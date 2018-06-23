USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Power Forwards

Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
17.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg

A prototypical modern forward with athleticism and some ball-handling chops. Whether he can ever become a consistent three-point shooter will define his eventual ceiling. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $5,504,419
Career Earnings: $12,515,040
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg

One of the league’s most improved players, Julius Randle became a force in his fourth season. Will he be a part of the Lakers’ future?
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,149,242
Career Earnings: $9,396,720
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg

A throwback power forward with a respectable face-up game, decent passing chops and stout rebounding prowess who enjoyed a resurgent season.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $54,471,159
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg

A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age. 
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $241,646,362
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg

A quick power forward who can score effectively even without much of a three-point shot.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,921,348
Career Earnings: $67,014,175
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg

An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg

After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $35,218,157
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
10.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,514,288
Career Earnings: $67,753,372
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

An explosive big man who is an expert in finishing lobs, and who statistically made the Clippers better when he was on the floor.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,516,382
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $91,096,696
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg

After suiting up for three different teams in 2017-18, Trevor Booker may yearn for long-term security with his next contract.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $9,571,137
Career Earnings: $34,615,051
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Toughness, rebounding and rim protection are Ed Davis’ best traits. The Blazers were a better team with Davis on the floor this season. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $6,352,531
Career Earnings: $29,921,640
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
10.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Solid backup big man with athleticism, decent defensive acumen and some playoff experience. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $73,170,969
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg

An underrated stretch-4 with some defensive toughness, the Serbian big man is a solid modern-day power forward.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $3,950,000
Career Earnings: $11,700,000
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
8.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Athletic big man who can protect the paint and change games with his energy.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $4,275,045
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Hit a career-high 40.5 percent of his threes last season. Does little else besides score, but he gets buckets efficiently so he’ll still get looks as a free agent.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $1,709,538
Career Earnings: $12,972,014
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Detroit Pistons
8.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg

He converted a career-best 159 three-pointers last season. One of the most accurate stretch-4s in the NBA. 
Agent: Larry Fox
2017/18 Earnings: $5,290,000
Career Earnings: $25,931,489
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
5.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg

At 6-foot-10, he spaces the floor from three-point range well for a power forward. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Experienced power forward who can space the floor.
Agent: Joel Bell
2017/18 Earnings: $2,300,000
Career Earnings: $16,059,731
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
4.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Hasn’t reached his vast potential yet, but despite having spent four seasons in the league already, he’s still just 22 years old. Hence, he’ll likely get another shot to prove himself.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,031,018
Career Earnings: $11,418,513
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Athletic yet undersized power forward who’s hitting 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2017/18 Earnings: $1,709,538
Career Earnings: $8,024,696
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Miami Heat
5.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Career 40.2 percent shooter from three, which has helped him stick around in the league this long despite athletic limitations.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,974,159
Career Earnings: $10,632,514
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Miami Heat
4.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg

A big man who is comfortable a shooter and who can protect the paint. Could break out in the right opportunity.
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,865,995
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
4.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Went from two-way contract to full-time before eventually getting waived. A big man with a respectable outside stroke. 
Agent: Keith Glass
2017/18 Earnings: $75,000
Career Earnings: $729,919
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Finally managed to crack the rotation in Oklahoma City last season. Big man with high basketball IQ. 
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,803,102
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
2.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Athletic power forward who needs more seasoning before he’s ready to contribute at the NBA level. 
Agent: Adam Pensack
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,854,342
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Big man with a decent three-point shot as a career 36.4 percent shooter from the outside.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2017/18 Earnings: $304,051
Career Earnings: $803,972

