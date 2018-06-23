NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
19.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.2 apg
|
Only three players averaged at least 19.0 ppg, 5.0 rpb and 5.0 apg last season while shooting over 39 percent from three: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and… Tyreke Evans. Will garner major interest on the secondary market.
|
2. Zach LaVine
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
16.7 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine was solid in his return from a torn ACL.
|
3. Will Barton
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
15.7 ppg, 4.1 apg
|
One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league, who proved he can also do serious damage as a starter this season, Barton would provide a boost to any team’s offensive output.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
One of the top available shooting guards, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player.
|
5. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.1 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
|
6. Dwyane Wade
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.4 ppg, 3.4 apg
|
An aging-but-still-productive 2-guard, Dwyane Wade can’t consistently dominate anymore, but he still shows up in the most important moments. Was the Heat’s second-leading scorer in the playoffs, proving he’s still got game even at 36.
|
7. Marcus Smart
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
|
One of the best defensive guards in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding D makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
A very solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
|
10. Marco Belinelli
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
12.1 ppg, 1.9 apg
|
A three-point sniper who can heat up at a moment’s notice.
|
11. Joe Harris
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
10.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Blossomed into an outstanding shooter in his fourth season while also improving defensively.
|
12. Lance Stephenson
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
A wildcard coming off the bench, the mercurial Lance Stephenson can help swing games when he’s got it going.
|
13. Jamal Crawford
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg
|
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year isn’t the player he once was, but he can still provide solid scoring off the bench.
|
14. Danny Green
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
An excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience, if Danny Green opts out of the final year of his deal, he should draw plenty of interest.
|
15. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
N/A
|
Missed the entirety of 2017-18 after a stress fracture in his leg. Was really starting to prove he had legit NBA talent prior to the injury.
|
16. Garrett Temple
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
8.4 ppg, 2.3 apg
|
Good three-point shooter and a leader in the locker room, who could be a great role player on an elite team.
|
17. Gerald Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
Put up his highest scoring average and three-point percentage in four years with the Rockets. Poor defender, but he could receive interest thanks to his respectable offensive game.
|
18. Corey Brewer
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.3 ppg, 2.1 apg
|
Didn’t look great with the Lakers last season, but greatly improved his output as a member of the Thunder. Can defend and score in transition effectively.
|
19. Nick Young
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg
|
Performed decently as a member of the best team in basketball. Still a respectable outside threat.
|
20. David Nwaba
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Chicago Bulls
7.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
Athletic, defensive-minded guard who can aptly cover multiple positions.
|
21. Patrick McCaw
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
|
A brutal back injury stifled his development last season, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is still high on the two-way shooting guard.
|
22. Arron Afflalo
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Orlando Magic
3.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg
|
Appeared to be on his last legs with the Magic, but perhaps a change of scenery can help revitalize him.
|
23. Bryn Forbes
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
6.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg
|
Excellent three-point shooter who really improved in his second season.
|
24. Vince Carter
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Interesting target for a team that wants an extra respected voice in the locker room. Besides that, not much of a contributor on the floor at this point in his career.
|
25. Ian Clark
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
7.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg
|
Undersized shooting guard whose three-point shot abandoned him last season, which will likely negatively affect his market this summer.
|
26. Pat Connaughton
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
A good athlete whose overall worth as a player will come down to whether he can knock down triples at a high rate.
|
27. Nik Stauskas
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
4.4 ppg, 1.0 apg
|
His time in the NBA has been hampered by the fact his three-point shot, once considered his biggest strength as a prospect, hasn’t translated yet.
|
28. Jordan Crawford
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.6 ppg, 2.6 apg
|
A shoot-first ball-handler who contributes little else.
|
29. Treveon Graham
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
4.3 ppg, 1.9 apg
|
Solid shooter who has yet to have his breakout campaign.
|
30. Jason Terry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
3.3 ppg, 1.2 apg
|
One of the oldest players in the league last year. Provides another reliable voice in the locker room as a guy with championship experience.
|
31. Damion Lee
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
Put up impressive numbers in limited playing time late last season. Guard with good size and slashing ability.
|
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
1.4 ppg, 0.4 rpg
|
Wasn’t able to crack Tom Thibodeau’s rotation in 2017-18, but still has upside as a two-way guard.
|
33. Julyan Stone
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
0.8 ppg, 1.1 apg
|
Coming off a career-high in appearances after participating in 23 games last year.
|
34. Andre Ingram
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 3.5 apg
|
After spending six seasons with the Lakers’ G League team, he got his shot with the main team late last year and didn’t disappoint. He nailed five triples in two games with the Lakers while shooting 55.6 percent from deep.
|
35. Aaron Harrison
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg
|
Was a solid scorer coming out of college with a noteworthy clutch gene late in games. Hasn’t found his footing in the NBA yet.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons
Comments