NBA Mock Draft 2018

While you can count the number of teams in today’s NBA that are constructed around big men with one hand, Ayton is destined to join that group immediately. Phoenix toyed with the idea of moving down for Doncic, but in the end the obvious decision is the smart one here and the team can go about finding its point guard of the future with a package trade later in the draft, in free agency or in a future draft. Would the team consider dealing Josh Jackson in order to land Luka Doncic? It would be risky as there is a bond between Ayton and Jackson that goes back to high school, but a move the Suns, whose new coach has ties to him, have surely pondered.