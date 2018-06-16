Report: Duke's Grayson Allen is expected to be a first-round pick

One of the most well-known players in the upcoming NBA Draft is former Duke star Grayson Allen. Believe it or not, he may be one of the first 30 players selected.

Woj: Grayson Allen will be in the 1st round. — GNYR (@GNYR_82) June 15, 2018

Adrian Wojnarowski speculated that the 22-year-old has improved his draft stock in recent months (via ESPN):

“It’s hard for a player who everyone has seen so much of over four years like Allen to change perceptions or have his pre-draft process impact things. But I do think in spite of all that, he has helped himself here in his interviews and in his workouts and in his pro day … I think Allen’s in this first round.”

Several teams have been linked to the former Duke star, including the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics. Both teams have also had Allen in for a workout as well. We’ve previously written about his potential fit with Utah, where he will be “very much in consideration” when they are on the clock at No. 21.

Allen was collegiate teammates with Boston star Jayson Tatum and may be available when the Celtics are set to make their selection.

Other teams that have been linked to Allen include the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves. He ranks No. 31 overall in our latest aggregate mock draft.

Grayson Allen, draft stock and quantifying the decision to go pro (by @captain_abhious) https://t.co/uf7Sx6XBT5 pic.twitter.com/g7Y9HliR5G — The Nylon Calculus (@NylonCalculus) June 13, 2018

Allen had the best lane agility time (10.31 seconds) among all prospects at the 2018 NBA Combine. Only five prospects had a max better vertical leap (40.5 inches) as well. Allen averaged a career-high 1.7 steals per game last season. Only one player in Allen’s conference had more steals (Syracuse’s Franklin Howard). His offensive box plus-minus and offensive win shares were also the second-best in the ACC, behind only his Duke teammate Marvin Bagley III.

Expect him to emerge as a possible selection for contending teams like the Golden State Warriors as well, considering they’re in win-now mode and he’s an NBA-ready player who can help a team immediately.