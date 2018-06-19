Kevin Durant: All his signature sneakers through the years

After spending one year at Texas, Kevin Durant signed a seven-year endorsement with Nike in 2007. As a rookie, Durant, the No. 2 overall pick, spent his first year Seattle where he wore player-exclusive colorways of the Nike Flight School with his “KD” logo to complement the Sonics’ green and yellow uniforms. Leo Chang, the Nike designer who’s been at the helm since the beginning of the Durant line, designed an array of signature models during the last 11 years that have been instrumental to Durant as he’s evolved into one of the top players in the Association. Check out all of Durant’s signature shoes through the years below.

KD1

Kevin Durant didn’t debut the KD1 until the 2008-09 season. In his stint in Seattle, Durant laced up various player-exclusive colorways of the Nike Flight School before the team moved to Oklahoma City in 2008. The KD1, designed by Leo Chang, drew inspiration from the Huarache 2K4, one of Durant’s favorite models at the time, with its lightweight shoe and an upper that instantly molds to the foot. Nike’s popular Zoom Air was featured, too, in the forefoot. The shoe complimented both Durant’s on- and off-court persona with a simple color on the outer portion of the shoe to describe his lax off-court personality and vibrant colors on the inside to describe his on-court persona.