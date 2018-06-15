Report: Phoenix Suns are another time worth watching for Kawhi Leonard

The Phoenix Suns are one of the teams worth watching when the San Antonio Spurs begin making calls for Kawhi Leonard this offseason.

Odds on what team Kawhi Leonard will be on next season (Bookmaker): Lakers -180

Spurs +500

Clippers +1000

Cavaliers +1000

Celtics +1200

76ers +1500

Suns +2000

Bucks +2500

They’re not one of the leading candidates but could be considered a legitimate sleeper to land the 2014 NBA Finals MVP. Kevin O’Connor wrote about why the Suns could be interested in Leonard (via The Ringer):

“Several league sources told me they anticipate Suns general manager Ryan McDonough to probe a Leonard deal using the no. 1 pick. Phoenix explored Irving trades last summer but was reluctant to deal Josh Jackson, whom they selected with the fourth overall pick. Leonard is better than Irving, so perhaps it’s time for the Suns to strike now, when they’re armed with assets and an opportunity to trade for a transcendent player. There’s also a sense from league sources that the Suns presumed selection of Arizona big man Deandre Ayton at no. 1 isn’t a guarantee because of the outside possibility that they’ll get a good enough deal to trade down or out of the draft entirely. Now that Leonard reportedly wants out, anything is possible.”

Perhaps a deal involving the No. 1 overall pick as well as Jackson and another asset would be enough to convince San Antonio to trade their best player. Phoenix would risk quite a bit to land someone like Leonard but their ownership group has been interested in many of the top players in the market.

San Antonio could pick someone like Ayton, a big man to follow in the lineage of David Robinson and Tim Duncan as the marquee player for the Spurs. Or they could pursue international star Luka Doncic as the face of their franchise if they do inherit the first pick in the upcoming draft.

The Suns targeted LeBron James in 2014 and got a meeting with his agent Rich Paul. They also targeted Carmelo Anthony in an attempt to team him up with James. That offseason, they also expressed interest in Luol Deng as well as Gordon Hayward, who was a restricted free agent at the time.

They reportedly tried to trade for Hayward in the summer of 2016, offering Eric Bledsoe and a lottery pick. Rudy Gay is another forward they’ve targeted over the years, as they tried to acquire him in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013 and then when Gay hit free agency. They also have been linked to Andre Iguodala over the years, most recently showing interest last offseason.

They’ll have other draft prospects worth watching with their other pick in the first round, including Oregon’s Troy Brown and recent NCAA champion Donte DiVincenzo.

It’s unclear if Leonard would be interested in re-signing with the Suns when his contract is up for negotiation. It would be a huge risk for Phoenix to give up such large assets without knowing that Leonard was willing to stay for the foreseeable future.

But if the team is able to build around Leonard, a core of him with Devin Booker would be worth watching as one of the emerging contenders in the Western Conference. There are several other teams worth watching as trade rumors continue but the Suns are absolutely worth considering.

