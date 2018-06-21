NBA Mock Draft 2018

Doncic would help Memphis a lot more in the short term than JJJ, but the team could end up with an extremely promising prospect with Jackson at 4. He figures to need quite a bit more time than the guys listed before him, but age works in his favor. The Grizz should consider tearing it down and rebuilding, but with an aging core (Gasol and Conley) on big contracts, that may be easier said than done. There’s been a lot of speculaltion about Memphis possibly moving out of this pick, having not been able to get prospects to come work out for them. It will be disheartening for fans if they decide not to add a talent like Jackson, when given the opportunity, to give the franchise hope for the future.