Report: Kings decided who they want at No. 2 - is it Doncic or Bagley?

With mixed signals about who the Sacramento Kings will select in the 2018 NBA Draft, we know Marvin Bagley III and Luka Doncic are in play.

Even though different reporters have reported different things, the latest update is that the executives in Sacramento have made up their mind. Once big man Deandre Ayton is off the board to the Phoenix Suns, as assumed, the Kings will set the tone for the rest of the evening.

Assuming @DeandreAyton goes #1 to the Suns, sources say the excited Kings have already decided on who they will pick with the second selection and are confident they are going to add a franchise altering prospect. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 21, 2018

While ESPN’s Marc Spears did not leak the player, he reported that the internal debate within the franchise has been settled. According to Spears, they now know who they want with the second overall selection.

Yahoo’s Chris Mannix explained on his podcast that the pick is likely international star Luka Doncic (via Yahoo Sports):

“Sacramento is sending out some smokescreens about not being high on Luka Doncic. I have been hearing the reverse. I have been hearing that Sac is high on Doncic and right now as we speak here on Wednesday night, he is the leader in the clubhouse.”

It had been hard to meet with Doncic, who was still playing international basketball and only arrived in the United States yesterday. It’s definitely too early to count out Marvin Bagley III, who many believe will be the pick for Sacramento.

Lots of folks around the NBA believe Marvin Bagley is the man for the Kings at the #2 pick. We'll see what happens tonight but that's the word now. (Sorry Kings fans.) https://t.co/0PYq9NNvWx — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 21, 2018

But the front office in Sacramento has traveled to watch Doncic play multiple times in Europe. He met with team owner Vivek Ranadive and team general manager Vlade Divac during the second meeting. This type of exchange would only happen if he was in serious consideration for the pick.

Doncic would be a popular pick for the fans, who have not had a player with as much upside and readiness for the league in quite some time.

While they’d have to figure out who is the primary ballhandler between him and De’Aaron Fox, drafting the best player available often works best for rebuilding teams in the long run and Doncic has done quite a bit to prove he is such a player.