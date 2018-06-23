NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

USA Today Sports

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.4 ppg, 6.8 rbg, 5.4 apg

Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2017/18 Earnings: $25,000,000
Career Earnings: $132,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
27.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 9.1 apg

The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season. He averaged 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists in the playoffs, dropping over 40 points eight times in 22 games.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $33,285,709
Career Earnings: $200,607,292
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
21.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.3 apg

One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor. Will the Thunder’s quick playoff exit affect his offseason plans?
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $19,300,000
Career Earnings: $61,391,831
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
18.6 ppg, 5.4 rpb, 7.9 apg

When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $24,268,959
Career Earnings: $162,527,669
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 5.4 apg

The most dominant big man in the league has improved his maturity. Will DeMarcus Cousins’ torn Achilles affect whether he gets a max contract this summer?
Agent: Jarinn Akana
2017/18 Earnings: $18,063,850
Career Earnings: $62,648,136
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg

He has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. Understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well. Performed well in the playoffs, even against against the small-ball-centric Warriors. 
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $2,334,528
Career Earnings: $3,728,160
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg

One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can improve any defense merely with his presence down low.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $84,067,825
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
17.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg

A prototypical modern forward with athleticism and some ball-handling chops. Whether he can ever become a consistent three-point shooter will define his eventual ceiling. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $5,504,419
Career Earnings: $12,515,040
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg

One of the league’s most improved players, Julius Randle became a force in his fourth season. Will he be a part of the Lakers’ future?
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,149,242
Career Earnings: $9,396,720
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Never looked fully comfortable after returning from a torn ACL. The health of his knees will determine the size of his next contract.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,782,392
Career Earnings: $15,457,320
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

Never able to get fully healthy in 2017-18, how Isaiah Thomas recovers from hip surgery will determine how much interest he garners on the open market. 
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2017/18 Earnings: $6,261,394
Career Earnings: $23,914,451
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
19.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.2 apg

Only three players averaged at least 19.0 ppg, 5.0 rpb and 5.0 apg last season while shooting over 39 percent from three: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and… Tyreke Evans. Will garner major interest on the secondary market. 
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $3,290,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
16.7 ppg, 3.0 apg

An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine was solid in his return from a torn ACL. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $3,202,217
Career Earnings: $6,445,080
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg

A throwback power forward with a respectable face-up game, decent passing chops and stout rebounding prowess who enjoyed a resurgent season.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $54,471,159
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg

A threat from beyond the arc and a decent defender, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $67,574,565
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.1 ppg, 11. rpg

One of the biggest question marks this offseason will be whether or not Enes Kanter opts out of the final year of his deal, which is worth $18.6 million. If he does, his market will be interesting, as the big man is an excellent rebounder and scorer down low but does possess defensive shortcomings.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,648,935
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
15.7 ppg, 4.1 apg

One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league, who proved he can also do serious damage as a starter this season, Barton would provide a boost to any team’s offensive output.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,533,333
Career Earnings: $9,320,781
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg

A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers. But did he do so enough to land a major payday? Time will tell.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $5,526,000
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg

One of the top available shooting guards, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $8,808,989
Career Earnings: $29,978,423
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.1 ppg, 3.0 apg

One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $23,000,000
Career Earnings: $55,516,715
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Phoenix Suns
12.7 ppg, 6.2 apg

An athletic lead guard with an improving three-point shot, decent court vision and high defensive potential. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $3,332,340
Career Earnings: $7,517,160
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.4 ppg, 3.4 apg

An aging-but-still-productive 2-guard, Dwyane Wade can’t consistently dominate anymore, but he still shows up in the most important moments. Was the Heat’s second-leading scorer in the playoffs, proving he’s still got game even at 36.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $17,878,652
Career Earnings: $176,115,934
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

One of the best defensive guards in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding D makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $4,538,019
Career Earnings: $10,293,240
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size. Also a very able rim-protector.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $94,781,137
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg

A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age. 
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $241,646,362
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg

A very solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,745,894
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.3 ppg, 8.2 apg

A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $84,282,884
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg

A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate. 
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2017/18 Earnings: $2,151,704
Career Earnings: $3,428,639
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg

A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,270,000
Career Earnings: $25,227,827
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg

A quick power forward who can score effectively even without much of a three-point shot.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,921,348
Career Earnings: $67,014,175
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

An athletic, sharpshooting wing who has improved his consistency. Had a career year in 2017-18.
Agent: Travis King
2017/18 Earnings: $2,386,864
Career Earnings: $4,045,320
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
8.6 ppg, 3.2 apg

Not a household name, but Fred VanVleet became an important contributor for the Toronto Raptors in 2017-18, headlining one of the best benches in the Association.
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg

An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg

A veteran forward who can score and rebound from the wing, and who has shown more effort defensively as a Spur.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $8,406,000
Career Earnings: $115,619,870
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg

After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $35,218,157
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
12.1 ppg, 1.9 apg

A three-point sniper who can heat up at a moment’s notice.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $7,082,277
Career Earnings: $37,155,001
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg

A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: David Falk
2017/18 Earnings: $21,384,175
Career Earnings: $51,556,454
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
10.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,514,288
Career Earnings: $67,753,372
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.5 ppg, 4.6 apg

Considered one of the bast passers in the world, Milos Teodosic’s first year in the NBA was somewhat hampered by injuries. Nevertheless, he was relatively effective when he saw action. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $6,000,000
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg

Finally in his fourth season, Shabazz Napier flashed the skill set that famously made LeBron James proclaim him the best player in his draft class. Decent backup point guard option, who uses a pretty pull-up jumper to score effectively.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $2,361,359
Career Earnings: $6,244,560
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.7 ppg, 3.5 apg

A future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker has clearly lost a step. Regardless, still an excellent backup point guard option.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $15,453,126
Career Earnings: $160,843,436
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

An explosive big man who is an expert in finishing lobs, and who statistically made the Clippers better when he was on the floor.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,516,382
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
10.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Blossomed into an outstanding shooter in his fourth season while also improving defensively. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $4,234,674
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
7.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg

A bruising big man with limited shooting range, tough rebounding acumen and apt rim protection.
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $4,087,500
Career Earnings: $14,249,237
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
8.1 ppg, 3.1 apg

Despite having poor injury luck since entering the NBA, Dante Exum is merely 22 years old and still flashes tantalizing potential.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $4,992,385
Career Earnings: $16,325,425
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
8.4 ppg, 1.5 apg

After struggling with the Cavaliers last season, he acquitted himself decently in the playoffs for the Timberwolves. Could be a productive sixth man if he’s willing to accept that role.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2017/18 Earnings: $2,533,488
Career Earnings: $118,021,979
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $91,096,696
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg

A wildcard coming off the bench, the mercurial Lance Stephenson can help swing games when he’s got it going. 
Agent: Reggie Brown
2017/18 Earnings: $4,180,000
Career Earnings: $30,820,574
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
4.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Still just 24 years old, it’s getting close to time for Nerlens Noel to show his exciting early career form wasn’t a fluke.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $4,187,599
Career Earnings: $18,517,328
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg

After suiting up for three different teams in 2017-18, Trevor Booker may yearn for long-term security with his next contract.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $9,571,137
Career Earnings: $34,615,051
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Amir Johnson provides veteran leadership and solid defense on the block.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $11,000,000
Career Earnings: $75,989,800
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year isn’t the player he once was, but he can still provide solid scoring off the bench. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $15,270,762
Career Earnings: $117,599,661
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
6.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg

Bruising center who rebounds well in limited minutes, who also began to extend his range to the three-point line last playoffs.
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
2017/18 Earnings: $4,300,000
Career Earnings: $20,433,460
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Toughness, rebounding and rim protection are Ed Davis’ best traits. The Blazers were a better team with Davis on the floor this season. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $6,352,531
Career Earnings: $29,921,640
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

An excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience, if Danny Green opts out of the final year of his deal, he should draw plenty of interest.
Agent: Joe Branch
2017/18 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $42,607,624
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Orlando Magic
9.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Was Mario Hezonja’s relative breakout in 2017-18 a product of the Croatian finally getting a longer leash, or was it a contract-year situation and thus, potentially, fool’s gold?
Agent: Michael Tellem
2017/18 Earnings: $4,078,320
Career Earnings: $11,729,640
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
10.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Solid backup big man with athleticism, decent defensive acumen and some playoff experience. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $73,170,969
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg

An underrated stretch-4 with some defensive toughness, the Serbian big man is a solid modern-day power forward.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $3,950,000
Career Earnings: $11,700,000
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston Rockets
6.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Despite his advanced age, Joe Johnson can still provide some scoring off the bench.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $10,254,904
Career Earnings: $214,797,154
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 2.5 apg

A young score-first point guard with an accurate three-point stroke, could be an important bench contributor for years to come.
Agent: Keith Kreiter
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,754,678
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
N/A

Missed the entirety of 2017-18 after a stress fracture in his leg. Was really starting to prove he had legit NBA talent prior to the injury.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2017/18 Earnings: $3,028,410
Career Earnings: $7,218,799
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Constant injuries have hampered his career. A more-than-serviceable backup center when healthy. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,955,760
Career Earnings: $39,679,032
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
7.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg

A knockdown three-point shooter. Really began to hit his stride after joining the Mavs.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $3,294,994
Career Earnings: $10,436,434
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
5.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A bruising enforcer down low and a good defensive center against opposing post-ups. Can still contribute when called upon. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $3,477,600
Career Earnings: $57,035,748
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
8.4 ppg, 2.3 apg

Good three-point shooter and a leader in the locker room, who could be a great role player on an elite team.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $20,026,925
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
8.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Athletic big man who can protect the paint and change games with his energy.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $4,275,045
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Put up decent numbers in the NBA Finals and proved he can produce when given the opportunity.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $55,263,381
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Put up his highest scoring average and three-point percentage in four years with the Rockets. Poor defender, but he could receive interest thanks to his respectable offensive game.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,381,403
Career Earnings: $19,974,292
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.3 ppg, 2.1 apg

Didn’t look great with the Lakers last season, but greatly improved his output as a member of the Thunder. Can defend and score in transition effectively.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $8,105,615
Career Earnings: $52,924,172
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Hit a career-high 40.5 percent of his threes last season. Does little else besides score, but he gets buckets efficiently so he’ll still get looks as a free agent.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $1,709,538
Career Earnings: $12,972,014
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Phoenix Suns
8.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg

Coming off his best season according to almost every advanced stat. His raw numbers weren’t great but at still just 25, he’ll have some interest this summer.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2017/18 Earnings: $4,187,599
Career Earnings: $19,960,979
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Detroit Pistons
8.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg

He converted a career-best 159 three-pointers last season. One of the most accurate stretch-4s in the NBA. 
Agent: Larry Fox
2017/18 Earnings: $5,290,000
Career Earnings: $25,931,489
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Detroit Pistons
7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg

A 3-and-D wing who isn’t consistent enough from beyond the arc at this point in his career.
Agent: Scott Nichols
2017/18 Earnings: $3,028,410
Career Earnings: $7,353,369
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
4.3 ppg, 1.8 apg

Can run a second-unit offense and knock down triples at a decent rate.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $6,167,345
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
5.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg

At 6-foot-10, he spaces the floor from three-point range well for a power forward. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Went through some highs and lows in the 2018 playoffs before taking a backseat to JaVale McGee in the Finals. Finishes around the rim pretty well and defends in space decently for a big. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,786,182
Team Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
3.5 ppg, 1.1 bpg

Excellent shot-blocker but provides little value anywhere else.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $2,871,111
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg

Performed decently as a member of the best team in basketball. Still a respectable outside threat. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $5,192,000
Career Earnings: $37,970,666
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Chicago Bulls
7.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Athletic, defensive-minded guard who can aptly cover multiple positions. 
Agent: Charles Briscoe
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,450,077
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Experienced power forward who can space the floor.
Agent: Joel Bell
2017/18 Earnings: $2,300,000
Career Earnings: $16,059,731
Team Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Despite being 25, still didn’t crack the every-night rotation for the Raptors. Occasionally changes games with his length defensively and finishing ability on offense.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $8,473,305
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
4.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Hasn’t reached his vast potential yet, but despite having spent four seasons in the league already, he’s still just 22 years old. Hence, he’ll likely get another shot to prove himself.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,031,018
Career Earnings: $11,418,513
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
5.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

One of the best shooting bigs in the game who has championship experience.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $7,420,912
Career Earnings: $66,236,206
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
6.9 ppg, 2.5 apg

Veteran floor general who showed he can still contribute off the bench. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $50,305,743
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

A brutal back injury stifled his development last season, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is still high on the two-way shooting guard.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Orlando Magic
3.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg

Appeared to be on his last legs with the Magic, but perhaps a change of scenery can help revitalize him. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $5,328,652
Career Earnings: $55,880,777
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.4 ppg, 2.1 apg

A still-productive lead guard when placed in a reserve role.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,402,546
Career Earnings: $69,268,722
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
5.8 ppg, 3.0 apg (PO)

Spent most of the 2017-18 season in China, returned to play a backup point guard role in the playoffs for the Wizards and acquitted himself decently.
Agent: Larry Fox
2017/18 Earnings: $119,009
Career Earnings: $43,551,243
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
6.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Excellent three-point shooter who really improved in his second season.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Interesting target for a team that wants an extra respected voice in the locker room. Besides that, not much of a contributor on the floor at this point in his career.
Agent: Kurt Schoeppler
2017/18 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $173,927,444
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Detroit Pistons
4.9 ppg, 3.6 apg

Aging point guard who isn’t suited for much more than a third-string role anymore. 
Agent: Steve Mountain
2017/18 Earnings: $6,998,920
Career Earnings: $73,867,486
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
7.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Undersized shooting guard whose three-point shot abandoned him last season, which will likely negatively affect his market this summer. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,577,230
Career Earnings: $4,846,864
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
7.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg

He’s a big man with a career 37.8 percent three-point stroke.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $7,940,925
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg

The 6-foot-11 center doesn’t protect the rim, can’t defend in space and, outside of his rookie season, hasn’t shown much scoring punch, either. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $4,995,120
Career Earnings: $14,366,640
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Washington Wizards
3.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Was not able to follow up his 2016-17 career season with another big year in 2017-18.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $2,000,000
Career Earnings: $5,189,646
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New York Knicks
7.5 ppg, 5.6 apg

Had a solid season starting at point guard for the Knicks. Still has something left in the tank. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $47,983,330
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

A good athlete whose overall worth as a player will come down to whether he can knock down triples at a high rate.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $2,971,111
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
4.4 ppg, 1.0 apg

His time in the NBA has been hampered by the fact his three-point shot, once considered his biggest strength as a prospect, hasn’t translated yet.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $3,807,146
Career Earnings: $12,415,467
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Orlando Magic
7.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Rumors have tied him with landing spots overseas. It remains to be seen if an NBA team will covet the sharpshooting center.
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $25,858,184
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg

He’s been a pretty big disappointment since reaching the professional level. Even a move away from the Timberwolves wasn’t enough to get his career on track. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $1,924,755
Career Earnings: $10,887,054
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
6.3 ppg, 3.0 apg

Had a star career in Europe before reaching the NBA. Since then, consistent production has been hard for him to establish.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2017/18 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $5,000,000
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Houston Rockets
3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg

His per-36-minute stats (12.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg) suggest he could be productive in a larger role.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2017/18 Earnings: $3,290,000
Career Earnings: $10,833,395
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.6 ppg, 2.6 apg

A shoot-first ball-handler who contributes little else.
Agent: Darrell Comer
2017/18 Earnings: $1,709,538
Career Earnings: $5,857,765
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Utah Jazz
4.5 ppg, 1.8 apg

Hasn’t shown much in the NBA yet. Could be an overseas candidate. 
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,309,182
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
4.6 ppg, 2.2 apg

The former Rookie of the Year has had a rough go of it lately. At his best, he’s a big point guard who can rebound and distribute. Can a team unlock that form again?
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $2,700,000
Career Earnings: $12,783,526
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
4.3 ppg, 1.9 apg

Solid shooter who has yet to have his breakout campaign. 
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2017/18 Earnings: $2,327,357
Career Earnings: $1,931,082
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Washington Wizards
4.9 ppg, 2.8 apg

He can play a backup point guard role in a pinch, but is better-suited for to be a deep reserve at this point in his career.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $2,986,463
Career Earnings: $35,406,275
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Athletic yet undersized power forward who’s hitting 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2017/18 Earnings: $1,709,538
Career Earnings: $8,024,696
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
2.3 ppg, 0.6 apg

Experienced floor general who can provide leadership in the locker room but not much else. 
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $19,963,338
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Miami Heat
5.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Career 40.2 percent shooter from three, which has helped him stick around in the league this long despite athletic limitations.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,974,159
Career Earnings: $10,632,514
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
3.3 ppg, 1.2 apg

One of the oldest players in the league last year. Provides another reliable voice in the locker room as a guy with championship experience. 
Agent: Ryan N. Davis
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $107,037,711
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Denver Nuggets
1.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Reportedly considering retirement. Perhaps a move to a new team could help him become an on-court contributor again.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,828,652
Career Earnings: $115,046,209
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
4.5 ppg, 2.1 apg

Veteran leader who still performs relatively well when given the opportunity.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $81,807,582
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.7 ppg, 3.0 apg

Gravely inefficient season in 2017-18 and coming off an injury as serious as an Achilles tear, that wasn’t surprising. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $2,106,407
Career Earnings: $23,946,482
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
4.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg

High-flying wing who’s also a career 38.1 percent three-point shooter. Despite low averages, could still garner some interest as a free agent due to age and potential. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $4,182,141
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Decent scorer but defensive shortcomings have limited his impact in the NBA. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $6,734,024
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
9.5 ppg, 3.2 apg

Displayed some scoring punch from the lead-guard spot with the Grizzlies last year, dropping 20 or more points five times in 2017-18. If his three-point shot improves, could be a solid backup point guard for years to come. 
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $2,257,611
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Miami Heat
4.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg

A big man who is comfortable a shooter and who can protect the paint. Could break out in the right opportunity.
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,865,995
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
7.4 ppg, 2.0 apg

He earned full-time status after initially signing a two-way contract, and made his way to the rotation at the end of the season.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $748,160
Career Earnings: $810,597
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
4.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Went from two-way contract to full-time before eventually getting waived. A big man with a respectable outside stroke. 
Agent: Keith Glass
2017/18 Earnings: $75,000
Career Earnings: $729,919
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Put up impressive numbers in limited playing time late last season. Guard with good size and slashing ability. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $138,239
Career Earnings: $188,240
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
1.4 ppg, 0.4 rpg

Wasn’t able to crack Tom Thibodeau’s rotation in 2017-18, but still has upside as a two-way guard. 
Agent: Charles Tucker
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,469,580
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
8.5 ppg, 1.0 apg

Put up huge numbers in China before being signed with a hardship exception by the Celtics. Wasn’t eligible for their playoff roster. 
Agent: Andrew Morrison
2017/18 Earnings: $74,158
Career Earnings: $725,432
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Finally managed to crack the rotation in Oklahoma City last season. Big man with high basketball IQ. 
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,803,102
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Toronto Raptors
2.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Earned G League MVP honors thanks to his scoring and defensive prowess. But at almost 28, how much upside does he have?
Agent: Todd Ramasar
2017/18 Earnings: $75,000
Career Earnings: $677,087
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
2.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Athletic power forward who needs more seasoning before he’s ready to contribute at the NBA level. 
Agent: Adam Pensack
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,854,342
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Sacramento Kings
1.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Lots of potential thanks to size and athleticism, but has yet to show anything as a professional. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2017/18 Earnings: $2,451,224
Career Earnings: $7,023,225
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Miami Heat
0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg

Contemplating either retirement or overseas opportunities where he can get playing time. Hasn’t been a part of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation in the last three seasons. 
Agent: Austin Brown
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $58,095,008
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
0.8 ppg, 1.1 apg

Coming off a career-high in appearances after participating in 23 games last year.
Agent: Giovanni Funiciello
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $1,574,305
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Big man with a decent three-point shot as a career 36.4 percent shooter from the outside.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2017/18 Earnings: $304,051
Career Earnings: $803,972
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.0 ppg, 3.0 apg

A stud during his time playing overseas, finally got his first chance in the NBA this past season with the Rockets when he appeared in one regular-season game. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $46,079
Career Earnings: $46,079
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
3.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Known now more for his exploits off the court as opposed to on it, he is a good locker-room addition more than anything at this point.
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2017/18 Earnings: $131,562
Career Earnings: $57,750,424
Restricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Utah Jazz
3.3 ppg

The son of a club legend, it was a feel-good story last season when he debuted for the Jazz. Likely better-suited for the European game. 
Agent: Sam Porter
2017/18 Earnings: $192,812
Career Earnings: $234,593
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 3.5 apg

After spending six seasons with the Lakers’ G League team, he got his shot with the main team late last year and didn’t disappoint. He nailed five triples in two games with the Lakers while shooting 55.6 percent from deep. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $46,079
Career Earnings: $46,079
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Spent most of last season with the team’s G League side. Young big men out of an elite college program (Duke) with great basketball IQ and rim-protection skills. 
Agent: Michael Tellem
2017/18 Earnings: $75,000
Career Earnings: $75,000
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Was a solid scorer coming out of college with a noteworthy clutch gene late in games. Hasn’t found his footing in the NBA yet.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2017/18 Earnings: $174,570
Career Earnings: $1,075,243

