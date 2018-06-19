NBA Mock Draft 2018: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Dallas: Luka Doncic
Small Forward / 6-7 / Real Madrid / 1999
16.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Dallas GM Donnie Nelson is as well versed in International basketball as anyone. With Doncic’s ability to pass and make those around him better, he would figure to mesh well with ultra-athletic 2017 first rounder Dennis Smith. Michael Porter as well as in-state prospect Mo Bamba are other possibilities.
Small Forward / 6-10 / Missouri / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg
The Knicks are reportedly one of the teams most interested in Porter and may be sitting in an ideal spot following team’s drafting the top handful of more surefire prospects where the potential benefit outweighs the potential risk. Porter has Top 3 talent, but following a season in which he barely played, a lot of teams may be spooked to draft him, especially considering that he underwent back surgery and his handlers have been discreet about his medical results.
Small Forward / 6-9 / Kentucky / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg
Knox has the talent to go in the mid-lotto, but had a miserable pro day and has left a number of teams scratching their heads about his focus and toughness. He’s oozing potential as a modern-day 4 and has a skill set that would work well playing alongside Simmons, Embiid and Saric as a small-ball 4.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
