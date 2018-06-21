NBA Mock Draft 2018: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Atlanta: Luka Doncic
Small Forward / 6-7 / Real Madrid / 1999
16.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Doncic gives the Hawks a ready-made talent that should be able to come in and compete for the Rookie of the Year award. The Hawks are still said to be enamored with point guard Trae Young. So there’s always the chance they opt to move down 2-3 spots and target him if someone like Dallas offers enough to move up. They could also shock everyone and just draft him here, but that seems unlikely. If the Hawks don’t move the pick and opt for Doncic over Jackson, he gives them a centerpiece to build around and maybe the safest option in the draft.
2. Dallas: Michael Porter
Small Forward / 6-10 / Missouri / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg
Porter seems to have three main suitors in the top three with Dallas, Chicago and New York. But there are a lot of concerns floating around that his back is a huge concern and that he may be forced into a redshirt year. Could the Mavs risk a lost season for an injury player? Could it be time for fans in Dallas to “trust the process.” Porter would certainly give the Mavs hope for a Dirk-like scorer for the future. The hope would be that with a top-notch medical staff they could rehab him back to full strength, and in the meantime stockpile more talent over the next season or two.
3. New York: Kevin Knox
Small Forward / 6-9 / Kentucky / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg
Knox is an upside pick, but has a low floor. He’s been in the mix for New York and is now considered a virtual lock for them provided Porter and Wendell Carter are off the board. Knox didn’t prove that he has toughness or that he could rise to the challenge against top competition as a freshman at Kentucky. But the hope will be that those concerns can be chalked up to youth and that the bright lights of New York will bring out the best in him.

