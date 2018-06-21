Bucks, Clippers linked to Jerome Robinson in first round of NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers are both connected to former Boston College star scoring guard Jerome Robinson.

New: NBA teams have been impressed by Jerome Robinson’s skill, but also the character he displayed by sticking around BC when so many others would’ve left. Now he’s likely going to be a first-round draft pick: https://t.co/jFKNil334s — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 17, 2018

Jeremy Woo recently reported Robinson seems to be the likely pick for Bucks at No. 17 overall (via Sports Illustrated):

“According to multiple league sources, the Bucks are extremely serious about Robinson and would likely select him here if available. He has become as big a winner as any prospect during the pre-draft process, given his scoring talent, ability to play on or off the ball and strong intangibles.”

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor echoed this sentiment, confirming that Milwaukee is indeed interested in the scoring guard. It would make sense, too, considering he averaged 20.7 points and 2.3 three-pointers per game last season.

The Bucks have struggled with their outside shooting, with Khris Middleton as the team’s only true threat from beyond the arc. But according to O’Connor, “most executives believe” that the Los Angeles Clippers will select Robinson with one of their back-to-back picks in the lottery.

The Clippers are also expected to consider sharpshooter Kevin Huerter and big man Robert Williams when they are on the clock. Williams has already met with team ownership and is someone worth watching when Los Angeles is on the clock.

Word I keep hearing from multiple sources: Boston College guard Jerome Robinson is one of Clippers executive Jerry West’s most favorite prospects. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 21, 2018

It’s entirely possible that they trade the picks, too, especially if a top player like Kawhi Leonard becomes available and the San Antonio Spurs decide they want two lottery picks.

The Clippers have also been linked to several of the top players who could be selected in the Top 10, indicating a desire to trade up. In this case, keep an eye out for Luka Doncic if he falls, who could take over as the face of the franchise.

Others to consider would be Jaren Jackson Jr., who they have been recently tied to as well. It’s also worth mentioning that team owner Steve Ballmer has connections to the state of Washington and he has been enamored with the former Seattle high school star Michael Porter Jr. too. Robinson is far from a “sure thing” for Los Angeles ahead of Milwaukee.

The Wizards had one last workout before the 2018 NBA Draft. Jerome Robinson made sure it was a good one. https://t.co/8HvvOOwQMb — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) June 20, 2018

But the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks have all expressed interest in Robinson as well. The Phoenix Suns may covet a point guard and could draft him with their second pick as well.

So if Robinson is indeed off the board, the Bucks will have to look elsewhere in the first round. They were reportedly interested in prospects Williams and Zhaire Smith earlier this offseason, who could both be available.

Otherwise, keep an eye out for former Oregon freshman Troy Brown and former high school star Anfernee Simons. Those are two top prospects that worked out for Milwaukee before the draft.