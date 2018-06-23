NBA draft winners and losers and other podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
2018 NBA Draft Recap: Who Were the Winners and Losers? (Ep. 82) – via HoopsHype.com
June 22 09:50 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Bryan Kalbrosky break down the 2018 NBA Draft and share their early winners and losers from the event.
June 22 01:21 PM
Yahoo Sports NBA draft show featuring Mike Hopkins, Wes Wilcox and Pete Thamel.
June 22 10:01 AM
Drafting late in the first round means you’re picking a player who the average fan might not be to familiar with. Mark Medina and Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group introduce you to Golden State’s first rounder, former Cincinnati Bearcat guard Jacob Evans. You’ll hear from Golden State general manager Bob Myers and director of player personnel Larry Harris.
June 22 09:13 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver recap the NBA Draft with some winners and losers. First: whether pick tipping is cool, the relatively subdued draft after a week of hype, the league on hold waiting for LeBron and Kawhi, and the real winners of the night in Mo Wagner and De’Anthony Melton. Then: the Mavs make a play for Luka, the Hawks roll the dice with Trae Young, the Grizzlies are caught between two eras, and Michael Porter Jr. tumbles out of the top 10 …