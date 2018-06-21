NBA Mock Draft 2018: Shooting Guards

Huerter opted to pass on attending the NBA Draft in Brooklyn in favor of watching the draft with his teammates in Maryland. Displaying a strong sense of team, it’s clear that our intel on him not being well-liked by teammates was erroneous. Huerter is rumored to have a promise by a) The Lakers at 25 and b) Utah at 21. Whether he actually makes it to either of these picks to verify those rumored promises is another story. He would offer a nice shooting specialist to team with Donovan Mitchell going forward.