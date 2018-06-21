Draft board: Pick by pick

|
1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton
Center / 7-1 / Arizona / Freshman
20.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg
Deandre Ayton stays in Arizona. The Suns can’t resist the lure of a potentially dominant big man in the NBA down the road.
Comparison: David Robinson
Salary: $6,746,400*
Power Forward / 6-11 / Duke / Freshman
21.0 ppg, 11.1 rpg
Kings go big too. The Duke product could form an interesting inside/outside tandem with De’Aaron Fox.
Comparison: Amare Stoudemire
Salary: $6,036,200*
3. Atlanta: Luka Doncic (DAL)
Small Forward / 6-7 / Real Madrid / 1999
16.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Probably the best player in the world at his age. Has won everything in Europe. High floor. Superstar material?
Comparison: Toni Kukoc
Salary: $5,420,500*
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.