NBA draft winners and losers and other podcasts you need to listen today

June 22 09:13 AM

On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver recap the NBA Draft with some winners and losers. First: whether pick tipping is cool, the relatively subdued draft after a week of hype, the league on hold waiting for LeBron and Kawhi, and the real winners of the night in Mo Wagner and De’Anthony Melton. Then: the Mavs make a play for Luka, the Hawks roll the dice with Trae Young, the Grizzlies are caught between two eras, and Michael Porter Jr. tumbles out of the top 10 …