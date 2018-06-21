NBA Mock Draft 2018: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Power Forward / 6-11 / Duke / Freshman
21.0 ppg, 11.1 rpg
Bagley makes the most sense from both a positional and talent standpoint. There are whispers that the team may still be interested in Luka Doncic. But after trading away DeMarcus Cousins, the chance to land a potentially dominant big to anchor their frontcourt is likely too big of an opportunity to pass up. Bagley could team with De’Aaron Fox to give the Kings a very nice inside/outside nucleus to build around.
2. Memphis: Jaren Jackson
Power Forward / 6-11 / Michigan State / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Doncic would help Memphis a lot more in the short term than JJJ, but the team could end up with an extremely promising prospect with Jackson at 4. He figures to need quite a bit more time than the guys listed before him, but age works in his favor. The Grizz should consider tearing it down and rebuilding, but with an aging core (Gasol and Conley) on big contracts, that may be easier said than done. There’s been a lot of speculaltion about Memphis possibly moving out of this pick, having not been able to get prospects to come work out for them. It will be disheartening for fans if they decide not to add a talent like Jackson, when given the opportunity, to give the franchise hope for the future.
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
13.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg
The Bulls figure to get a really solid player at 7 and Carter is just that. He’s among the safest picks in the entire draft and could surprise and be a long time All-Star. Some other possibilities here include Young or Collin Sexton, as well as Porter if available.
Power Forward / 6-9 / Texas A&M / Sophomore
10.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg
Williams could potentially offer the Wizards an explosive and fast big man to keep up with their dynamic backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal. The Wiz are said to be looking for an explosive big, so if Williams is still on the board, he could be their pick.
5. Phoenix: Miles Bridges
Power Forward / 6-7 / Michigan State / Sophomore
17.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg
Bridges has everyone using the term “positionless basketball”, and while today’s league has a number of “tweeners” thriving, his inability to fit a position could limit his ability to stay on the floor, or actually play into his hands as a possible mismatch. After landing their center of the future at 1, the Suns will probably focus on trading up for one of the three stand out point guards, or if unable to, grab value here at 16, which Bridges would provide.
6. Atlanta: Moritz Wagner
Power Forward / 6-11 / Michigan / Junior
14.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg
With a team essentially being built from scratch, developing the right culture is vital. Wagner checks a lot of the boxes as far as being a strong influence and leader, aside from his basketball skills. Is he a team’s long-term answer as a starting center? Probably not, but he could potentially be a valuable addition for a young team like the Hawks.
