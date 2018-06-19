NBA Mock Draft 2018: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Chicago: Mikal Bridges
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Villanova / Junior
17.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg
The Bulls could move in a number of directions including trading down, but the two players they’ve been linked to most are Mikal Bridges and Wendell Carter. Bridges is one of the oldest players being considered in the lottery, but he figures to still have some upside left to develop. The Bulls wouldn’t hesitate to take a point guard here if the one they want is available (Trae Young), but Bridges figures to be one of the top value picks on the board at 7.
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Texas Tech / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Zhaire is another upside pick that has been mentioned as a possibility in the early teens. The Clippers may look to move this pick so a team looking to target Smith could grab this selection. Smith and SGA could form a dynamic backcourt in time if both realized their potential.
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Boston College / Junior
20.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Robinson received a green room invite, indicating there is enough interest in the Top 20 that he will likely be selected in that range. The Suns may be moving this pick, but if they hold onto it, a combo guard with slick ballhandling ability such as Robinson could be a nice addition.
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Miami / Freshman
11.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Walker has been one of the standout workout performers and a number of lottery teams are said to have him in the mix. He would offer tremendous value at 17 if he were to slide this far.
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Villanova / Sophomore
13.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg
DeVincenzo just feels like a Spurs kind of player. He’s shown the ability to perform on the biggest stage and also aced his NBA draft combine appearance. Donte could learn a lot from Manu Ginobili if given the opportunity to play together.
6. Atlanta: Kevin Huerter
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Maryland / Sophomore
14.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Huerter figures to find a spot in the Top 20 with a backstop at 25 as the Lakers may even have a promise in place with him. His inclusion on the USA Select Team while in high school is a feather in his cap. Atlanta is a team building from scratch, so having a young shooter to groom for the future would be beneficial.
7. Minnesota: Troy Brown
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Oregon / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Brown is a versatile guard with promising upside that would add depth to their current backcourt. His ability to play multiple positions adds to his value. Brown needs some time to develop but would benefit from learning under Minnesota starting 2-guard Jimmy Butler.
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Boise State / Senior
19.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg
Hutchison was pulled out of the combine creating speculation that he has a promise in the first round. Chicago could the team that likely gave him the promise. Hutchison is older and not the most physical player, but there’s a lot to like with his maturity both on and off the floor.
9. LA Lakers: Jacob Evans
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Cincinnati / Junior
13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg
The Lakers may be looking for complementary pieces and not potential stars based on the rumored free agency bonanza that may be coming their way. Evans figures to be one of the best “complementary” piece types in this draft with his 3-and-D potential. He may take a year or so to be able to extend his range to NBA three, but the potential is there.
10. Philadelphia: Khyri Thomas
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Creighton / Junior
15.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Soon to be known as the “other” Khyri. The Sixers will probably go backcourt here, and if Thomas is still on the board at their pick, he may be difficult to pass up. With a game that reminds some of the prolific scoring Pelican guard, just call him “Uncle Jrue”.
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Freshman
14.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg
The Warriors normally don’t have their pick and end up buying a pick and turning them into a bench contributor. Don’t count that out this year as well. At 28, they will probably join the shooting guard party and grab a player that slides like Trent. Son of Shaq of the MAC is being overlooked by many and with the likely departure of Swaggy P, Trent could offer some clutch shooting off the bench.
