NBA Mock Draft 2018: Shooting Guards

The Bulls could move in a number of directions including trading down, but the two players they’ve been linked to most are Mikal Bridges and Wendell Carter. Bridges is one of the oldest players being considered in the lottery, but he figures to still have some upside left to develop. The Bulls wouldn’t hesitate to take a point guard here if the one they want is available (Trae Young), but Bridges figures to be one of the top value picks on the board at 7.