Kawhi Leonard rumors, draft prep and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 19 02:40 AM
In this episode, I chat with good friend of the program Cole Zwicker where we do what will likely become yet another yearly tradition on the podcast: We go through and do a mock draft with what each of us would do. We go back and forth, with me taking the No. 1 pick and all of the resulting odd picks, and Cole taking No. 2 and the even picks. We had a lot of fun and discussed each potential pick in detail. Hope you all enjoy!
Conversations about the 2018 draft – via espn.com
June 18 08:25 PM
Kevin Arnovitz, Jonathan Givony, Mike Schmitz and Kevin Pelton discuss how a prospect’s profile can fluctuate leading up to the draft (1:30), how to sift through the rumor mill (10:50), the top players in the 2018 draft (19:05) and draft night questions (36:10).
Kawhi Rumors and Draft Prep | Heat Check (Ep. 291) – via theringer.com
June 18 07:32 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez is joined by Joe House to talk Kawhi Leonard rumors and odds for which team he ends up on (2:40), then John sits down with Tate Frazier and Riley McAtee to discuss potential top 10 NBA draft picks including Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Trae Young, and more (32:15).
Brian Scalabrine on the Big3, LeBron’s Legacy, and GOAT Michael Jordan – via bleacherreport.com
June 18 04:55 PM
Boston Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine (aka White Mamba aka Veal Scalabrine aka Ginga Ninja) is also the captain of the Ball Hogs in the Big3 league, which starts its second season this Friday in Houston, and he’s discussing Big3 playing style, rosters, trash talking, and beating Trilogy! Brian’s also got stories about playing against Shaq and ……
June 18 04:45 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver get together for a Monday morning podcast to discuss the impending trade of Kawhi Leonard and everything that comes with it. First: What went wrong in San Antonio? How will the perception of Kawhi change after the way this year unfolded? Where do the Spurs go from here? Also, Golliver demands that everyone take a moment to appreciate Tim Duncan …
Shaquille O’Neal brings Shaq’s Funhouse to Atlanta, battles for Miss America’s bikini competition to return, and names his all-time favorites in every sport – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 158
June 18 09:53 AM
Shaquille O’Neal was an all-time NBA great, and a lot of people’s favorite player… but who are his all-time favorites? We find out this week, along with news that Shaq’s Funhouse is now coming to Atlanta for Super Bowl 53 including an appearance by party legend Rob Gronkowski. Shaq also goes to battle to get the Miss America swimsuit round back, saying the pageant needs to stay true to its traditions …
