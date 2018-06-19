Kawhi Leonard rumors, draft prep and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

June 19 02:40 AM

In this episode, I chat with good friend of the program Cole Zwicker where we do what will likely become yet another yearly tradition on the podcast: We go through and do a mock draft with what each of us would do. We go back and forth, with me taking the No. 1 pick and all of the resulting odd picks, and Cole taking No. 2 and the even picks. We had a lot of fun and discussed each potential pick in detail. Hope you all enjoy!