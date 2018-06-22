USA Today Sports

The NBA draft aftermath and other podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

June 22 06:55 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Happy Friday! Adam and Anthony review the draft with big picture thoughts, best and worst picks, way too early predictions, hot takes and more. They also give their thoughts on the LeBron James situation, which was impossible not to think about as the draft took place. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …

2018 Post-draft reactions – via espn.com

June 22 04:14 AM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, Andrew Han and Jackie MacMullan offer reactions to the Luka Doncic trade (2:45), other draft surprises (19:15), the implications on free agency (22:55), the next steps in the Kawhi situation (38:40) and picks they liked (44:50).
June 22 03:35 AM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with Chris Stone and recaps the NBA Draft, breaking down everything that happened over the course of the five-hour event. Who did we think did well? Who did poorly? What prospects and picks did we like? Which ones did we think made less sense?  We basically go in chronological order, pick-wise — occasionally breaking that to talk about trades.
June 22 02:01 AM
The Sixers surprised us all by doing what everyone expected, picking Mikal Bridges. Then they did what not of us expected by trading Bridges to Phoenix for Zhaire Smith and a 2021 Miami Heat first round pick.
Then there was some trading, some picking, some more trading and then a little more picking. We recap the night!
June 22 01:46 AM
Chase and Chris recorded an emergency podcast on the night of the draft to break down the Wizards’ two picks. They addressed some concerns they saw from Wizards fans on social media and explained why Brown in particular fills an important need.
June 22 01:37 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. An annual tradition is renewed tonight as Celtics Stuff Live broadcasts through the NBA Draft.

A year ago they reacted live to Boston taking Jayson Tatum and the flurry of rumors that followed. This year, Danny Ainge is picking all the way back at number 27 but has a burning desire to trade back up into the lottery …

June 22 12:00 AM

June 21 09:28 PM
Relive the 2018 NBA Draft 1st round as Coach Nick, Dave DuFour, and Adam Stanco offer unparalleled analysis and information with the kind of detail you won’t find anywhere else.
June 21 02:43 PM
Derek Bodner, Rich Hofmann, Mike O’Connor, Sam Vecenie and Ricky O’Donnell all give their thoughts on what the Sixers should do in tonight’s NBA Draft.

