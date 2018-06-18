Which 2018 NBA draft prospects have the most Instagram followers?

With the NBA draft a few days away, fans and analysts all over the world are talking about the next class of players to enter the league.
Thanks to Influencer DB, we were able to determine which of those people have the most followers on Instagram. This showed us the social stats of the new faces in basketball and where they stand before their first professional contract.
When they hear their names called on Thursday, many will see their brand absolutely skyrocket with a new set of followers and fans depending on what team selects them. For perspective, they also shared the prospect’s growth on Instagram in the last year, which shows which players are trending.
One of the most interesting pieces of data from this report is the “post value” if they were to work with a company. The price listed is what someone would have to pay in marketing costs per post in order to work with one of these prospects.
Trae Young, Oklahoma (@traeyoung)
The sharpshooter was one of the most exciting college freshmen in recent history and is set to make a big splash. He even appeared on stage with Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook at a Lil Wayne concert.
- 769K followers
- $3.8K post value
- 79 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard
Luka Doncic, Real Madrid (@lukadoncic)
Doncic is an international sensation ready to make an impact in the United States.
- 608K followers
- $3.1K post value
- 74 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic, Nike Basketball
Michael Porter Jr., Missouri (@mpj)
Porter, who was a standout star in Seattle, received a shout out from Washington-born rapper Macklemore when he was in high school.
- 488K followers
- $2.2K post value
- 67 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with French Montana, Ousmane Dembele, Macklemore
Collin Sexton, Alabama (@collinyoungbull)
Sexton has fans all over the world and one of his biggest is former NBA coach Jay Williams, who is now a basketball television analyst.
- 414K followers
- $1.9K post value
- 62 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with Resurrection, Dwyane Wade, Jay Williams
Grayson Allen, Duke (@graysonjallen)
The four-year player for Duke has maintained relationships with other top players from his college as well, including his former teammate Brandon Ingram.
- 402K followers
- $1.8K post value
- 60 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with Martha Hunt, Kyrie Irving, Brandon Ingram
Marvin Bagley III, Duke (@mb3five)
Bagley has tremendous value as a young prospect, which caught the attention of the shoe company Puma. He recently signed one of the largest sneaker deals for a rookie in NBA history.
- 361K followers
- $1.7K post value
- 83 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with Kevin Durant, Paul George, Kevin Hart
Miles Bridges, Michigan State (@MilesBridges)
After returning for his sophomore season, the 20-year-old did not pick up a ton of new followers. But he is somebody who appears ready for the league.
- 206K followers
- $956 post value
- 28 percent one-year growth
Mo Bamba, Texas (@therealmobamba)
The young, athletic talent has a song with his name in the title that has nearly two million views on YouTube. That’s certainly not a bad way to get more people to learn about you.
- 175K followers
- $586 post value
- 72 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with 2 Chainz
Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky (@hami_diallo)
When he worked out for the Washington Wizards, star point guard John Wall (who also went to Kentucky) sat in and watched.
- 171K followers
- $402 post value
- 37 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with John Wall, Under Armour Basketball
DeAndre Ayton, Arizona (@deandreayton)
When the projected number one overall pick announced that he was going to be in the 2018 NBA Draft, he received some love from megastar Drake.
- 135K followers
- $582 post value
- 77 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with Drake, Klay Thompson, Kevin Booker
Kevin Knox, Kentucky (@KKnox_23)
During his recent workouts, his draft stock has continued to rise as one of the more versatile prospects in this class.
- 130K followers
- $894 post value
- 48 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with Adidas Basketball
Devonte’ Graham, Kansas (@dtaegraham)
Graham is a longtime fan of Philadelphia-born rapper Meek Mill, so it’s surely exciting for him to become friends with him on Instagram as well.
- 120K followers
- $645 post value
- 42 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with Future, Meek Mill
Rawle Alkins, Arizona (@kingrawle)
Alkins is another top prospect from Arizona and a strong two-way player. He recently spoke with HoopsHype before the upcoming draft.
- 116K followers
- $481 post value
- 31 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with LiAngelo Ball
Gary Trent Jr., Duke (@gtrentjr2)
- 92K followers
- $404 post value
- 53 percent one-year growth
Jalen Brunson, Villanova (@jalenbrunson1)
- 80.1K followers
- $389 post value
- 59 percent one-year growth
- Interacts with Big Sean, Josh Hart
