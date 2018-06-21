NBA Mock Draft 2018: Small Forwards

Doncic gives the Hawks a ready-made talent that should be able to come in and compete for the Rookie of the Year award. The Hawks are still said to be enamored with point guard Trae Young. So there’s always the chance they opt to move down 2-3 spots and target him if someone like Dallas offers enough to move up. They could also shock everyone and just draft him here, but that seems unlikely. If the Hawks don’t move the pick and opt for Doncic over Jackson, he gives them a centerpiece to build around and maybe the safest option in the draft.