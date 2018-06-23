NBA Free Agency 2018: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.4 ppg, 6.8 rbg, 5.4 apg
Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
2. LeBron James
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
27.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 9.1 apg
The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season. He averaged 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists in the playoffs, dropping over 40 points eight times in 22 games.
3. Paul George
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
21.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.3 apg
One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor. Will the Thunder’s quick playoff exit affect his offseason plans?
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Never looked fully comfortable after returning from a torn ACL. The health of his knees will determine the size of his next contract.
5. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg
A threat from beyond the arc and a decent defender, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg
A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate.
7. Rodney Hood
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
An athletic, sharpshooting wing who has improved his consistency. Had a career year in 2017-18.
8. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
A veteran forward who can score and rebound from the wing, and who has shown more effort defensively as a Spur.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Orlando Magic
9.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Was Mario Hezonja’s relative breakout in 2017-18 a product of the Croatian finally getting a longer leash, or was it a contract-year situation and thus, potentially, fool’s gold?
10. Joe Johnson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston Rockets
6.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Despite his advanced age, Joe Johnson can still provide some scoring off the bench.
11. Doug McDermott
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
7.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
A knockdown three-point shooter. Really began to hit his stride after joining the Mavs.
12. James Ennis
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Detroit Pistons
7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
A 3-and-D wing who isn’t consistent enough from beyond the arc at this point in his career.
13. Shabazz Muhammad
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg
He’s been a pretty big disappointment since reaching the professional level. Even a move away from the Timberwolves wasn’t enough to get his career on track.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Denver Nuggets
1.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg
Reportedly considering retirement. Perhaps a move to a new team could help him become an on-court contributor again.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
4.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg
High-flying wing who’s also a career 38.1 percent three-point shooter. Despite low averages, could still garner some interest as a free agent due to age and potential.
16. Bruno Caboclo
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Sacramento Kings
1.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Lots of potential thanks to size and athleticism, but has yet to show anything as a professional.
