NBA Mock Draft 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Atlanta: Trae Young
Point Guard / 6-2 / Oklahoma / Freshman
27.4 ppg, 8.7 apg
|
This pick may not make a lot of sense as the one position that the Hawks appear to be set at is point guard. But it’s clear that Dennis Schroeder has not been on the same page with the rest of the team and there’s a good chance he will be moved this offseason, possibly on draft night. The team’s GM Travis Schlenk was with Golden State when they drafted Steph Curry and may see enough similarities with Trae Young to select him at 3.
|
Point Guard / 6-2 / Alabama / Freshman
19.2 ppg, 3.6 apg
|
The team’s star player Kemba Walker is now 28, and they seem to be stuck in late lotto purgatory with their current roster. Sexton has some of the same Walker gusto only in a bigger and more dynamic package. Another option could be Kentucky’s Kevin Knox or big man Robert Williams from Texas A&M.
|
Point Guard / 6-6 / Kentucky / Freshman
14.4 ppg, 5.1 apg
|
The Clippers could look to package picks 12 and 13 to move up, possibly to target Michael Porter Jr? Gilgeous-Alexander is a promising point guard who could be a nice building block for a team in a transition phase. With their current roster, they can’t focus on filling needs and instead just adding young talent for the future. Lou Williams is 31 and hitting the last few years of his prime.
|
Point Guard / 6-1 / UCLA / Junior
20.3 ppg, 5.8 apg
|
Holiday’s green room invite would indicate that he should be selected higher than this. Some possibilities include Phoenix at 16 or Milwaukee at 17. Holiday would give the dynamic duo in Portland a solid complimentary backup and scoring off the bench. The expectations for Holiday may exceed his talent, as he projects more as a high level backup than a starter.
|
5. Boston: Landry Shamet
Point Guard / 6-4 / Wichita State / Sophomore
14.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
The Celtics are a stacked roster with a lot of depth and may end up looking to package this pick in a trade. Shamet plays a smart brand of basketball and shows the ability to knock down threes, two qualities that the Celtics are looking for in a draft pick. He may struggle to see the floor on a team that already has Kyrie Irving and battle-tested Terry Rozier, but he would certainly be able to develop being around them and practicing against them.
|
6. Brooklyn: Elie Okobo
Point Guard / 6-2 / Pau Orthez / 1997
13.8 ppg, 4.7 apg
|
The Nets did well in their trade to bring over DeAngelo Russell provided he keeps his head on straight. Okobo is a bit of a wild card as he still will probably need time to round out his skill set, but shows solid potential with his athleticism and scoring ability. He would benefit by coming over right away and getting on an NBA strength and conditioning program.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
Draft, Draft, Collin Sexton, Trevon Duval, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz