives the team a skilled big that should compete for minutes right away. He’s probably a few years away from being a starter, if he ever becomes one, but his ability to knock down outside shots at his size fits into today’s game superbly. With the Hawks likely to finish in the running for worst team again, a player like Spellman could get a lot of minutes, which can be of great benefit to young players.
