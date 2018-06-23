2018 NBA draft recap: Who are the winners and losers?

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by fellow HoopsHype writer Bryan Kalbrosky. They recapped the 2018 NBA draft, gave their early winners and losers, and discussed what happens behind-the-scenes at the event. Time-stamps are below.

1:20: This was Bryan’s first time covering the NBA draft. They discuss what happens behind-the-scenes at the draft and how chaotic it is for the players.

4:03: Breaking down the trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Zhaire Smith and a future first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

11:00: Alex and Bryan go back and forth, sharing their early winners and losers of the 2018 NBA draft. This includes teams, prospects, media, companies, clothing decisions, a fan base and more!