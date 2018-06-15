NBA Mock Draft 2018: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Dallas: Luka Doncic
Small Forward / 6-7 / Real Madrid / 1999
16.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
Dallas GM Donnie Nelson is as well versed in International basketball as anyone. With Doncic’s ability to pass and make those around him better, he would figure to mesh well with ultra athletic 2017 first rounder Dennis Smith. Michael Porter as well as in-state prospect Mo Bamba are other possibilites.
|
Small Forward / 6-10 / Missouri / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg
|
Cleveland may soon be finding itself looking for a new talent to believe in. Porter has Top 3 talent, but coming off a season in which he barely played, a lot of teams may be spooked to draft him, especially considering that he underwent back surgery and has been discreet about his medical results. Depending on where the Cavs see LeBron suiting up next year, a player that could eventually become their new centerpiece is exactly what they need.
|
3. Phoenix: Kevin Knox
Small Forward / 6-9 / Kentucky / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
Knox has the talent to go in the mid-lotto, but had a miserable pro day and has left a number of teams scratching their heads about his focus and toughness. He’s oozing potential as a modern-day 4 and could solve a lot of problems for the Suns if he turns out to be a more competitive and dedicated pro than college player.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
Draft, Draft, Kevin Knox, Michael Porter, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz