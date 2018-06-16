Workshopping the Kawhi situation and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Workshopping the Kawhi situation – via espn.com
June 15 08:14 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, Andrew Han and Jackie MacMullan chat about the news Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio and workshop the permutations and implications of the news.
June 15 07:13 PM
Chase was joined by Troy Brown of Oregon for a 1-on-1 interview after his workout with the Wizards. Plus, Nick Ashooh and Troy Machir of NBC Sports Washington hopped on to break down five NBA Draft prospects that could interest the Wizards: Brown, Kevin Huerter of Maryland, Chandler Hutchison of Boise State, Mitchell Robinson of Western Kentucky and Donte DiVencenzo of Villanova.
Michael Porter Jr.’s Injuries and Kevin Knox’s Rise | Draft Class (Ep. 290) – via theringer.com
June 15 02:01 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks, and Danny Chau discuss the puzzling news surrounding Michael Porter Jr.’s injuries (1:08) and the potential rise of former Kentucky forward Kevin Knox (7:26). Then, they bring on resident Memphis Grizzlies fan Chris Vernon (15:31), resident Orlando Magic fan Kevin Clark (32:09), and resident Chicago Bulls fan Tommy Alter (43:43) to discuss their respective team’s draft possibilities.
June 15 12:38 PM
Mike and Brian discuss the report that the Celtics offered a trade package for Kawhi Leonard back in February, dive into Kyrie Irving’s recent comments and long-term future with the Celtics and get into some draft talk.
ESPN Draft Analyst Mike Schmitz – via espn.com
June 15 12:15 PM
ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Mike Schmitz joins the Woj Pod to breakdown the final days of maneuvering for Thursday’s NBA Draft, including the Michael Porter saga, Luka Doncic, the art of the draft day ‘promise’ and much more.
June 15 08:55 AM
Golden State has gotten used to picking towards the end of the NBA Draft in recent years, but that hasn’t stopped the Warriors from finding valuable additions to their roster. Mark Medina welcomes longtime NBA consultant Ryan Blake, host of The Drive podcast (https://www.thedriveryanblake.com/), and NBA TV’s Stu Jackson, who will anchor the network’s coverage of the draft, to get some ideas of who the Warriors might be looking at towards the end of the first round.
Comments