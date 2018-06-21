NBA Mock Draft 2018: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Villanova / Junior
17.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg
The Sixers would be ecstatic to land Bridges here at 10. He’s already got ties to the organization with his mom, Tyneeha Rivers, who is vice president of human resources for the team. Plus the fact that he’s from Philadelphia and played his three years of college in the city.
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Boston College / Junior
20.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Robinson received a green room invite, indicating there is enough interest in the Top 20 that he will likely be selected in that range. Team advisor Jerry West has a great eye for talent and likely will grab the top shooting guard available here and there is word that they are high on the BC junior.
3. Denver: Zhaire Smith
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Texas Tech / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Zhaire is another upside pick that has been mentioned as a possibility in the early teens, and go as high as 11 to Charlotte. Smith is said to be in the mix with Denver at 14. He could potentially pair with Jamal Murray and compete with Gary Harris for minutes.
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Miami / Freshman
11.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Walker has been one of the standout workout performers and a number of lottery teams are said to have him in the mix. He would offer tremendous value at 17 if he were to slide this far.
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Villanova / Sophomore
13.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg
DeVincenzo just feels like a Spurs kind of player. He’s shown the ability to perform on the biggest stage and also aced his NBA draft combine appearance. Donte could learn a lot from Manu Ginobili if given the opportunity to play together.
6. Atlanta: Grayson Allen
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Duke / Senior
14.0 ppg, 3.0 apg
The Hawks are likely to add a PG (Doncic) with their early pick and should be looking for some further stability at 19. Allen may not have much ceiling left, but he’s got plenty of floor to offer as he’s one of the more NBA-ready prospects available. His competitive spirit is something that should help a young team looking for an identity.
7. Minnesota: Troy Brown
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Oregon / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Brown is a versatile guard with promising upside that would add depth to their current backcourt. His ability to play multiple positions adds to his value. Brown needs some time to develop but would benefit from learning under Minnesota starting 2-guard Jimmy Butler.
8. Utah: Kevin Huerter
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Maryland / Sophomore
14.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Huerter opted to pass on attending the NBA Draft in Brooklyn in favor of watching the draft with his teammates in Maryland. Displaying a strong sense of team, it’s clear that our intel on him not being well-liked by teammates was erroneous. Huerter is rumored to have a promise by a) The Lakers at 25 and b) Utah at 21. Whether he actually makes it to either of these picks to verify those rumored promises is another story. He would offer a nice shooting specialist to team with Donovan Mitchell going forward.
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Boise State / Senior
19.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg
Hutchison was pulled out of the combine creating speculation that he has a promise in the first round. Chicago could be the team that likely gave him the promise. Hutchison is older and not the most physical player, but there’s a lot to like with his maturity both on and off the floor.
10. Philadelphia: Khyri Thomas
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Creighton / Junior
15.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Soon to be known as the “other” Khyri. The Sixers will probably go backcourt here, and if Thomas is still on the board at their pick, he may be difficult to pass up. With a game that reminds some of the prolific scoring Pelican guard, just call him “Uncle Jrue”.
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Freshman
14.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg
The Warriors haven’t had their first-round pick and generally end up buying a pick and turning them into a bench contributor. Don’t count that out this year as well. At 28, they will probably join the shooting guard party and grab a player that slides like Trent. Son of Shaq of the MAC is being overlooked by many and with the imminent departure of Swaggy P, Trent could offer some clutch shooting off the bench.
12. Brooklyn: Jacob Evans
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Cincinnati / Junior
13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg
The Nets could go in a number of directions including a longterm prospect like Anfernee Simons. Evans figures to be one of the best “complementary” piece types in this draft with his 3-and-D potential. He may take a year or so to be able to extend his range to NBA three, but the potential is there.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
