Which 2018 NBA draft prospects have the most Instagram followers?

With the NBA draft a few days away, fans and analysts all over the world are talking about the next class of players to enter the league.

Thanks to Influencer DB, we were able to determine which of those people have the most followers on Instagram. This showed us the social stats of the new faces in basketball and where they stand before their first professional contract.

When they hear their names called on Thursday, many will see their brand absolutely skyrocket with a new set of followers and fans depending on what team selects them. For perspective, they also shared the prospect’s growth on Instagram in the last year, which shows which players are trending.

One of the most interesting pieces of data from this report is the “post value” if they were to work with a company. The price listed is what someone would have to pay in marketing costs per post in order to work with one of these prospects.

Trae Young , Oklahoma (@traeyoung)

Russ Westbrook, Vic Oladipo, Trae Young, DeDe Westbrook on stage with Lil Wayne pic.twitter.com/rylRxoqBXK — Matt Ravis (@mattravis) April 28, 2017

The sharpshooter was one of the most exciting college freshmen in recent history and is set to make a big splash. He even appeared on stage with Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook at a Lil Wayne concert.

769K followers

$3.8K post value

79 percent one-year growth

Interacts with Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard

Luka Doncic , Real Madrid (@lukadoncic)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Doncic get it done for Real Madrid 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yrRArDuNqh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2018

Doncic is an international sensation ready to make an impact in the United States.

608K followers

$3.1K post value

74 percent one-year growth

Interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic, Nike Basketball

Michael Porter Jr. , Missouri (@mpj)

Congrats Nathan Hale. #1 high school basketball team in the country. Yup. #seattle pic.twitter.com/uG5LeKAhxw — GEMINI (@macklemore) March 5, 2017

Porter, who was a standout star in Seattle, received a shout out from Washington-born rapper Macklemore when he was in high school.

488K followers

$2.2K post value

67 percent one-year growth

Interacts with French Montana, Ousmane Dembele, Macklemore

Collin Sexton , Alabama (@collinyoungbull)

"Collin Sexton isn't the#10 player.He's top5. He's phenomenal to watch,1 of the most exciting players I've seen in awhile"-Jay Williams,ESPN — Bryan Passink (@BryanPassink) March 29, 2017

Sexton has fans all over the world and one of his biggest is former NBA coach Jay Williams, who is now a basketball television analyst.

414K followers

$1.9K post value

62 percent one-year growth

Interacts with Resurrection, Dwyane Wade, Jay Williams

Grayson Allen , Duke (@graysonjallen)

Grayson Allen discusses the jump from college to the NBA and his recent run-in with former teammate Brandon Ingram. pic.twitter.com/h1hovEwXUA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 25, 2018

The four-year player for Duke has maintained relationships with other top players from his college as well, including his former teammate Brandon Ingram.

402K followers

$1.8K post value

60 percent one-year growth

Interacts with Martha Hunt, Kyrie Irving, Brandon Ingram

Marvin Bagley III, Duke (@mb3five)

Marvin Bagley, projected to be one of the top picks in the NBA draft next week, is going to sign a five-year deal with Puma that is expected to be the largest rookie shoe deal since Kevin Durant, sources tell @TheAthletic — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 14, 2018

Bagley has tremendous value as a young prospect, which caught the attention of the shoe company Puma. He recently signed one of the largest sneaker deals for a rookie in NBA history.

361K followers

$1.7K post value

83 percent one-year growth

Interacts with Kevin Durant, Paul George, Kevin Hart

Miles Bridges , Michigan State (@MilesBridges)

After returning for his sophomore season, the 20-year-old did not pick up a ton of new followers. But he is somebody who appears ready for the league.

206K followers

$956 post value

28 percent one-year growth

Mo Bamba , Texas (@therealmobamba)

The young, athletic talent has a song with his name in the title that has nearly two million views on YouTube. That’s certainly not a bad way to get more people to learn about you.

175K followers

$586 post value

72 percent one-year growth

Interacts with 2 Chainz

Hamidou Diallo , Kentucky (@hami_diallo)

Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo plans to meet with @WashWizards tomorrow. Says he’s a huge fan of @JohnWall @RealDealBeal23. Diallo calls Wall one of his mentors. #NBACombine — Chris Miller 🎥🎙🏀 (@cmillsnbcs) May 17, 2018

When he worked out for the Washington Wizards, star point guard John Wall (who also went to Kentucky) sat in and watched.

171K followers

$402 post value

37 percent one-year growth

Interacts with John Wall, Under Armour Basketball

DeAndre Ayton , Arizona (@deandreayton)

Anyone else notice Drake comment on Deandre’s announcement @DeandreAyton pic.twitter.com/30jxuLrPir — AZ Finest Mixtape (@AzFinestMixtape) March 21, 2018

When the projected number one overall pick announced that he was going to be in the 2018 NBA Draft, he received some love from megastar Drake.

135K followers

$582 post value

77 percent one-year growth

Interacts with Drake, Klay Thompson, Kevin Booker

Kevin Knox , Kentucky (@KKnox_23)

During his recent workouts, his draft stock has continued to rise as one of the more versatile prospects in this class.

130K followers

$894 post value

48 percent one-year growth

Interacts with Adidas Basketball

Devonte' Graham comes out to Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill. Good choice. — Sean Collins (@SeanCollins_MLB) October 1, 2017

Graham is a longtime fan of Philadelphia-born rapper Meek Mill, so it’s surely exciting for him to become friends with him on Instagram as well.

120K followers

$645 post value

42 percent one-year growth

Interacts with Future, Meek Mill

Rawle Alkins , Arizona (@kingrawle)

#Suns draft workouts for today: Rawle Alkins – Arizona

E.C. Matthews – Rhode Island

De'Anthony Melton – USC

Landry Shamet – Wichita St.

Allonzo Trier – Arizona

Usama Zaid – Vancouver Island

LiAngelo Ball – Vytautas — Mike Jurecki (@JikeMurecki) June 1, 2018

Alkins is another top prospect from Arizona and a strong two-way player. He recently spoke with HoopsHype before the upcoming draft.

116K followers

$481 post value

31 percent one-year growth

Interacts with LiAngelo Ball

Gary Trent Jr., Duke (@gtrentjr2)

92K followers

$404 post value

53 percent one-year growth

Jalen Brunson , Villanova (@jalenbrunson1)

80.1K followers

$389 post value

59 percent one-year growth

Interacts with Big Sean, Josh Hart

