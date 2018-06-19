NBA Mock Draft 2018

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton
Center / 7-1 / Arizona / Freshman
20.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg
Is there anyone as confident about this year’s draft as DeAndre Ayton? While you can count the number of winning teams in today’s NBA that are constructed around big men on one hand, Ayton is destined to join that group. Would the team consider dealing Josh Jackson in order to land Luka Doncic? It would be risky as there is a bond between Ayton and Jackson that goes back to high school, but a move the Suns, whose new coach has ties to him, have surely pondered.
Power Forward / 6-11 / Duke / Freshman
21.0 ppg, 11.1 rpg
Bagley makes the most sense from both a positional and talent standpoint. There are whispers that the team may still be interested in Luka Doncic. But after trading away DeMarcus Cousins, the chance to land a potentially dominant big to anchor their frontcourt is likely too big of an opportunity to pass up. Bagley could team with De’Aaron Fox to give the Kings a very nice inside/outside nucleus to build around.
3. Atlanta: Trae Young
Point Guard / 6-2 / Oklahoma / Freshman
27.4 ppg, 8.7 apg
This pick may not make a lot of sense as the one position that the Hawks appear to be set at is point guard. But it’s clear that Dennis Schroeder has not been on the same page with the rest of the team and there’s a good chance he will be moved this offseason, possibly on draft night. The team’s GM Travis Schlenk was with Golden State when they drafted Steph Curry and may see enough similarities with Trae Young to select him at 3.
4. Memphis: Jaren Jackson
Power Forward / 6-11 / Michigan State / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg
The Grizzlies are all of a sudden one of the oldest and least talented teams in the league and, with a Top 8 protection on their 2019 pick which is headed to Boston, they seem to have a lot of incentive to let their aging talent (Gasol and Conley) move on and start fresh. Jackson is a swing-for-the-fences type of pick that a team in Memphis’ position should be looking at. Some other prospects such as Luka Doncic have a higher floor, but lack the upside of JJJ. Mo Bamba and Michael Porter Jr both make sense as well for their upside and ability to be players a team can attempt to build around.
5. Dallas: Luka Doncic
Small Forward / 6-7 / Real Madrid / 1999
16.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Dallas GM Donnie Nelson is as well versed in International basketball as anyone. With Doncic’s ability to pass and make those around him better, he would figure to mesh well with ultra-athletic 2017 first rounder Dennis Smith. Michael Porter as well as in-state prospect Mo Bamba are other possibilities.
6. Orlando: Mohamed Bamba
Center / 6-11 / Texas / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 10.5 rpg
The Magic have really struggled in recent years secure a true franchise talent to build around. Some of that can be chalked up to plain bad luck in their draft position. The good news is that this year they appear to be in a sweet spot drafting 6th in a class with 7-8 high-level prospects. Point guard Trae Young is another player that they are said to be interested in if available, and he would fill a glaringly obvious position of need.
7. Chicago: Mikal Bridges
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Villanova / Junior
17.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg
The Bulls could move in a number of directions including trading down, but the two players they’ve been linked to most are Mikal Bridges and Wendell Carter. Bridges is one of the oldest players being considered in the lottery, but he figures to still have some upside left to develop. The Bulls wouldn’t hesitate to take a point guard here if the one they want is available (Trae Young), but Bridges figures to be one of the top value picks on the board at 7.
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
13.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg
Carter figures to go in the second half of the Top 10 with 6-through-9 his most likely landing spots. He is one of the safest picks in the draft and would offer a solid replacement for Kevin Love in the event that the team loses LeBron and subsequently moves Love this offseason.
Small Forward / 6-10 / Missouri / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg
The Knicks are reportedly one of the teams most interested in Porter and may be sitting in an ideal spot following team’s drafting the top handful of more surefire prospects where the potential benefit outweighs the potential risk. Porter has Top 3 talent, but following a season in which he barely played, a lot of teams may be spooked to draft him, especially considering that he underwent back surgery and his handlers have been discreet about his medical results.
10. Philadelphia: Kevin Knox
Small Forward / 6-9 / Kentucky / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg
Knox has the talent to go in the mid-lotto, but had a miserable pro day and has left a number of teams scratching their heads about his focus and toughness. He’s oozing potential as a modern-day 4 and has a skill set that would work well playing alongside Simmons, Embiid and Saric as a small-ball 4.
11. Charlotte: Collin Sexton
Point Guard / 6-2 / Alabama / Freshman
19.2 ppg, 3.6 apg
The team’s star player Kemba Walker is now 28, and they seem to be stuck in late lotto purgatory with their current roster. Sexton has some of the same Walker gusto only in a bigger and more dynamic package. Another option could be Kentucky’s Kevin Knox or big man Robert Williams from Texas A&M.
Point Guard / 6-6 / Kentucky / Freshman
14.4 ppg, 5.1 apg
The Clippers could look to package picks 12 and 13 to move up, possibly to target Michael Porter Jr? Gilgeous-Alexander is a promising point guard who could be a nice building block for a team in a transition phase. With their current roster, they can’t focus on filling needs and instead just adding young talent for the future. Lou Williams is 31 and hitting the last few years of his prime.
13. LA Clippers: Zhaire Smith
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Texas Tech / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Zhaire is another upside pick that has been mentioned as a possibility in the early teens. The Clippers may look to move this pick so a team looking to target Smith could grab this selection. Smith and SGA could form a dynamic backcourt in time if both realized their potential.
14. Denver: Robert Williams
Power Forward / 6-9 / Texas A&M / Sophomore
10.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg
Paul Millsap is now 33 years of age so there’s definitely a need for the team to find his eventual replacement. Williams is an extremely explosive and athletic post player who would figure to pair well with the less athletic but extremely skilled Nikola Jokic.
15. Washington: Miles Bridges
Power Forward / 6-7 / Michigan State / Sophomore
17.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg
Bridges has everyone using the term “positionless basketball”, and while today’s league has a number of “tweeners” thriving, his inability to fit a position could limit his ability to stay on the floor, or actually play into his hands as a possible mismatch. He could fill the role that Markieff Morris currently plays for the Wizards, only for a cheaper price and in a younger, more energetic body.
16. Phoenix: Jerome Robinson
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Boston College / Junior
20.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Robinson received a green room invite, indicating there is enough interest in the Top 20 that he will likely be selected in that range. The Suns may be moving this pick, but if they hold onto it, a combo guard with slick ballhandling ability such as Robinson could be a nice addition.
17. Milwaukee: Lonnie Walker
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Miami / Freshman
11.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Walker has been one of the standout workout performers and a number of lottery teams are said to have him in the mix. He would offer tremendous value at 17 if he were to slide this far.
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Villanova / Sophomore
13.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg
DeVincenzo just feels like a Spurs kind of player. He’s shown the ability to perform on the biggest stage and also aced his NBA draft combine appearance. Donte could learn a lot from Manu Ginobili if given the opportunity to play together.
19. Atlanta: Kevin Huerter
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Maryland / Sophomore
14.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Huerter figures to find a spot in the Top 20 with a backstop at 25 as the Lakers may even have a promise in place with him. His inclusion on the USA Select Team while in high school is a feather in his cap. Atlanta is a team building from scratch, so having a young shooter to groom for the future would be beneficial.
20. Minnesota: Troy Brown
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Oregon / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Brown is a versatile guard with promising upside that would add depth to their current backcourt. His ability to play multiple positions adds to his value. Brown needs some time to develop but would benefit from learning under Minnesota starting 2-guard Jimmy Butler.
21. Utah: Omari Spellman
Power Forward / 6-9 / Villanova / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Spellman gives the Jazz a skilled big that can do some of the things that Gobert cannot, namely hit outside shots. He’s probably a few years away from being a starter, if he ever becomes one, but his ability to knock down three-pointers at his size fits into today’s game superbly.
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Boise State / Senior
19.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg
|
Hutchison was pulled out of the combine creating speculation that he has a promise in the first round. Chicago could the team that likely gave him the promise. Hutchison is older and not the most physical player, but there’s a lot to like with his maturity both on and off the floor.
23. Indiana: Mitchell Robinson
Center / 7-1 / USA / Freshman
–
The Pacers are generally a conservative drafting team, but every now and then they roll the dice as they did with Paul George in 2010. Robinson is about as long-term project as it gets having missed his opportunity to play college ball. But he could offer a nice backup and practice foe for Myles Turner.
24. Portland: Aaron Holiday
Point Guard / 6-1 / UCLA / Junior
20.3 ppg, 5.8 apg
Holiday’s green room invite would indicate that he should be selected higher than this. Some possibilities include Phoenix at 16 or Milwaukee at 17. Holiday would give the dynamic duo in Portland a solid complimentary backup and scoring off the bench. The expectations for Holiday may exceed his talent, as he projects more as a high level backup than a starter.
25. LA Lakers: Jacob Evans
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Cincinnati / Junior
13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg
The Lakers may be looking for complementary pieces and not potential stars based on the rumored free agency bonanza that may be coming their way. Evans figures to be one of the best “complementary” piece types in this draft with his 3-and-D potential. He may take a year or so to be able to extend his range to NBA three, but the potential is there.
26. Philadelphia: Khyri Thomas
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Creighton / Junior
15.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Soon to be known as the “other” Khyri. The Sixers will probably go backcourt here, and if Thomas is still on the board at their pick, he may be difficult to pass up. With a game that reminds some of the prolific scoring Pelican guard, just call him “Uncle Jrue”.
27. Boston: Landry Shamet
Point Guard / 6-4 / Wichita State / Sophomore
14.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg
The Celtics are a stacked roster with a lot of depth and may end up looking to package this pick in a trade. Shamet plays a smart brand of basketball and shows the ability to knock down threes, two qualities that the Celtics are looking for in a draft pick. He may struggle to see the floor on a team that already has Kyrie Irving and battle-tested Terry Rozier, but he would certainly be able to develop being around them and practicing against them.
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Freshman
14.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg
The Warriors normally don’t have their pick and end up buying a pick and turning them into a bench contributor. Don’t count that out this year as well. At 28, they will probably join the shooting guard party and grab a player that slides like Trent. Son of Shaq of the MAC is being overlooked by many and with the likely departure of Swaggy P, Trent could offer some clutch shooting off the bench.
29. Brooklyn: Elie Okobo
Point Guard / 6-2 / Pau Orthez / 1997
13.8 ppg, 4.7 apg
The Nets did well in their trade to bring over DeAngelo Russell provided he keeps his head on straight. Okobo is a bit of a wild card as he still will probably need time to round out his skill set, but shows solid potential with his athleticism and scoring ability. He would benefit by coming over right away and getting on an NBA strength and conditioning program.
30. Atlanta: Moritz Wagner
Power Forward / 6-11 / Michigan / Junior
14.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg
With a team essentially being built from scratch, developing the right culture is vital. Wagner checks a lot of the boxes as far as being a strong influence and leader, aside from his basketball skills. Is he a team’s long-term answer as a starting center? Probably not, but he could potentially be a valuable addition for a young team like the Hawks.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
Draft, Draft, DeAndre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley, Michael Porter, Mohamed Bamba, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers