2018 NBA draft preview: Analyzing top prospects, trade activity, sleepers and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Cole Zwicker of The Stepien. Kennedy and Zwicker break down this year’s top prospects, possible trades, sleepers in both rounds and much more. Time-stamps are below.

1:18: Will this be an active draft night, with a lot of teams moving around?

2:36: Zwicker and his colleagues at The Stepien have Luka Doncic as the No. 1 player on their big board. He explains why.

4:37: Deandre Ayton, the consensus No. 1 overall pick, is the No. 5 player Zwicker’s big board. He breaks down why he isn’t as high on Ayton as others (like Jaren Jackson Jr. at No. 2 on his big board).

6:40: Trae Young is the No. 3 player on Zwicker’s big board. He shares why he likes Young and believes he’ll easily transition to the next level, even if recent mock drafts have him slipping a bit.

8:45: Zwicker shares players who have helped their stock and players who have hurt their stock in recent weeks.

11:45: At what point does Zwicker feel that Michael Porter Jr. becomes worth the risk for teams?

13:35: Two prospects who are much higher on Zwicker’s big board than anyone else’s are Jacob Evans (No. 15) and De’Anthony Melton (No. 16). He explains why he’s high on these players and what their ceiling could be.

15:55: Breaking down Zwicker’s No. 11 prospect Zhaire Smith, who is rising up draft boards and has a ton of potential.

18:10: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t had a single public workout and he even hid which teams interviewed him at the Combine. Where could he end up being selected and how does Zwicker feel about his game?

20:07: Zwicker shares the prospects he isn’t buying into and would avoid on draft night if he was a GM.

22:55: Zwicker shares his favorite sleepers in both rounds.

28:25: Wendell Carter Jr. is the No. 4 player on Zwicker’s big board while Marvin Bagley III is at No. 6. He explains why he really likes Carter and some of his concerns about Bagley.

31:00: Why Mikal Bridges (No. 7 on Zwicker’s big board) may be the safest pick in this draft and the easiest player to plug into any team.

33:03: Miles Bridges (No. 8 on Zwicker’s big board) has been compared to Mikal a lot just because of their names and the fact that they’re both wings in the same range. Zwicker compares and contrasts the two players.

34:45: Does Zwicker anticipate a Kawhi Leonard trade going down before or during the 2018 NBA Draft? And how crazy would a team like the Phoenix Suns or Sacramento Kings be to move their top pick without long-term assurances from Leonard?

