NBA Free Agency 2018: Power Forwards

1. Aaron Gordon
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
17.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg
A prototypical modern forward with athleticism and some ball-handling chops. Whether he can ever become a consistent three-point shooter will define his eventual ceiling.
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg
One of the league’s most improved players, Julius Randle became a force in his fourth season. Will he be a part of the Lakers’ future?
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg
A throwback power forward with a respectable face-up game, decent passing chops and stout rebounding prowess who enjoyed a resurgent season.
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age.
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg
A quick power forward who can score effectively even without much of a three-point shot.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg
After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
10.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg
A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
An explosive big man who is an expert in finishing lobs, and who statistically made the Clippers better when he was on the floor.
10. David West
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
11. Trevor Booker
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
After suiting up for three different teams in 2017-18, Trevor Booker may yearn for long-term security with his next contract.
12. Ed Davis
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg
Toughness, rebounding and rim protection are Ed Davis’ best traits. The Blazers were a better team with Davis on the floor this season.
13. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
10.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Solid backup big man with athleticism, decent defensive acumen and some playoff experience.
14. Nemanja Bjelica
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg
An underrated stretch-4 with some defensive toughness, the Serbian big man is a solid modern-day power forward.
15. Jerami Grant
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
8.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Athletic big man who can protect the paint and change games with his energy.
16. Mike Scott
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Hit a career-high 40.5 percent of his threes last season. Does little else besides score, but he gets buckets efficiently so he’ll still get looks as a free agent.
17. Anthony Tolliver
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Detroit Pistons
8.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg
He converted a career-best 159 three-pointers last season. One of the most accurate stretch-4s in the NBA.
18. Davis Bertans
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
5.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg
At 6-foot-10, he spaces the floor from three-point range well for a power forward.
19. Dante Cunningham
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg
Experienced power forward who can space the floor.
20. Noah Vonleh
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
4.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Hasn’t reached his vast potential yet, but despite having spent four seasons in the league already, he’s still just 22 years old. Hence, he’ll likely get another shot to prove himself.
21. Quincy Acy
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Athletic yet undersized power forward who’s hitting 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons.
22. Luke Babbitt
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Miami Heat
5.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg
Career 40.2 percent shooter from three, which has helped him stick around in the league this long despite athletic limitations.
23. Jordan Mickey
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Miami Heat
4.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg
A big man who is comfortable a shooter and who can protect the paint. Could break out in the right opportunity.
24. Tyler Cavanaugh
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
4.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Went from two-way contract to full-time before eventually getting waived. A big man with a respectable outside stroke.
25. Josh Huestis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg
Finally managed to crack the rotation in Oklahoma City last season. Big man with high basketball IQ.
26. Chris McCullough
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
2.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Athletic power forward who needs more seasoning before he’s ready to contribute at the NBA level.
27. Travis Wear
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Big man with a decent three-point shot as a career 36.4 percent shooter from the outside.
