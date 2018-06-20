Former high school standout Anfernee Simons may be in play for Lakers

Anfernee Simons, an NBA prospect who is the first to enter the draft from high school since 2005, could be a fit for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anfernee Simons said the Blazers were the third team to request a second predraft workout with him, joining the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers. — Joe Freeman (@BlazerFreeman) June 19, 2018

Simons, 19, told media that Los Angeles was one of the three franchises to request a second workout with the organization. The prospect, who stands at 6-foot-3 with a wingspan over 6-foot-9, could develop into one of the most impressive scorers in the draft.

He projects similar to Zhaire Smith, who was recently linked as one of the players coveted by the Lakers. Much like Smith, Simons is a high-flying guard who recently recorded one of the best max vertical leaps (41.5 inches) among all prospects at the 2018 NBA Draft Combine.

His three-quarter sprint (3.10 seconds) was one of the fastest among the players invited to the combine as well. As such, he is gaining traction as a possible first-round selection. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the front office in Los Angeles is “interested” in Simons.

Anfernee Simons is getting some first round buzz: The Blazers and Lakers are interested in the late first, per sources. Heard Simons also impressed at a workout on Wednesday with the Cavs. Simons is raw but projects as an athletic scoring guard with size: https://t.co/MMsjLxHu0W — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 15, 2018

The Lakers will be on the clock with the No. 25 overall pick in the draft. If he does fall into the second round, Los Angeles will have the No. 47 overall pick as well.

But it’s unclear if Simons will even be on the board considering he had two workouts with the Portland Trail Blazers, who have the No. 24 overall pick in the draft. They could snag Simons right before the Lakers are on the clock.

Otherwise, expect the Orlando Magic to be in play for Simons. They have the No. 35 and No. 41 overall pick, either of which could be used to draft Simons depending on who they go with in the first round at No. 6. Either way, if Simons is truly the player the Lakers want in the draft, expect them to use their first-rounder or try to make a trade to land him.

In preparation for the @nba Draft, take a 👀 back at some of @AnferneeSimons' memorable plays in blue & white! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RN3RoZmIgq — IMG Academy (@IMGAcademy) June 19, 2018

