NBA Mock Draft 2018: Centers

There is some speculation that Bamba could go as high as 5 to Dallas on draft night. But someone that is rated highly is destined to fall and there’s a chance it will be Bamba. While his defensive game is extremely intriguing due to his unmatched length, his offensive game will require some patience and is no sure thing to materialize. He’s an extremely bright individual who should thrive in the right situation. Cleveland is a huge uncertainty with regard to how their roster will shape up, but adding Bamba would potentially give LeBron some incentive to stay with additional help on the defensive end.