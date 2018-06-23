USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
18.6 ppg, 5.4 rpb, 7.9 apg

When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $24,268,959
Career Earnings: $162,527,669
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

Never able to get fully healthy in 2017-18, how Isaiah Thomas recovers from hip surgery will determine how much interest he garners on the open market. 
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2017/18 Earnings: $6,261,394
Career Earnings: $23,914,451
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Phoenix Suns
12.7 ppg, 6.2 apg

An athletic lead guard with an improving three-point shot, decent court vision and high defensive potential. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $3,332,340
Career Earnings: $7,517,160
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.3 ppg, 8.2 apg

A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $84,282,884
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
8.6 ppg, 3.2 apg

Not a household name, but Fred VanVleet became an important contributor for the Toronto Raptors in 2017-18, headlining one of the best benches in the Association.
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.5 ppg, 4.6 apg

Considered one of the bast passers in the world, Milos Teodosic’s first year in the NBA was somewhat hampered by injuries. Nevertheless, he was relatively effective when he saw action. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $6,000,000
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg

Finally in his fourth season, Shabazz Napier flashed the skill set that famously made LeBron James proclaim him the best player in his draft class. Decent backup point guard option, who uses a pretty pull-up jumper to score effectively.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $2,361,359
Career Earnings: $6,244,560
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.7 ppg, 3.5 apg

A future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker has clearly lost a step. Regardless, still an excellent backup point guard option.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $15,453,126
Career Earnings: $160,843,436
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
8.1 ppg, 3.1 apg

Despite having poor injury luck since entering the NBA, Dante Exum is merely 22 years old and still flashes tantalizing potential.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $4,992,385
Career Earnings: $16,325,425
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
8.4 ppg, 1.5 apg

After struggling with the Cavaliers last season, he acquitted himself decently in the playoffs for the Timberwolves. Could be a productive sixth man if he’s willing to accept that role.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2017/18 Earnings: $2,533,488
Career Earnings: $118,021,979
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 2.5 apg

A young score-first point guard with an accurate three-point stroke, could be an important bench contributor for years to come.
Agent: Keith Kreiter
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,754,678
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
4.3 ppg, 1.8 apg

Can run a second-unit offense and knock down triples at a decent rate.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $6,167,345
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
6.9 ppg, 2.5 apg

Veteran floor general who showed he can still contribute off the bench. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $50,305,743
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.4 ppg, 2.1 apg

A still-productive lead guard when placed in a reserve role.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,402,546
Career Earnings: $69,268,722
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
5.8 ppg, 3.0 apg (PO)

Spent most of the 2017-18 season in China, returned to play a backup point guard role in the playoffs for the Wizards and acquitted himself decently.
Agent: Larry Fox
2017/18 Earnings: $119,009
Career Earnings: $43,551,243
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Detroit Pistons
4.9 ppg, 3.6 apg

Aging point guard who isn’t suited for much more than a third-string role anymore. 
Agent: Steve Mountain
2017/18 Earnings: $6,998,920
Career Earnings: $73,867,486
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Washington Wizards
3.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Was not able to follow up his 2016-17 career season with another big year in 2017-18.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $2,000,000
Career Earnings: $5,189,646
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New York Knicks
7.5 ppg, 5.6 apg

Had a solid season starting at point guard for the Knicks. Still has something left in the tank. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $47,983,330
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
6.3 ppg, 3.0 apg

Had a star career in Europe before reaching the NBA. Since then, consistent production has been hard for him to establish.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2017/18 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $5,000,000
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Utah Jazz
4.5 ppg, 1.8 apg

Hasn’t shown much in the NBA yet. Could be an overseas candidate. 
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,309,182
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
4.6 ppg, 2.2 apg

The former Rookie of the Year has had a rough go of it lately. At his best, he’s a big point guard who can rebound and distribute. Can a team unlock that form again?
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $2,700,000
Career Earnings: $12,783,526
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Washington Wizards
4.9 ppg, 2.8 apg

He can play a backup point guard role in a pinch, but is better-suited for to be a deep reserve at this point in his career.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $2,986,463
Career Earnings: $35,406,275
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
2.3 ppg, 0.6 apg

Experienced floor general who can provide leadership in the locker room but not much else. 
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $19,963,338
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
4.5 ppg, 2.1 apg

Veteran leader who still performs relatively well when given the opportunity.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $81,807,582
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.7 ppg, 3.0 apg

Gravely inefficient season in 2017-18 and coming off an injury as serious as an Achilles tear, that wasn’t surprising. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $2,106,407
Career Earnings: $23,946,482
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
9.5 ppg, 3.2 apg

Displayed some scoring punch from the lead-guard spot with the Grizzlies last year, dropping 20 or more points five times in 2017-18. If his three-point shot improves, could be a solid backup point guard for years to come. 
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $2,257,611
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
7.4 ppg, 2.0 apg

He earned full-time status after initially signing a two-way contract, and made his way to the rotation at the end of the season.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $748,160
Career Earnings: $810,597
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
8.5 ppg, 1.0 apg

Put up huge numbers in China before being signed with a hardship exception by the Celtics. Wasn’t eligible for their playoff roster. 
Agent: Andrew Morrison
2017/18 Earnings: $74,158
Career Earnings: $725,432
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Toronto Raptors
2.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Earned G League MVP honors thanks to his scoring and defensive prowess. But at almost 28, how much upside does he have?
Agent: Todd Ramasar
2017/18 Earnings: $75,000
Career Earnings: $677,087
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.0 ppg, 3.0 apg

A stud during his time playing overseas, finally got his first chance in the NBA this past season with the Rockets when he appeared in one regular-season game. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $46,079
Career Earnings: $46,079
Restricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Utah Jazz
3.3 ppg

The son of a club legend, it was a feel-good story last season when he debuted for the Jazz. Likely better-suited for the European game. 
Agent: Sam Porter
2017/18 Earnings: $192,812
Career Earnings: $234,593

, Free Agency

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home