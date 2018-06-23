USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 5.4 apg

The most dominant big man in the league has improved his maturity. Will DeMarcus Cousins’ torn Achilles affect whether he gets a max contract this summer?
Agent: Jarinn Akana
2017/18 Earnings: $18,063,850
Career Earnings: $62,648,136
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg

He has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. Understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well. Performed well in the playoffs, even against against the small-ball-centric Warriors. 
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $2,334,528
Career Earnings: $3,728,160
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg

One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can improve any defense merely with his presence down low.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $84,067,825
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.1 ppg, 11. rpg

One of the biggest question marks this offseason will be whether or not Enes Kanter opts out of the final year of his deal, which is worth $18.6 million. If he does, his market will be interesting, as the big man is an excellent rebounder and scorer down low but does possess defensive shortcomings.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,648,935
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg

A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers. But did he do so enough to land a major payday? Time will tell.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $5,526,000
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size. Also a very able rim-protector.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $94,781,137
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg

A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: David Falk
2017/18 Earnings: $21,384,175
Career Earnings: $51,556,454
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
7.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg

A bruising big man with limited shooting range, tough rebounding acumen and apt rim protection.
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $4,087,500
Career Earnings: $14,249,237
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
4.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Still just 24 years old, it’s getting close to time for Nerlens Noel to show his exciting early career form wasn’t a fluke.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $4,187,599
Career Earnings: $18,517,328
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Amir Johnson provides veteran leadership and solid defense on the block.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $11,000,000
Career Earnings: $75,989,800
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
6.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg

Bruising center who rebounds well in limited minutes, who also began to extend his range to the three-point line last playoffs.
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
2017/18 Earnings: $4,300,000
Career Earnings: $20,433,460
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Constant injuries have hampered his career. A more-than-serviceable backup center when healthy. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,955,760
Career Earnings: $39,679,032
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
5.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A bruising enforcer down low and a good defensive center against opposing post-ups. Can still contribute when called upon. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $3,477,600
Career Earnings: $57,035,748
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Put up decent numbers in the NBA Finals and proved he can produce when given the opportunity.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $55,263,381
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Phoenix Suns
8.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg

Coming off his best season according to almost every advanced stat. His raw numbers weren’t great but at still just 25, he’ll have some interest this summer.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2017/18 Earnings: $4,187,599
Career Earnings: $19,960,979
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Went through some highs and lows in the 2018 playoffs before taking a backseat to JaVale McGee in the Finals. Finishes around the rim pretty well and defends in space decently for a big. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,786,182
Team Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
3.5 ppg, 1.1 bpg

Excellent shot-blocker but provides little value anywhere else.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $2,871,111
Team Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Despite being 25, still didn’t crack the every-night rotation for the Raptors. Occasionally changes games with his length defensively and finishing ability on offense.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $8,473,305
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
5.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

One of the best shooting bigs in the game who has championship experience.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $7,420,912
Career Earnings: $66,236,206
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
7.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg

He’s a big man with a career 37.8 percent three-point stroke.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $7,940,925
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg

The 6-foot-11 center doesn’t protect the rim, can’t defend in space and, outside of his rookie season, hasn’t shown much scoring punch, either. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $4,995,120
Career Earnings: $14,366,640
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Orlando Magic
7.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Rumors have tied him with landing spots overseas. It remains to be seen if an NBA team will covet the sharpshooting center.
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $25,858,184
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Houston Rockets
3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg

His per-36-minute stats (12.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg) suggest he could be productive in a larger role.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2017/18 Earnings: $3,290,000
Career Earnings: $10,833,395
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Decent scorer but defensive shortcomings have limited his impact in the NBA. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $6,734,024
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Miami Heat
0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg

Contemplating either retirement or overseas opportunities where he can get playing time. Hasn’t been a part of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation in the last three seasons. 
Agent: Austin Brown
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $58,095,008
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
3.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Known now more for his exploits off the court as opposed to on it, he is a good locker-room addition more than anything at this point.
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2017/18 Earnings: $131,562
Career Earnings: $57,750,424
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Spent most of last season with the team’s G League side. Young big men out of an elite college program (Duke) with great basketball IQ and rim-protection skills. 
Agent: Michael Tellem
2017/18 Earnings: $75,000
Career Earnings: $75,000

, Free Agency

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home