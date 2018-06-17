Breaking down Kawhi Leonard's trade request and potential suitors

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by his HoopsHype colleague, Frank Urbina. Alex and Frank discuss Kawhi Leonard’s decision to request a trade from the San Antonio Spurs and where the two-time All-Star may land.

2:05: Alex and Frank share their first reaction to the news of Leonard’s trade request.

6:35: Analyzing the Los Angeles Lakers’ odds of landing Leonard and what kind of deal could make sense for both teams.

17:30: Why it doesn’t make sense for a team like the Phoenix Suns or Sacramento Kings to give up a top draft pick and other assets for Leonard without a long-term commitment.

19:50: Analyzing the New York Knicks’ odds of landing Leonard and why it could be difficult for the Knicks to put together a competitive offer.

24:15: If the Kings are willing to trade for Leonard without long-term assurances, what kind of package could they put together?

28:50: Analyzing the Boston Celtics’ odds of landing Leonard and the very attractive offer they could make San Antonio.

36:55: Analyzing the Los Angeles Clippers’ odds of landing Leonard and why it could be difficult for them to put together a competitive offer.

40:55: Analyzing the Philadelphia 76ers’ odds of landing Leonard and what kind of package they could put together.

45:20: Why teams like the Celtics and 76ers may have an advantage because they’re in the Eastern Conference.

48:00: Frank names the Miami Heat as a dark-horse contender in the Leonard sweepstakes and explains his reasoning.

