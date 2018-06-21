NBA Mock Draft 2018: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton
Center / 7-1 / Arizona / Freshman
20.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg
Is there anyone as confident about this year’s draft as DeAndre Ayton? While you can count the number of winning teams in today’s NBA that are constructed around big men on one hand, Ayton is destined to join that group. Would the team consider dealing Josh Jackson in order to land Luka Doncic? It would be risky as there is a bond between Ayton and Jackson that goes back to high school, but a move the Suns, whose new coach has ties to him, have surely pondered.
Center / 6-11 / Texas / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 10.5 rpg
There is some speculation that Bamba could go as high as 5 to Dallas on draft night. But someone that is rated highly is destined to fall and there’s a chance it will be Bamba. While his defensive game is extremely intriguing due to his unmatched length, his offensive game will require some patience and is no sure thing to materialize. He’s an extremely bright individual who should thrive in the right situation. Cleveland is a huge uncertainty with regard to how their roster will shape up, but adding Bamba would potentially give LeBron some incentive to stay with additional help on the defensive end.
Center / 7-1 / USA / Freshman
–
The Lakers had a rumored promise with Robinson very early in the process. Mitchell only worked out for a small handful of teams, and the Lakers were one of them. The Lakers acquired the 39th pick yesterday and there’s some speculation that they will use one of their picks on Robinson. USC combo guard DeAnthony Melton is another possibility here (or at 39)
