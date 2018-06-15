Spurs learned of Kawhi Leonard's trade demand via social media

According to reports, the San Antonio Spurs found out that Kawhi Leonard decided to leave the team the same way that fans did.

Video Essay on Kawhi Leonard's past year with the San Antonio Spurs culminating in his desire for trade. pic.twitter.com/zVevSXb8Qu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2018

Leonard, 26, was rumored to be unhappy with his situation for most of the season, so news that he wanted out of the organization was hardly a surprise when it broke early on Friday morning.

But according to Sam Amick, the front office for the Spurs did not hear this directly from Leonard or his camp (via USA TODAY):

“Also hearing the Spurs have not received this memo from Kawhi. A sign of the divide that his camp chose to take it to the social media streets first.”

ESPN’s Michael C. Wright also added that a high-ranking official for the team had not yet been told of the news when it broke on Twitter. According to his colleague Chris Haynes, Leonard and head coach Gregg Popovich have “yet to speak in person” because the coach has been out of town all week.

Perhaps the biggest surprise about this ongoing saga is that it involves the Spurs, since their known as a model organization that is managed extremely well. Rarely do we hear about drama involving Popovich or their front office.

"The most surprising thing is that something like this is just happening around that organization, an organization that has been so tight." NBA Champion and former teammate, David West on the Kawhi Leonard situation pic.twitter.com/skQNAw0T6R — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 15, 2018