The 16 best second-round NBA draft picks over the last 35 years

The second round of the NBA draft, for the most part, can often be rather forgettable. But there have been some big names and steals selected there over the years.

Let’s look at the best players taken in the second round over the last 35 years.

Jeff Hornacek, 46th, 1986

Hornacek, taken by the Suns where he spent his first six seasons, averaged double digits in points in each of his final 14 seasons and was a key contributor for the Jazz teams that went to back-to-back NBA Finals in the late 1990s.