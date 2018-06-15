NBA Mock Draft 2018

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton
Center / 7-1 / Arizona / Freshman
20.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg
|
While you can count the number of teams in today’s NBA that are constructed around big men with one hand, Ayton is destined to join that group immediately. Phoenix toyed with the idea of moving down for Doncic, but in the end the obvious decision is the smart one here and the team can go about finding its point guard of the future with a package trade later in the draft, in free agency or in a future draft. Would the team consider dealing Josh Jackson in order to land Luka Doncic? It would be risky as there is a bond between Ayton and Jackson that goes back to high school, but a move the Suns, whose new coach has ties to him, have surely pondered.
|
Power Forward / 6-11 / Duke / Freshman
21.0 ppg, 11.1 rpg
|
Bagley makes the most sense from both a positional and talent standpoint. There are whispers that the team may still be interested in Luka Doncic. But after trading away DeMarcus Cousins, the chance to land a potentially dominant big to anchor their frontcourt is likely too big of an opportunity to pass up. Bagley could team with De’Aaron Fox to give the Kings a very nice inside/outside nucleus to build around.
|
3. Atlanta: Trae Young
Point Guard / 6-2 / Oklahoma / Freshman
27.4 ppg, 8.7 apg
|
This pick may not make a lot of sense as the one position that the Hawks appear to be set at is point guard. But it’s clear that Dennis Schroeder has not been on the same page with the rest of the team and there’s a good chance he will be moved this offseason, possibly on draft night. The team’s GM Travis Schlenk was with Golden State when they drafted Steph Curry and may see enough similarities with Trae Young to select him at 3.
|
4. Memphis: Jaren Jackson
Power Forward / 6-11 / Michigan State / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg
|
The Grizzlies are all of a sudden one of the oldest and least talented teams in the league and with a Top 8 protection on their 2019 pick which is headed to Boston, they seem to have a lot of incentive to let their aging talent (Gasol and Conley) move on and start fresh. Jackson is a swing-for-the-fences type of pick that a team in Memphis’ position should be looking at. Some other prospects such as Luka Doncic have a higher floor, but lack the upside of JJJ. Mo Bamba and Michael Porter Jr both make sense as well for their upside and ability to be players a team can attempt to build around.
|
5. Dallas: Luka Doncic
Small Forward / 6-7 / Real Madrid / 1999
16.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
Dallas GM Donnie Nelson is as well versed in International basketball as anyone. With Doncic’s ability to pass and make those around him better, he would figure to mesh well with ultra athletic 2017 first rounder Dennis Smith. Michael Porter as well as in-state prospect Mo Bamba are other possibilites.
|
6. Orlando: Mohamed Bamba
Center / 6-11 / Texas / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 10.5 rpg
|
The Magic have really struggled in recent years to secure a true franchise talent to build around. Some of that can be chalked up to plain bad luck in their draft position. The good news is that this year they appear to be in a sweet spot drafting 6th in a class with 7-8 high-level prospects. Point guard Trae Young is another player that they are said to be interested in if available, and he would fill a glaringly obvious position of need.
|
7. Chicago: Mikal Bridges
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Villanova / Sophomore
17.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg
|
The Bulls could move in a number of directions including trading down, but the two players they’ve been linked to most are Mikal Bridges and Wendell Carter. Bridges is one of the oldest players being considered in the lottery, but he figures to still have some upside left to develop. The Bulls wouldn’t hesitate to take a point guard here if the one they want is available (Trae Young), but Bridges figures to be one of the top value picks on the board at 7.
|
Small Forward / 6-10 / Missouri / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg
|
Cleveland may soon be finding itself looking for a new talent to believe in. Porter has Top 3 talent, but coming off a season in which he barely played, a lot of teams may be spooked to draft him, especially considering that he underwent back surgery and has been discreet about his medical results. Depending on where the Cavs see LeBron suiting up next year, a player that could eventually become their new centerpiece is exactly what they need.
|
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
13.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg
|
Carter could potentially offer a solid complement to the Unicorn. He has a chance to go a few spots higher and would offer excellent value at 9. Media reports surfaced in the past week linking the Knicks to Michael Porter. The Knicks could offer a backstop for MPJ, should teams opt to pass on him. Obviously, his medical reports will be the deciding factor. Another player that could be in the mix for New York is Kevin Knox who supposedly had a strong workout in front of them.
|
Power Forward / 6-7 / Michigan State / Sophomore
17.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg
|
Collin Sexton may be a little too ball dominant to work alongside Ben Simmons. But his ability to score could make him appealing. The “other” Bridges (Mikal) figures to be the ideal fit for Philly, but it’s looking more likely that he’ll be gone by their pick. Miles Bridges offers the Sixers energy and toughness, providing depth at both forward positions.
|
11. Charlotte: Collin Sexton
Point Guard / 6-2 / Alabama / Freshman
19.2 ppg, 3.6 apg
|
The team’s star player Kemba Walker is now 28, and they seem to be stuck in late lotto purgatory with their current roster. Sexton has some of the same Walker gusto only in a bigger and more dynamic package. Another option could be Kentucky’s Kevin Knox or big man Robert Williams from Texas A&M.
|
Point Guard / 6-6 / Kentucky / Freshman
14.4 ppg, 5.1 apg
|
The Clippers could look to package picks 12 and 13 to move up, possibly to target Michael Porter Jr? Gilgeous Alexander is a promising point guard who could be a nice building block for a team in a transition phase. With their current roster, they can’t focus on filling needs and instead just adding young talent for the future. Lou Williams is 31 and hitting the last few years of his prime.
|
13. LA Clippers: Zhaire Smith
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Texas Tech / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg
|
Zhaire is another upside pick that has been mentioned as a possibility in the early teens. The Clippers may look to move this pick so a team looking to target Smith could be looking to grab this selection. Smith and SGA could form a dynamic backcourt in time if both realized their potential.
|
14. Denver: Robert Williams
Power Forward / 6-9 / Texas A&M / Sophomore
10.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg
|
Paul Millsap is now 33 years of age so there’s definitely a need for the team to find his eventual replacement. Williams is an extremely explosive and athletic post player who would figure to pair well with the less athletic but extremely skilled Nikola Jokic.
|
15. Washington: Lonnie Walker
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Miami / Freshman
11.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Walker offers the Wizards an immediate upgrade at their backup shooting guard position. He would be able to learn from Bradley Beal as well as play alongside him in small ball units. They probably could use a big over a guard, however expect a run of 2-guards in the mid to late first round as it’s the position of strength/depth in this year’s draft.
|
16. Phoenix: Kevin Knox
Small Forward / 6-9 / Kentucky / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
Knox has the talent to go in the mid-lotto, but had a miserable pro day and has left a number of teams scratching their heads about his focus and toughness. He’s oozing potential as a modern-day 4 and could solve a lot of problems for the Suns if he turns out to be a more competitive and dedicated pro than college player.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Villanova / Sophomore
13.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
To improve their playoff chances, the Bucks could use some additional toughness and big game performers. They have the talent, with one of the game’s elite young talents in the Greek Freak, it’s just a matter of surrounding him with the right complementary pieces. DD certainly knows something about performing well on a big stage.
|
18. San Antonio: Troy Brown
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Oregon / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg
|
Look for the Spurs to decide on the shooting guard of choice here at 18. Some other options include DiVincenzo, Jerome Robinson, Kevin Huerter, Khyri Thomas and Anfernee Simons. Manu Ginobili is on his last legs and the team is clearly making a transition to the next generation. Brown is a versatile guard with promising upside that would likely thrive developing in the Spurs system.
|
19. Atlanta: Mitchell Robinson
Center / 7-1 / USA / Freshman
–
|
The Hawks could complete their swing-for-the-fences draft by following up the ballsiest pick in the draft (Trae Young at 3) with another selection taking a guy that missed the entire season by choice. Robinson could shore up the Hawks frontline for the next 10-12 years, or be out of the league in two seasons, there probably is no in between. Now that Charles Bassey has committed to play for the Hilltoppers next year, will he follow Robinson’s lead and sit out the season?
|
20. Minnesota: Anfernee Simons
Point Guard / 6-3 / IMG Academy / 1999
–
|
The high schooler is thought to have a promise from a team in the early 20s and Minnesota was one of a few teams that worked him out. They obviously would seem to be a team looking for more of an instant impact guy, however Simons may be a guy they see fitting into their long term plans.
|
21. Utah: Jerome Robinson
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Boston College / Junior
20.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
The Jazz have proven to be one of the top teams in the league at spotting talent in the draft. Last year’s trade up to 13 to land Donovan Mitchell is further proof of that. Robinson is one of the more talented shooting guards that seems to be flying under the radar, despite a very impressive skillset. His smooth shooting stroke and ability to create would give the Jazz another weapon on the offensive end of the floor.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Boise State / Senior
19.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg
|
Hutchison was pulled out of the combine creating speculation that he has a promise in the first round. Our sources have indicated that Chicago is the team that likely gave him the promise. Hutchison is older and not the most physical player, but there’s a lot to like with his maturity both on and off the floor.
|
23. Indiana: Elie Okobo
Point Guard / 6-2 / Pau Orthez / 1997
13.8 ppg, 4.7 apg
|
With Darren Collison now 30, the Pacers could use a young point guard to groom behind him. Okobo is a bit of a wild card as he still will probably need time to round out his skillset, but shows a lot of potential with his athleticism and scoring ability. He would benefit by coming over right away and getting on an NBA strength and conditioning program.
|
24. Portland: Khyri Thomas
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Creighton / Junior
15.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|
The Blazers have a greater need at other positions, however they get in on the run of 2-guards and grab a guy to add depth to their backcourt. With a game that reminds some of the the prolific scoring Pelican guard, just call him “Uncle Jrue”.
|
25. LA Lakers: Kevin Huerter
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Maryland / Sophomore
14.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg
|
Huerter could ultimately go 5-10 spots higher, but the Lakers are a team that has shown definite interest in him. He could potentially provide a Korver type of shooter if he can learn to get open looks and really has the pure shooting stroke that some envision. He wasn’t the most popular teammate at Maryland, so the hope will be that he matures being around pros that take him under his wing.
|
26. Philadelphia: Jacob Evans
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Cincinnati / Junior
13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
Philly has become one of the best defensive teams in the league behind their young nucleus, and Evans could provide additional firepower on that end of the court. The team may be losing JJ Redick this offseason, so finding players that can fill it up from outside will be paramount. Evans may take a year or so to be able to extend his range to NBA three, but the potential is there.
|
27. Boston: Landry Shamet
Point Guard / 6-4 / Wichita State / Sophomore
14.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
The Celtics are a stacked roster with a lot of depth and may end up looking to package this pick in a trade. Shamet plays a smart brand of basketball and shows the ability to knock down threes, two qualities that the Celtics are looking for in a draft pick. He may struggle to see the floor on a team that already has Kyrie Irving and battle tested Terry Rozier, but he would certainly be able to develop being around them and practicing against them.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Freshman
14.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|
The Warriors normally don’t have their pick and end up buying a pick and turning them into a bench contributor. Don’t count that out this year as well. At 28, they will probably join the shooting guard party and grab a player that slides like Trent. Son of Shaq of the MAC is being overlooked by many and with the likely departure of Swaggy P, Trent could offer some clutch shooting off the bench.
|
29. Brooklyn: Aaron Holiday
Point Guard / 6-1 / UCLA / Junior
20.3 ppg, 5.8 apg
|
The Nets continue to rebuild with late picks, trades and free agency after the torturous trade that handed the Celtics their budding “dynasty of the East”. Holiday gives the Nets another solid outside shooter and scorer in the backcourt. As long as he isn’t overdrafted, he should be able to fulfill the expectations.
|
30. Atlanta: Omari Spellman
Power Forward / 6-9 / Villanova / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg
|
Spellman gives the team a skilled big that should compete for minutes right away. He’s probably a few years away from being a starter, if he ever becomes one, but his ability to knock down outside shots at his size fits into today’s game superbly. With the Hawks likely to finish in the running for worst team again, a player like Spellman could get a lot of minutes, which can be of great benefit to young players.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
Draft, Draft, DeAndre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley, Michael Porter, Mohamed Bamba, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers