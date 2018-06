With the 2018 NBA Draft approaching, let’s look back at the best player from each draft over the last 20 years.

1998: Dirk Nowitzki, 9th overall

The 13-time All-Star, 2006-07 NBA MVP, and 2010-11 NBA champion has spent all 20 years of his legendary career with the Mavs. Nowitzki is the sixth-highest scorer in NBA history and a certain Hall of Famer. Runner up: Paul Pierce, 10th overall.