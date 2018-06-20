Kawhi Leonard's future and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 20 03:34 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with the outspoken Jonathan Tjarks of the Ringer. They start at the top of the draft with Tjarks top 5 which has some surprises and then work all the way through the draft to the end of the first round. A comprehensive look at the top prospects as well as those that we are just getting to know.
Basketball Insiders Podcast: Looking Into The 2018 NBA Draft – via basketballinsiders.com
June 19 10:24 PM
Basketball Insiders’ Publisher Steve Kyler and NBA writer David Yapkowitz talk through the 2018 NBA Draft, looking at the key players, the likely trades and more.
Ep. 64 – NBA Draft Preview with Rashad Phillips – via Chris Broussard
June 19 07:54 PM
Chris is joined by Rashad Phillips, College basketball/NBA prospect GURU, to talk why he thinks Trae Young is the best player in the draft, whether the Suns should take DeAndre Ayton, if Luka Doncic is gonna pan out, and why he has Mo Bamba as his #2 player in this draft.
LOPN NBA Mock Draft picks 25-30: The Lakers, 76ers, Celtics, Warriors, Nets and Hawks wrap up the Locked on Podcast Mock Draft from Locked on NBA
June 19 05:23 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The Locked on Podcast Network 5 day mock draft comes to an end with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks taking picks 25-30. Two of the fan favorites finally going in the draft. Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated gives his player breakdowns and then gives his take on the best player not drafted by the Locked on Podcast Network hosts
The State Of The Sixers Heading Into The Draft With John Gonzalez – via rightstorickysanchez.com
June 19 01:47 PM
Mike and guest host John Gonzalez talk about the state of the Sixers going into the draft, including why and how they still don’t have a general manager. The huge question mark of Markelle Fultz is one that the Sixers must have some clarity on before they make their pick on Thursday. They weigh the pros and cons of moving up, and potentially taking on the Chandler Parsons contract, as well as LeBron/Kawhi/Paul George dreaming. Also, BurnerGate gets revisited and of course some Hinkie talk.
June 19 01:27 PM
Chase was joined by Nick Ashooh and Stefon Marquis of NBC Sports Washington to break down five more players that could interest the Wizards in the NBA Draft: Moe Wagner of Michigan, Michael Porter, Jr. of Missouri, Grayson Allen of Duke, Collin Sexton of Alabama and Omari Spellman of Villanova. Plus, some thoughts on LeBron and the Wizards.
David Aldridge on Kawhi Leonard, Free Agency + More – via NBA.com
June 19 12:47 PM
Hall of Famer David Aldridge joins Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann to talk about Kawhi Leonard’s reported trade request, how it affects the rest of free agency, teams under the most pressure this summer, our thoughts on the 2018 Draft class and much more.