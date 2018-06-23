NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 5.4 apg
|
The most dominant big man in the league has improved his maturity. Will DeMarcus Cousins’ torn Achilles affect whether he gets a max contract this summer?
|
2. Clint Capela
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg
|
He has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. Understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well. Performed well in the playoffs, even against against the small-ball-centric Warriors.
|
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg
|
One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can improve any defense merely with his presence down low.
|
4. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.1 ppg, 11. rpg
|
One of the biggest question marks this offseason will be whether or not Enes Kanter opts out of the final year of his deal, which is worth $18.6 million. If he does, his market will be interesting, as the big man is an excellent rebounder and scorer down low but does possess defensive shortcomings.
|
5. Jusuf Nurkic
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg
|
A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers. But did he do so enough to land a major payday? Time will tell.
|
6. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
|
A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size. Also a very able rim-protector.
|
7. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg
|
A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
|
8. Kyle O’Quinn
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
7.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg
|
A bruising big man with limited shooting range, tough rebounding acumen and apt rim protection.
|
9. Nerlens Noel
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
4.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Still just 24 years old, it’s getting close to time for Nerlens Noel to show his exciting early career form wasn’t a fluke.
|
10. Amir Johnson
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Amir Johnson provides veteran leadership and solid defense on the block.
|
11. Aron Baynes
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
6.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
Bruising center who rebounds well in limited minutes, who also began to extend his range to the three-point line last playoffs.
|
12. Brandan Wright
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
Constant injuries have hampered his career. A more-than-serviceable backup center when healthy.
|
13. Zaza Pachulia
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
5.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
A bruising enforcer down low and a good defensive center against opposing post-ups. Can still contribute when called upon.
|
14. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Put up decent numbers in the NBA Finals and proved he can produce when given the opportunity.
|
15. Alex Len
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Phoenix Suns
8.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg
|
Coming off his best season according to almost every advanced stat. His raw numbers weren’t great but at still just 25, he’ll have some interest this summer.
|
16. Kevon Looney
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Went through some highs and lows in the 2018 playoffs before taking a backseat to JaVale McGee in the Finals. Finishes around the rim pretty well and defends in space decently for a big.
|
17. Salah Mejri
Team Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
3.5 ppg, 1.1 bpg
|
Excellent shot-blocker but provides little value anywhere else.
|
18. Lucas Nogueira
Team Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
Despite being 25, still didn’t crack the every-night rotation for the Raptors. Occasionally changes games with his length defensively and finishing ability on offense.
|
19. Channing Frye
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
5.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
One of the best shooting bigs in the game who has championship experience.
|
20. Mike Muscala
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
7.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg
|
He’s a big man with a career 37.8 percent three-point stroke.
|
21. Jahlil Okafor
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|
The 6-foot-11 center doesn’t protect the rim, can’t defend in space and, outside of his rookie season, hasn’t shown much scoring punch, either.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Orlando Magic
7.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Rumors have tied him with landing spots overseas. It remains to be seen if an NBA team will covet the sharpshooting center.
|
23. Tarik Black
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Houston Rockets
3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
His per-36-minute stats (12.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg) suggest he could be productive in a larger role.
|
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
Decent scorer but defensive shortcomings have limited his impact in the NBA.
|
25. Udonis Haslem
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Miami Heat
0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg
|
Contemplating either retirement or overseas opportunities where he can get playing time. Hasn’t been a part of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation in the last three seasons.
|
26. Kendrick Perkins
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
3.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
|
Known now more for his exploits off the court as opposed to on it, he is a good locker-room addition more than anything at this point.
|
27. Amile Jefferson
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
|
Spent most of last season with the team’s G League side. Young big men out of an elite college program (Duke) with great basketball IQ and rim-protection skills.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans
Comments