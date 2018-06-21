JJ Redick interviews Donovan Mitchell and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

June 20 10:18 AM

Chase and Chris broke down the NBA Draft as it relates to the Wizards in an extended episode. They gave their picks for the best fits with the Wizards, the safest and most riskiest picks, the most likely guys to become Washington Wizards and who they would trade up for. Robert Williams of Texas A&M joined the show 1-on-1. Plus, some more thoughts on LeBron James to D.C.