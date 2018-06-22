14 things you may not know about JJ Redick

1. His first e-mail address was jjshoota3@aol.com.

2. He’s the only player to win back-to-back ACC Player of the Year since Tim Duncan.

3. He was drafted behind Adam Morrison, Tyrus Thomas, Shelden Williams, Patrick O’Bryant and Saer Sene… And before Rajon Rondo and Kyle Lowry.

4. He had his wingspan measured at 6-foot-3.25 in 2006… Which was below his measured height.

5. He officiated his sister’s summer wedding as an ordained minister.

6. He says he’s cried at every wedding he’s been to.

7. 21 members of the 2006 draft class scored more points than him his rookie year. Only two did in 2017-18.

8. He played 276 minutes his sophomore season in the NBA .

9. He was once a guest at the James Corden show.

10. He was a backcourt partner of Monta Ellis and Brandon Jennings for two months in Milwaukee.

11. He has several tattoos of Bible verses.

12. He has averaged 0.08 blocks per game in his NBA career.

13. He has shot 90-plus percent from the free-throw line in six different seasons.

14. His actual name is Jonathan Clay Redick.

Related 12 things you may not know about Blake Griffin

Related 12 things you may not know about Ricky Rubio

Related 10 things you may not know about Kemba Walker

Related Kevin Durant in videogames through the years