NBA Free Agency 2018: Small Forwards

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.4 ppg, 6.8 rbg, 5.4 apg

Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2017/18 Earnings: $25,000,000
Career Earnings: $132,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
27.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 9.1 apg

The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season. He averaged 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists in the playoffs, dropping over 40 points eight times in 22 games.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $33,285,709
Career Earnings: $200,607,292
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
21.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.3 apg

One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor. Will the Thunder’s quick playoff exit affect his offseason plans?
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $19,300,000
Career Earnings: $61,391,831
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Never looked fully comfortable after returning from a torn ACL. The health of his knees will determine the size of his next contract.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,782,392
Career Earnings: $15,457,320
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg

A threat from beyond the arc and a decent defender, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $67,574,565
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg

A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate. 
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2017/18 Earnings: $2,151,704
Career Earnings: $3,428,639
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

An athletic, sharpshooting wing who has improved his consistency. Had a career year in 2017-18.
Agent: Travis King
2017/18 Earnings: $2,386,864
Career Earnings: $4,045,320
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg

A veteran forward who can score and rebound from the wing, and who has shown more effort defensively as a Spur.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $8,406,000
Career Earnings: $115,619,870
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Orlando Magic
9.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Was Mario Hezonja’s relative breakout in 2017-18 a product of the Croatian finally getting a longer leash, or was it a contract-year situation and thus, potentially, fool’s gold?
Agent: Michael Tellem
2017/18 Earnings: $4,078,320
Career Earnings: $11,729,640
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston Rockets
6.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Despite his advanced age, Joe Johnson can still provide some scoring off the bench.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $10,254,904
Career Earnings: $214,797,154
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
7.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg

A knockdown three-point shooter. Really began to hit his stride after joining the Mavs.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $3,294,994
Career Earnings: $10,436,434
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Detroit Pistons
7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg

A 3-and-D wing who isn’t consistent enough from beyond the arc at this point in his career.
Agent: Scott Nichols
2017/18 Earnings: $3,028,410
Career Earnings: $7,353,369
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg

He’s been a pretty big disappointment since reaching the professional level. Even a move away from the Timberwolves wasn’t enough to get his career on track. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $1,924,755
Career Earnings: $10,887,054
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Denver Nuggets
1.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Reportedly considering retirement. Perhaps a move to a new team could help him become an on-court contributor again.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,828,652
Career Earnings: $115,046,209
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
4.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg

High-flying wing who’s also a career 38.1 percent three-point shooter. Despite low averages, could still garner some interest as a free agent due to age and potential. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $4,182,141
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Sacramento Kings
1.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Lots of potential thanks to size and athleticism, but has yet to show anything as a professional. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2017/18 Earnings: $2,451,224
Career Earnings: $7,023,225

