NBA Mock Draft 2018: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton
Center / 7-1 / Arizona / Freshman
20.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg
|
Is there anyone as confident about this year’s draft as DeAndre Ayton? While you can count the number of winning teams in today’s NBA that are constructed around big men on one hand, Ayton is destined to join that group. Would the team consider dealing Josh Jackson in order to land Luka Doncic? It would be risky as there is a bond between Ayton and Jackson that goes back to high school, but a move the Suns, whose new coach has ties to him, have surely pondered.
|
2. Orlando: Mohamed Bamba
Center / 6-11 / Texas / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 10.5 rpg
|
The Magic have really struggled in recent years secure a true franchise talent to build around. Some of that can be chalked up to plain bad luck in their draft position. The good news is that this year they appear to be in a sweet spot drafting 6th in a class with 7-8 high-level prospects. Point guard Trae Young is another player that they are said to be interested in if available, and he would fill a glaringly obvious position of need.
|
Center / 7-1 / USA / Freshman
–
|
The Pacers are generally a conservative drafting team, but every now and then they roll the dice as they did with Paul George in 2010. Robinson is about as long-term project as it gets having missed his opportunity to play college ball. But he could offer a nice backup and practice foe for Myles Turner.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
Draft, Draft, DeAndre Ayton, Mohamed Bamba, Nick Richards, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers