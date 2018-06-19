NBA Mock Draft 2018

The Grizzlies are all of a sudden one of the oldest and least talented teams in the league and, with a Top 8 protection on their 2019 pick which is headed to Boston, they seem to have a lot of incentive to let their aging talent (Gasol and Conley) move on and start fresh. Jackson is a swing-for-the-fences type of pick that a team in Memphis’ position should be looking at. Some other prospects such as Luka Doncic have a higher floor, but lack the upside of JJJ. Mo Bamba and Michael Porter Jr both make sense as well for their upside and ability to be players a team can attempt to build around.