These NBA draft photos from over the years are both awkward and awesome

Every year really good basketball players have their lives changed forever when they get selected in the NBA draft.

And seemingly every year they are forced to pose for some amazing photos that will always remind them of this special time in their lives.

Speaking of special, you need to see these photos. Enjoy.

Jay Williams and Mike Dunleavy

We start with one of the best ones, if not THE BEST ONE. This was taken in 2002 when the Duke teammates went No. 2 (Williams to Bulls) and No. 3 (Dunleavy to Warriors) overall. Apparently baggy was really in back then because whatever Williams is wearing looks incredibly comfy. Then there’s Dunleavy, who apparently thought cargo shorts were dressy enough or this shoot. The arm over the shoulder, the matching smiles… this is something straight out of a Sears photo shoot.