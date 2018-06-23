USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
19.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.2 apg

Only three players averaged at least 19.0 ppg, 5.0 rpb and 5.0 apg last season while shooting over 39 percent from three: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and… Tyreke Evans. Will garner major interest on the secondary market. 
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $3,290,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
16.7 ppg, 3.0 apg

An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine was solid in his return from a torn ACL. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $3,202,217
Career Earnings: $6,445,080
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
15.7 ppg, 4.1 apg

One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league, who proved he can also do serious damage as a starter this season, Barton would provide a boost to any team’s offensive output.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,533,333
Career Earnings: $9,320,781
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg

One of the top available shooting guards, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $8,808,989
Career Earnings: $29,978,423
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.1 ppg, 3.0 apg

One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $23,000,000
Career Earnings: $55,516,715
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.4 ppg, 3.4 apg

An aging-but-still-productive 2-guard, Dwyane Wade can’t consistently dominate anymore, but he still shows up in the most important moments. Was the Heat’s second-leading scorer in the playoffs, proving he’s still got game even at 36.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $17,878,652
Career Earnings: $176,115,934
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

One of the best defensive guards in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding D makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $4,538,019
Career Earnings: $10,293,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg

A very solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,745,894
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg

A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,270,000
Career Earnings: $25,227,827
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
12.1 ppg, 1.9 apg

A three-point sniper who can heat up at a moment’s notice.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $7,082,277
Career Earnings: $37,155,001
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
10.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Blossomed into an outstanding shooter in his fourth season while also improving defensively. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $4,234,674
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg

A wildcard coming off the bench, the mercurial Lance Stephenson can help swing games when he’s got it going. 
Agent: Reggie Brown
2017/18 Earnings: $4,180,000
Career Earnings: $30,820,574
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year isn’t the player he once was, but he can still provide solid scoring off the bench. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $15,270,762
Career Earnings: $117,599,661
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

An excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience, if Danny Green opts out of the final year of his deal, he should draw plenty of interest.
Agent: Joe Branch
2017/18 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $42,607,624
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
N/A

Missed the entirety of 2017-18 after a stress fracture in his leg. Was really starting to prove he had legit NBA talent prior to the injury.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2017/18 Earnings: $3,028,410
Career Earnings: $7,218,799
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
8.4 ppg, 2.3 apg

Good three-point shooter and a leader in the locker room, who could be a great role player on an elite team.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $20,026,925
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Put up his highest scoring average and three-point percentage in four years with the Rockets. Poor defender, but he could receive interest thanks to his respectable offensive game.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,381,403
Career Earnings: $19,974,292
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.3 ppg, 2.1 apg

Didn’t look great with the Lakers last season, but greatly improved his output as a member of the Thunder. Can defend and score in transition effectively.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $8,105,615
Career Earnings: $52,924,172
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg

Performed decently as a member of the best team in basketball. Still a respectable outside threat. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $5,192,000
Career Earnings: $37,970,666
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Chicago Bulls
7.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Athletic, defensive-minded guard who can aptly cover multiple positions. 
Agent: Charles Briscoe
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,450,077
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

A brutal back injury stifled his development last season, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is still high on the two-way shooting guard.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Orlando Magic
3.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg

Appeared to be on his last legs with the Magic, but perhaps a change of scenery can help revitalize him. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $5,328,652
Career Earnings: $55,880,777
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
6.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Excellent three-point shooter who really improved in his second season.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Interesting target for a team that wants an extra respected voice in the locker room. Besides that, not much of a contributor on the floor at this point in his career.
Agent: Kurt Schoeppler
2017/18 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $173,927,444
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
7.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Undersized shooting guard whose three-point shot abandoned him last season, which will likely negatively affect his market this summer. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,577,230
Career Earnings: $4,846,864
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

A good athlete whose overall worth as a player will come down to whether he can knock down triples at a high rate.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $2,971,111
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
4.4 ppg, 1.0 apg

His time in the NBA has been hampered by the fact his three-point shot, once considered his biggest strength as a prospect, hasn’t translated yet.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $3,807,146
Career Earnings: $12,415,467
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.6 ppg, 2.6 apg

A shoot-first ball-handler who contributes little else.
Agent: Darrell Comer
2017/18 Earnings: $1,709,538
Career Earnings: $5,857,765
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
4.3 ppg, 1.9 apg

Solid shooter who has yet to have his breakout campaign. 
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2017/18 Earnings: $2,327,357
Career Earnings: $1,931,082
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
3.3 ppg, 1.2 apg

One of the oldest players in the league last year. Provides another reliable voice in the locker room as a guy with championship experience. 
Agent: Ryan N. Davis
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $107,037,711
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Put up impressive numbers in limited playing time late last season. Guard with good size and slashing ability. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $138,239
Career Earnings: $188,240
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
1.4 ppg, 0.4 rpg

Wasn’t able to crack Tom Thibodeau’s rotation in 2017-18, but still has upside as a two-way guard. 
Agent: Charles Tucker
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,469,580
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
0.8 ppg, 1.1 apg

Coming off a career-high in appearances after participating in 23 games last year.
Agent: Giovanni Funiciello
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $1,574,305
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 3.5 apg

After spending six seasons with the Lakers’ G League team, he got his shot with the main team late last year and didn’t disappoint. He nailed five triples in two games with the Lakers while shooting 55.6 percent from deep. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $46,079
Career Earnings: $46,079
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Was a solid scorer coming out of college with a noteworthy clutch gene late in games. Hasn’t found his footing in the NBA yet.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2017/18 Earnings: $174,570
Career Earnings: $1,075,243

, Free Agency

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home