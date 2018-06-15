NBA Mock Draft 2018: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Chicago: Mikal Bridges
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Villanova / Sophomore
17.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg
The Bulls could move in a number of directions including trading down, but the two players they’ve been linked to most are Mikal Bridges and Wendell Carter. Bridges is one of the oldest players being considered in the lottery, but he figures to still have some upside left to develop. The Bulls wouldn’t hesitate to take a point guard here if the one they want is available (Trae Young), but Bridges figures to be one of the top value picks on the board at 7.
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Texas Tech / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Zhaire is another upside pick that has been mentioned as a possibility in the early teens. The Clippers may look to move this pick so a team looking to target Smith could be looking to grab this selection. Smith and SGA could form a dynamic backcourt in time if both realized their potential.
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Miami / Freshman
11.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Walker offers the Wizards an immediate upgrade at their backup shooting guard position. He would be able to learn from Bradley Beal as well as play alongside him in small ball units. They probably could use a big over a guard, however expect a run of 2-guards in the mid to late first round as it’s the position of strength/depth in this year’s draft.
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Villanova / Sophomore
13.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg
To improve their playoff chances, the Bucks could use some additional toughness and big game performers. They have the talent, with one of the game’s elite young talents in the Greek Freak, it’s just a matter of surrounding him with the right complementary pieces. DD certainly knows something about performing well on a big stage.
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Oregon / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Look for the Spurs to decide on the shooting guard of choice here at 18. Some other options include DiVincenzo, Jerome Robinson, Kevin Huerter, Khyri Thomas and Anfernee Simons. Manu Ginobili is on his last legs and the team is clearly making a transition to the next generation. Brown is a versatile guard with promising upside that would likely thrive developing in the Spurs system.
6. Utah: Jerome Robinson
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Boston College / Junior
20.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg
The Jazz have proven to be one of the top teams in the league at spotting talent in the draft. Last year’s trade up to 13 to land Donovan Mitchell is further proof of that. Robinson is one of the more talented shooting guards that seems to be flying under the radar, despite a very impressive skillset. His smooth shooting stroke and ability to create would give the Jazz another weapon on the offensive end of the floor.
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Boise State / Senior
19.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg
Hutchison was pulled out of the combine creating speculation that he has a promise in the first round. Our sources have indicated that Chicago is the team that likely gave him the promise. Hutchison is older and not the most physical player, but there’s a lot to like with his maturity both on and off the floor.
8. Portland: Khyri Thomas
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Creighton / Junior
15.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
The Blazers have a greater need at other positions, however they get in on the run of 2-guards and grab a guy to add depth to their backcourt. With a game that reminds some of the the prolific scoring Pelican guard, just call him “Uncle Jrue”.
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Maryland / Sophomore
14.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Huerter could ultimately go 5-10 spots higher, but the Lakers are a team that has shown definite interest in him. He could potentially provide a Korver type of shooter if he can learn to get open looks and really has the pure shooting stroke that some envision. He wasn’t the most popular teammate at Maryland, so the hope will be that he matures being around pros that take him under his wing.
10. Philadelphia: Jacob Evans
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Cincinnati / Junior
13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Philly has become one of the best defensive teams in the league behind their young nucleus, and Evans could provide additional firepower on that end of the court. The team may be losing JJ Redick this offseason, so finding players that can fill it up from outside will be paramount. Evans may take a year or so to be able to extend his range to NBA three, but the potential is there.
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Freshman
14.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg
The Warriors normally don’t have their pick and end up buying a pick and turning them into a bench contributor. Don’t count that out this year as well. At 28, they will probably join the shooting guard party and grab a player that slides like Trent. Son of Shaq of the MAC is being overlooked by many and with the likely departure of Swaggy P, Trent could offer some clutch shooting off the bench.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
