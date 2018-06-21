JJ Redick interviews Donovan Mitchell and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 21 05:27 AM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports is Yahoo’s NBA draft crew: Pete Thamel, Mike Hopkins and Wes Wilcox. The crew dives into the top of the draft, explore who might be the next Donovan Mitchell, riskiest picks and more.
June 21 03:00 AM
J.J. Redick sits down with rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell to discuss taking the NBA by storm in his first season (9:00), reasons to love living in Utah, his desire to be drafted by Michael Jordan (17:00), what it would mean to win Rookie of the Year (24:05), the obsession with rewatching film from the playoffs (36:00), and ways to improve his game in year two.
June 21 12:04 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. You’ve heard all about who the teams might pick, but you haven’t really heard about why they might be making the decisions they make on draft night… and it’s not always about winning games. John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) & Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) get into draft philosophy.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
June 20 08:26 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver celebrate the eve of the NBA Draft by reminding you that Open Floor will be broadcasting live on SI’s Draft Show Thursday night. Then: the combine interview process, whether Jaren Jackson Jr. can sell you a pen, and what type of utensil Lonnie Walker Jr. would be. From there: the importance of franchise stability, the strange lack of buzz around Trae Young, the draft process adventures of Michael Porter Jr …
June 20 06:40 PM
In this episode, I chat with Jeff Goodman from Stadium and Chris Stone from Sporting News about the NBA Draft. First, Jeff and I chat about some of the key storylines leading into the draft, from trade discussions to the recruitment, background, and development of some of the best prospects in the draft, including Deandre Ayton, Michael Porter, Mitchell Robinson, and more. Then, I chat with Chris Stone about the difficulty of mocking this draft just 26 hours from draft night …
2018 NBA Draft Preview Spectacular | The Ringer NBA Show (Ep. 292) – via theringer.com
June 20 05:29 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan sits down with Kevin O’Connor, Tate Frazier, and Danny Chau to answer questions surrounding the 2018 NBA draft.
For more on the draft, check out our 2018 NBA Draft Guide at nbadraft.theringer.com.
Colangelo Burners, NBA DRAFT, and Pistons Changes – via bballbreakdown.com
June 20 03:08 PM
Duncan Smith of the Athletic Detroit and bballbreakdown.com joins Coach Nick to discuss what happened to Stan Van Gundy and why they chose Dwane Casey. Dave DuFour breaks down his favorite picks of the NBA Draft, and Derek Bodner walks us through the crazy story of Bryan Colagelo’s demise in Philadelphia.…
2018 NBA Draft Preview with Cole Zwicker: Breaking Down Top Prospects, Possible Trades, Sleepers and Much More – via HoopsHype.com
June 20 01:49 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Cole Zwicker of The Stepien. This in an in-depth preview the 2018 NBA Draft, breaking down the top prospects, possible trades, sleepers in both rounds and much more.
June 20 10:18 AM
Chase and Chris broke down the NBA Draft as it relates to the Wizards in an extended episode. They gave their picks for the best fits with the Wizards, the safest and most riskiest picks, the most likely guys to become Washington Wizards and who they would trade up for. Robert Williams of Texas A&M joined the show 1-on-1. Plus, some more thoughts on LeBron James to D.C.
June 20 08:41 AM
Drafting is already an inexact science, and when you are picking towards the end of the first round, you have to have a plan in place to find the right fit once the players most would deem can’t miss are gone. Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group detail what the Golden State front office has in store for draft night, with audio from general manager Bob Myers and director of player personnel Larry Harris.
