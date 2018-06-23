NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Chris Paul
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
18.6 ppg, 5.4 rpb, 7.9 apg
|
When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
|
Never able to get fully healthy in 2017-18, how Isaiah Thomas recovers from hip surgery will determine how much interest he garners on the open market.
|
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Phoenix Suns
12.7 ppg, 6.2 apg
|
An athletic lead guard with an improving three-point shot, decent court vision and high defensive potential.
|
4. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.3 ppg, 8.2 apg
|
A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them.
|
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
8.6 ppg, 3.2 apg
|
Not a household name, but Fred VanVleet became an important contributor for the Toronto Raptors in 2017-18, headlining one of the best benches in the Association.
|
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.5 ppg, 4.6 apg
|
Considered one of the bast passers in the world, Milos Teodosic’s first year in the NBA was somewhat hampered by injuries. Nevertheless, he was relatively effective when he saw action.
|
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg
|
Finally in his fourth season, Shabazz Napier flashed the skill set that famously made LeBron James proclaim him the best player in his draft class. Decent backup point guard option, who uses a pretty pull-up jumper to score effectively.
|
8. Tony Parker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.7 ppg, 3.5 apg
|
A future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker has clearly lost a step. Regardless, still an excellent backup point guard option.
|
9. Dante Exum
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
8.1 ppg, 3.1 apg
|
Despite having poor injury luck since entering the NBA, Dante Exum is merely 22 years old and still flashes tantalizing potential.
|
10. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
8.4 ppg, 1.5 apg
|
After struggling with the Cavaliers last season, he acquitted himself decently in the playoffs for the Timberwolves. Could be a productive sixth man if he’s willing to accept that role.
|
11. Yogi Ferrell
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 2.5 apg
|
A young score-first point guard with an accurate three-point stroke, could be an important bench contributor for years to come.
|
12. Shane Larkin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
4.3 ppg, 1.8 apg
|
Can run a second-unit offense and knock down triples at a decent rate.
|
13. Raymond Felton
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
6.9 ppg, 2.5 apg
|
Veteran floor general who showed he can still contribute off the bench.
|
14. Devin Harris
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.4 ppg, 2.1 apg
|
A still-productive lead guard when placed in a reserve role.
|
15. Ty Lawson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
5.8 ppg, 3.0 apg (PO)
|
Spent most of the 2017-18 season in China, returned to play a backup point guard role in the playoffs for the Wizards and acquitted himself decently.
|
16. Jameer Nelson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Detroit Pistons
4.9 ppg, 3.6 apg
|
Aging point guard who isn’t suited for much more than a third-string role anymore.
|
17. Tim Frazier
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Washington Wizards
3.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Was not able to follow up his 2016-17 career season with another big year in 2017-18.
|
18. Jarrett Jack
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New York Knicks
7.5 ppg, 5.6 apg
|
Had a solid season starting at point guard for the Knicks. Still has something left in the tank.
|
19. Malcolm Delaney
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
6.3 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
Had a star career in Europe before reaching the NBA. Since then, consistent production has been hard for him to establish.
|
20. Raul Neto
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Utah Jazz
4.5 ppg, 1.8 apg
|
Hasn’t shown much in the NBA yet. Could be an overseas candidate.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
4.6 ppg, 2.2 apg
|
The former Rookie of the Year has had a rough go of it lately. At his best, he’s a big point guard who can rebound and distribute. Can a team unlock that form again?
|
22. Ramon Sessions
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Washington Wizards
4.9 ppg, 2.8 apg
|
He can play a backup point guard role in a pinch, but is better-suited for to be a deep reserve at this point in his career.
|
23. Aaron Brooks
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
2.3 ppg, 0.6 apg
|
Experienced floor general who can provide leadership in the locker room but not much else.
|
24. Jose Calderon
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
4.5 ppg, 2.1 apg
|
Veteran leader who still performs relatively well when given the opportunity.
|
25. Mario Chalmers
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.7 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
Gravely inefficient season in 2017-18 and coming off an injury as serious as an Achilles tear, that wasn’t surprising.
|
26. Andrew Harrison
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
9.5 ppg, 3.2 apg
|
Displayed some scoring punch from the lead-guard spot with the Grizzlies last year, dropping 20 or more points five times in 2017-18. If his three-point shot improves, could be a solid backup point guard for years to come.
|
27. Dwight Buycks
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
7.4 ppg, 2.0 apg
|
He earned full-time status after initially signing a two-way contract, and made his way to the rotation at the end of the season.
|
28. Jonathan Gibson
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
8.5 ppg, 1.0 apg
|
Put up huge numbers in China before being signed with a hardship exception by the Celtics. Wasn’t eligible for their playoff roster.
|
29. Lorenzo Brown
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Toronto Raptors
2.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg
|
Earned G League MVP honors thanks to his scoring and defensive prowess. But at almost 28, how much upside does he have?
|
30. Aaron Jackson
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.0 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
A stud during his time playing overseas, finally got his first chance in the NBA this past season with the Rockets when he appeared in one regular-season game.
|
31. David Stockton
Restricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Utah Jazz
3.3 ppg
|
The son of a club legend, it was a feel-good story last season when he debuted for the Jazz. Likely better-suited for the European game.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets
Comments