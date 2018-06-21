NBA Mock Draft 2018

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton
Center / 7-1 / Arizona / Freshman
20.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg
|
Is there anyone as confident about this year’s draft as DeAndre Ayton? While you can count the number of winning teams in today’s NBA that are constructed around big men on one hand, Ayton is destined to join that group. Would the team consider dealing Josh Jackson in order to land Luka Doncic? It would be risky as there is a bond between Ayton and Jackson that goes back to high school, but a move the Suns, whose new coach has ties to him, have surely pondered.
|
Power Forward / 6-11 / Duke / Freshman
21.0 ppg, 11.1 rpg
|
Bagley makes the most sense from both a positional and talent standpoint. There are whispers that the team may still be interested in Luka Doncic. But after trading away DeMarcus Cousins, the chance to land a potentially dominant big to anchor their frontcourt is likely too big of an opportunity to pass up. Bagley could team with De’Aaron Fox to give the Kings a very nice inside/outside nucleus to build around.
|
3. Atlanta: Luka Doncic
Small Forward / 6-7 / Real Madrid / 1999
16.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
Doncic gives the Hawks a ready-made talent that should be able to come in and compete for the Rookie of the Year award. The Hawks are still said to be enamored with point guard Trae Young. So there’s always the chance they opt to move down 2-3 spots and target him if someone like Dallas offers enough to move up. They could also shock everyone and just draft him here, but that seems unlikely. If the Hawks don’t move the pick and opt for Doncic over Jackson, he gives them a centerpiece to build around and maybe the safest option in the draft.
|
4. Memphis: Jaren Jackson
Power Forward / 6-11 / Michigan State / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg
|
Doncic would help Memphis a lot more in the short term than JJJ, but the team could end up with an extremely promising prospect with Jackson at 4. He figures to need quite a bit more time than the guys listed before him, but age works in his favor. The Grizz should consider tearing it down and rebuilding, but with an aging core (Gasol and Conley) on big contracts, that may be easier said than done. There’s been a lot of speculaltion about Memphis possibly moving out of this pick, having not been able to get prospects to come work out for them. It will be disheartening for fans if they decide not to add a talent like Jackson, when given the opportunity, to give the franchise hope for the future.
|
5. Dallas: Michael Porter
Small Forward / 6-10 / Missouri / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg
|
Porter seems to have three main suitors in the top three with Dallas, Chicago and New York. But there are a lot of concerns floating around that his back is a huge concern and that he may be forced into a redshirt year. Could the Mavs risk a lost season for an injury player? Could it be time for fans in Dallas to “trust the process.” Porter would certainly give the Mavs hope for a Dirk-like scorer for the future. The hope would be that with a top-notch medical staff they could rehab him back to full strength, and in the meantime stockpile more talent over the next season or two.
|
6. Orlando: Trae Young
Point Guard / 6-2 / Oklahoma / Freshman
27.4 ppg, 8.7 apg
|
The Magic are clearly in the market for a point guard, and while Sexton is clearly the more athletic of the two, Young seems to have a better fit in today’s NBA. The Magic have been in need of a true franchise talent to build around. Trae Young fits the bill as one of the few players in this draft that has a chance to get to that level due to his offensive and playmaking potential.
|
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
13.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg
|
The Bulls figure to get a really solid player at 7 and Carter is just that. He’s among the safest picks in the entire draft and could surprise and be a long time All-Star. Some other possibilities here include Young or Collin Sexton, as well as Porter if available.
|
Center / 6-11 / Texas / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 10.5 rpg
|
There is some speculation that Bamba could go as high as 5 to Dallas on draft night. But someone that is rated highly is destined to fall and there’s a chance it will be Bamba. While his defensive game is extremely intriguing due to his unmatched length, his offensive game will require some patience and is no sure thing to materialize. He’s an extremely bright individual who should thrive in the right situation. Cleveland is a huge uncertainty with regard to how their roster will shape up, but adding Bamba would potentially give LeBron some incentive to stay with additional help on the defensive end.
|
9. New York: Kevin Knox
Small Forward / 6-9 / Kentucky / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
Knox is an upside pick, but has a low floor. He’s been in the mix for New York and is now considered a virtual lock for them provided Porter and Wendell Carter are off the board. Knox didn’t prove that he has toughness or that he could rise to the challenge against top competition as a freshman at Kentucky. But the hope will be that those concerns can be chalked up to youth and that the bright lights of New York will bring out the best in him.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Villanova / Junior
17.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg
|
The Sixers would be ecstatic to land Bridges here at 10. He’s already got ties to the organization with his mom, Tyneeha Rivers, who is vice president of human resources for the team. Plus the fact that he’s from Philadelphia and played his three years of college in the city.
|
11. Charlotte: Collin Sexton
Point Guard / 6-2 / Alabama / Freshman
19.2 ppg, 3.6 apg
|
The team’s star player Kemba Walker is now 28, and they seem to be stuck in late lotto purgatory with their current roster. Sexton has some of the same Walker gusto only in a bigger and more dynamic package. Another option could be Kentucky’s Kevin Knox or big man Robert Williams from Texas A&M.
|
Point Guard / 6-6 / Kentucky / Freshman
14.4 ppg, 5.1 apg
|
Gilgeous-Alexander is a promising point guard who could be a nice building block for a team in a transitional phase. With their current roster, they can’t focus on filling needs and instead just adding young talent for the future. Lou Williams is 31 and hitting the twilight of his prime.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Boston College / Junior
20.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Robinson received a green room invite, indicating there is enough interest in the Top 20 that he will likely be selected in that range. Team advisor Jerry West has a great eye for talent and likely will grab the top shooting guard available here and there is word that they are high on the BC junior.
|
14. Denver: Zhaire Smith
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Texas Tech / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg
|
Zhaire is another upside pick that has been mentioned as a possibility in the early teens, and go as high as 11 to Charlotte. Smith is said to be in the mix with Denver at 14. He could potentially pair with Jamal Murray and compete with Gary Harris for minutes.
|
Power Forward / 6-9 / Texas A&M / Sophomore
10.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg
|
Williams could potentially offer the Wizards an explosive and fast big man to keep up with their dynamic backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal. The Wiz are said to be looking for an explosive big, so if Williams is still on the board, he could be their pick.
|
16. Phoenix: Miles Bridges
Power Forward / 6-7 / Michigan State / Sophomore
17.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg
|
Bridges has everyone using the term “positionless basketball”, and while today’s league has a number of “tweeners” thriving, his inability to fit a position could limit his ability to stay on the floor, or actually play into his hands as a possible mismatch. After landing their center of the future at 1, the Suns will probably focus on trading up for one of the three stand out point guards, or if unable to, grab value here at 16, which Bridges would provide.
|
17. Milwaukee: Lonnie Walker
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Miami / Freshman
11.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Walker has been one of the standout workout performers and a number of lottery teams are said to have him in the mix. He would offer tremendous value at 17 if he were to slide this far.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Villanova / Sophomore
13.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
DeVincenzo just feels like a Spurs kind of player. He’s shown the ability to perform on the biggest stage and also aced his NBA draft combine appearance. Donte could learn a lot from Manu Ginobili if given the opportunity to play together.
|
19. Atlanta: Grayson Allen
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Duke / Senior
14.0 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
The Hawks are likely to add a PG (Doncic) with their early pick and should be looking for some further stability at 19. Allen may not have much ceiling left, but he’s got plenty of floor to offer as he’s one of the more NBA-ready prospects available. His competitive spirit is something that should help a young team looking for an identity.
|
20. Minnesota: Troy Brown
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Oregon / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg
|
Brown is a versatile guard with promising upside that would add depth to their current backcourt. His ability to play multiple positions adds to his value. Brown needs some time to develop but would benefit from learning under Minnesota starting 2-guard Jimmy Butler.
|
21. Utah: Kevin Huerter
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Maryland / Sophomore
14.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg
|
Huerter opted to pass on attending the NBA Draft in Brooklyn in favor of watching the draft with his teammates in Maryland. Displaying a strong sense of team, it’s clear that our intel on him not being well-liked by teammates was erroneous. Huerter is rumored to have a promise by a) The Lakers at 25 and b) Utah at 21. Whether he actually makes it to either of these picks to verify those rumored promises is another story. He would offer a nice shooting specialist to team with Donovan Mitchell going forward.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Boise State / Senior
19.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg
|
Hutchison was pulled out of the combine creating speculation that he has a promise in the first round. Chicago could be the team that likely gave him the promise. Hutchison is older and not the most physical player, but there’s a lot to like with his maturity both on and off the floor.
|
23. Indiana: Elie Okobo
Point Guard / 6-2 / Pau Orthez / 1997
13.8 ppg, 4.7 apg
|
Okobo is a bit of a wild card as he still will probably need time to round out his skill set, but shows solid potential with his athleticism and scoring ability. He would benefit by coming over right away and getting on an NBA strength and conditioning program. Indiana curiously only worked out a handful of projected first rounders, and Okobo was one of them. They could opt out of the pick for a more experienced player, or give Okobo a chance to develop behind Darren Collison.
|
24. Portland: Aaron Holiday
Point Guard / 6-1 / UCLA / Junior
20.3 ppg, 5.8 apg
|
Holiday’s green room invite would indicate that he should be selected higher than this. Some possibilities include Phoenix at 16 or Milwaukee at 17. Holiday would give the dynamic duo in Portland a solid complimentary backup and scoring off the bench. The expectations for Holiday may exceed his talent, as he projects more as a high level backup than a starter.
|
Center / 7-1 / USA / Freshman
–
|
The Lakers had a rumored promise with Robinson very early in the process. Mitchell only worked out for a small handful of teams, and the Lakers were one of them. The Lakers acquired the 39th pick yesterday and there’s some speculation that they will use one of their picks on Robinson. USC combo guard DeAnthony Melton is another possibility here (or at 39)
|
26. Philadelphia: Khyri Thomas
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Creighton / Junior
15.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|
Soon to be known as the “other” Khyri. The Sixers will probably go backcourt here, and if Thomas is still on the board at their pick, he may be difficult to pass up. With a game that reminds some of the prolific scoring Pelican guard, just call him “Uncle Jrue”.
|
27. Boston: Landry Shamet
Point Guard / 6-4 / Wichita State / Sophomore
14.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
The Celtics are a stacked roster with a lot of depth and may end up looking to package this pick in a trade. Shamet plays a smart brand of basketball and shows the ability to knock down threes, two qualities that the Celtics are looking for in a draft pick. He may struggle to see the floor on a team that already has Kyrie Irving and battle-tested Terry Rozier, but he would certainly be able to develop being around them and practicing against them.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Freshman
14.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|
The Warriors haven’t had their first-round pick and generally end up buying a pick and turning them into a bench contributor. Don’t count that out this year as well. At 28, they will probably join the shooting guard party and grab a player that slides like Trent. Son of Shaq of the MAC is being overlooked by many and with the imminent departure of Swaggy P, Trent could offer some clutch shooting off the bench.
|
29. Brooklyn: Jacob Evans
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Cincinnati / Junior
13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
The Nets could go in a number of directions including a longterm prospect like Anfernee Simons. Evans figures to be one of the best “complementary” piece types in this draft with his 3-and-D potential. He may take a year or so to be able to extend his range to NBA three, but the potential is there.
|
30. Atlanta: Moritz Wagner
Power Forward / 6-11 / Michigan / Junior
14.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg
|
With a team essentially being built from scratch, developing the right culture is vital. Wagner checks a lot of the boxes as far as being a strong influence and leader, aside from his basketball skills. Is he a team’s long-term answer as a starting center? Probably not, but he could potentially be a valuable addition for a young team like the Hawks.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
