Aggregate NBA mock draft 4.0: Jerome Robinson has skyrocketing stock

The closer we get to the draft, many fall in love with certain prospects. But when looking at several different mocks, it helps remove bias.

We examined the latest 2018 NBA Draft analysis from basketball experts at NBAdraft.net, ESPN, The Ringer, SI.com, CBS Sports and The Athletic.

To review, here’s how the formula works: for each mock draft that the prospect was selected number one overall, he was given 60 points. If he was listed at number two overall, the prospect was awarded 59 points. This was then continued until the last pick and if the play was not included in a mock draft, he was given zero points.

There are a few notable changes, like Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. passing Oklahoma’s Trae Young in the early half of the draft lottery. Meanwhile, Kentucky’s Kevin Knox is another prospect who has improved his stock while Michigan State’s Miles Bridges has dropped a few spots.

But most notable is that in the first version of this aggregate model, Boston College’s Jerome Robinson was projected as a second-round pick. He has climbed in each update, however, and now ranks No. 18 overall among all prospects. He averaged 20.7 points with 3.3 assists and 2.3 three-pointers per game last season.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, he has had “terrific interviews” during impressive team workouts and his intelligence has recently helped him elevate his draft stock. He will be one of the prospects in the green room at Barclay’s Center on draft night.

NBA teams have been impressed by Jerome Robinson’s skill, but also the character he displayed by sticking around BC when so many others would’ve left. Now he’s likely going to be a first-round draft pick. https://t.co/Hf6vyjKnzg pic.twitter.com/xM3mDXKZqW — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) June 19, 2018

Latvian-born forward Rodions Kurucs has improved from a late second-round projection to the early half of the first round. Another international prospect who has helped himself recently is Germany’s Isaac Bonga, who has jumped 11 spots in this version. He went from being a fringe draft pick to a solid option in the second round.

With the draft less than two days away, here is the latest on what the draft experts are saying about the range for each prospect.

The first version of this project can be found here while the second can be found here and the third can be found here.

Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report