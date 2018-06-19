NBA Mock Draft 2018: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Power Forward / 6-11 / Duke / Freshman
21.0 ppg, 11.1 rpg
Bagley makes the most sense from both a positional and talent standpoint. There are whispers that the team may still be interested in Luka Doncic. But after trading away DeMarcus Cousins, the chance to land a potentially dominant big to anchor their frontcourt is likely too big of an opportunity to pass up. Bagley could team with De’Aaron Fox to give the Kings a very nice inside/outside nucleus to build around.
2. Memphis: Jaren Jackson
Power Forward / 6-11 / Michigan State / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg
The Grizzlies are all of a sudden one of the oldest and least talented teams in the league and, with a Top 8 protection on their 2019 pick which is headed to Boston, they seem to have a lot of incentive to let their aging talent (Gasol and Conley) move on and start fresh. Jackson is a swing-for-the-fences type of pick that a team in Memphis’ position should be looking at. Some other prospects such as Luka Doncic have a higher floor, but lack the upside of JJJ. Mo Bamba and Michael Porter Jr both make sense as well for their upside and ability to be players a team can attempt to build around.
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
13.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg
Carter figures to go in the second half of the Top 10 with 6-through-9 his most likely landing spots. He is one of the safest picks in the draft and would offer a solid replacement for Kevin Love in the event that the team loses LeBron and subsequently moves Love this offseason.
Power Forward / 6-9 / Texas A&M / Sophomore
10.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg
Paul Millsap is now 33 years of age so there’s definitely a need for the team to find his eventual replacement. Williams is an extremely explosive and athletic post player who would figure to pair well with the less athletic but extremely skilled Nikola Jokic.
Power Forward / 6-7 / Michigan State / Sophomore
17.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg
Bridges has everyone using the term “positionless basketball”, and while today’s league has a number of “tweeners” thriving, his inability to fit a position could limit his ability to stay on the floor, or actually play into his hands as a possible mismatch. He could fill the role that Markieff Morris currently plays for the Wizards, only for a cheaper price and in a younger, more energetic body.
6. Utah: Omari Spellman
Power Forward / 6-9 / Villanova / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Spellman gives the Jazz a skilled big that can do some of the things that Gobert cannot, namely hit outside shots. He’s probably a few years away from being a starter, if he ever becomes one, but his ability to knock down three-pointers at his size fits into today’s game superbly.
7. Atlanta: Moritz Wagner
Power Forward / 6-11 / Michigan / Junior
14.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg
With a team essentially being built from scratch, developing the right culture is vital. Wagner checks a lot of the boxes as far as being a strong influence and leader, aside from his basketball skills. Is he a team’s long-term answer as a starting center? Probably not, but he could potentially be a valuable addition for a young team like the Hawks.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
