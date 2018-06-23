NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.4 ppg, 6.8 rbg, 5.4 apg
|
Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
|
2. LeBron James
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
27.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 9.1 apg
|
The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season. He averaged 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists in the playoffs, dropping over 40 points eight times in 22 games.
|
3. Paul George
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
21.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.3 apg
|
One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor. Will the Thunder’s quick playoff exit affect his offseason plans?
|
4. Chris Paul
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
18.6 ppg, 5.4 rpb, 7.9 apg
|
When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 5.4 apg
|
The most dominant big man in the league has improved his maturity. Will DeMarcus Cousins’ torn Achilles affect whether he gets a max contract this summer?
|
6. Clint Capela
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg
|
He has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. Understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well. Performed well in the playoffs, even against against the small-ball-centric Warriors.
|
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg
|
One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can improve any defense merely with his presence down low.
|
8. Aaron Gordon
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
17.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg
|
A prototypical modern forward with athleticism and some ball-handling chops. Whether he can ever become a consistent three-point shooter will define his eventual ceiling.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg
|
One of the league’s most improved players, Julius Randle became a force in his fourth season. Will he be a part of the Lakers’ future?
|
10. Jabari Parker
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg
|
Never looked fully comfortable after returning from a torn ACL. The health of his knees will determine the size of his next contract.
|
11. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
|
Never able to get fully healthy in 2017-18, how Isaiah Thomas recovers from hip surgery will determine how much interest he garners on the open market.
|
12. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
19.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.2 apg
|
Only three players averaged at least 19.0 ppg, 5.0 rpb and 5.0 apg last season while shooting over 39 percent from three: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and… Tyreke Evans. Will garner major interest on the secondary market.
|
13. Zach LaVine
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
16.7 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine was solid in his return from a torn ACL.
|
14. Derrick Favors
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg
|
A throwback power forward with a respectable face-up game, decent passing chops and stout rebounding prowess who enjoyed a resurgent season.
|
15. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|
A threat from beyond the arc and a decent defender, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
|
16. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.1 ppg, 11. rpg
|
One of the biggest question marks this offseason will be whether or not Enes Kanter opts out of the final year of his deal, which is worth $18.6 million. If he does, his market will be interesting, as the big man is an excellent rebounder and scorer down low but does possess defensive shortcomings.
|
17. Will Barton
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
15.7 ppg, 4.1 apg
|
One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league, who proved he can also do serious damage as a starter this season, Barton would provide a boost to any team’s offensive output.
|
18. Jusuf Nurkic
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg
|
A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers. But did he do so enough to land a major payday? Time will tell.
|
19. Avery Bradley
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
One of the top available shooting guards, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player.
|
20. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.1 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
|
21. Elfrid Payton
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Phoenix Suns
12.7 ppg, 6.2 apg
|
An athletic lead guard with an improving three-point shot, decent court vision and high defensive potential.
|
22. Dwyane Wade
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.4 ppg, 3.4 apg
|
An aging-but-still-productive 2-guard, Dwyane Wade can’t consistently dominate anymore, but he still shows up in the most important moments. Was the Heat’s second-leading scorer in the playoffs, proving he’s still got game even at 36.
|
23. Marcus Smart
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
|
One of the best defensive guards in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding D makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
|
24. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
|
A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size. Also a very able rim-protector.
|
25. Dirk Nowitzki
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
|
A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
A very solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team.
|
27. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.3 ppg, 8.2 apg
|
A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them.
|
28. Kyle Anderson
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate.
|
29. Wayne Ellington
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
|
30. Thaddeus Young
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg
|
A quick power forward who can score effectively even without much of a three-point shot.
|
31. Rodney Hood
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
An athletic, sharpshooting wing who has improved his consistency. Had a career year in 2017-18.
|
32. Fred VanVleet
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
8.6 ppg, 3.2 apg
|
Not a household name, but Fred VanVleet became an important contributor for the Toronto Raptors in 2017-18, headlining one of the best benches in the Association.
|
33. Luc Mbah a Moute
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|
An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
|
34. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
A veteran forward who can score and rebound from the wing, and who has shown more effort defensively as a Spur.
|
35. Michael Beasley
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
|
36. Marco Belinelli
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
12.1 ppg, 1.9 apg
|
A three-point sniper who can heat up at a moment’s notice.
|
37. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg
|
A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
|
38. Ersan Ilyasova
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
10.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg
|
A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
|
39. Milos Teodosic
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.5 ppg, 4.6 apg
|
Considered one of the bast passers in the world, Milos Teodosic’s first year in the NBA was somewhat hampered by injuries. Nevertheless, he was relatively effective when he saw action.
|
40. Shabazz Napier
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg
|
Finally in his fourth season, Shabazz Napier flashed the skill set that famously made LeBron James proclaim him the best player in his draft class. Decent backup point guard option, who uses a pretty pull-up jumper to score effectively.
|
41. Tony Parker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.7 ppg, 3.5 apg
|
A future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker has clearly lost a step. Regardless, still an excellent backup point guard option.
|
42. Montrezl Harrell
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
|
An explosive big man who is an expert in finishing lobs, and who statistically made the Clippers better when he was on the floor.
|
43. Joe Harris
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
10.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Blossomed into an outstanding shooter in his fourth season while also improving defensively.
|
44. Kyle O’Quinn
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
7.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg
|
A bruising big man with limited shooting range, tough rebounding acumen and apt rim protection.
|
45. Dante Exum
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
8.1 ppg, 3.1 apg
|
Despite having poor injury luck since entering the NBA, Dante Exum is merely 22 years old and still flashes tantalizing potential.
|
46. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
8.4 ppg, 1.5 apg
|
After struggling with the Cavaliers last season, he acquitted himself decently in the playoffs for the Timberwolves. Could be a productive sixth man if he’s willing to accept that role.
|
47. David West
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
|
48. Lance Stephenson
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
A wildcard coming off the bench, the mercurial Lance Stephenson can help swing games when he’s got it going.
|
49. Nerlens Noel
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
4.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Still just 24 years old, it’s getting close to time for Nerlens Noel to show his exciting early career form wasn’t a fluke.
|
50. Trevor Booker
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
After suiting up for three different teams in 2017-18, Trevor Booker may yearn for long-term security with his next contract.
|
51. Amir Johnson
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Amir Johnson provides veteran leadership and solid defense on the block.
|
52. Jamal Crawford
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg
|
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year isn’t the player he once was, but he can still provide solid scoring off the bench.
|
53. Aron Baynes
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
6.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
Bruising center who rebounds well in limited minutes, who also began to extend his range to the three-point line last playoffs.
|
54. Ed Davis
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg
|
Toughness, rebounding and rim protection are Ed Davis’ best traits. The Blazers were a better team with Davis on the floor this season.
|
55. Danny Green
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
An excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience, if Danny Green opts out of the final year of his deal, he should draw plenty of interest.
|
56. Mario Hezonja
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Orlando Magic
9.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
|
Was Mario Hezonja’s relative breakout in 2017-18 a product of the Croatian finally getting a longer leash, or was it a contract-year situation and thus, potentially, fool’s gold?
|
57. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
10.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
Solid backup big man with athleticism, decent defensive acumen and some playoff experience.
|
58. Nemanja Bjelica
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|
An underrated stretch-4 with some defensive toughness, the Serbian big man is a solid modern-day power forward.
|
59. Joe Johnson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston Rockets
6.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
Despite his advanced age, Joe Johnson can still provide some scoring off the bench.
|
60. Yogi Ferrell
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 2.5 apg
|
A young score-first point guard with an accurate three-point stroke, could be an important bench contributor for years to come.
|
61. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
N/A
|
Missed the entirety of 2017-18 after a stress fracture in his leg. Was really starting to prove he had legit NBA talent prior to the injury.
|
62. Brandan Wright
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
Constant injuries have hampered his career. A more-than-serviceable backup center when healthy.
|
63. Doug McDermott
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
7.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
A knockdown three-point shooter. Really began to hit his stride after joining the Mavs.
|
64. Zaza Pachulia
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
5.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
A bruising enforcer down low and a good defensive center against opposing post-ups. Can still contribute when called upon.
|
65. Garrett Temple
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
8.4 ppg, 2.3 apg
|
Good three-point shooter and a leader in the locker room, who could be a great role player on an elite team.
|
66. Jerami Grant
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
8.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg
|
Athletic big man who can protect the paint and change games with his energy.
|
67. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Put up decent numbers in the NBA Finals and proved he can produce when given the opportunity.
|
68. Gerald Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
Put up his highest scoring average and three-point percentage in four years with the Rockets. Poor defender, but he could receive interest thanks to his respectable offensive game.
|
69. Corey Brewer
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.3 ppg, 2.1 apg
|
Didn’t look great with the Lakers last season, but greatly improved his output as a member of the Thunder. Can defend and score in transition effectively.
|
70. Mike Scott
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Hit a career-high 40.5 percent of his threes last season. Does little else besides score, but he gets buckets efficiently so he’ll still get looks as a free agent.
|
71. Alex Len
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Phoenix Suns
8.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg
|
Coming off his best season according to almost every advanced stat. His raw numbers weren’t great but at still just 25, he’ll have some interest this summer.
|
72. Anthony Tolliver
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Detroit Pistons
8.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
He converted a career-best 159 three-pointers last season. One of the most accurate stretch-4s in the NBA.
|
73. James Ennis
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Detroit Pistons
7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
A 3-and-D wing who isn’t consistent enough from beyond the arc at this point in his career.
|
74. Shane Larkin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
4.3 ppg, 1.8 apg
|
Can run a second-unit offense and knock down triples at a decent rate.
|
75. Davis Bertans
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
5.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
At 6-foot-10, he spaces the floor from three-point range well for a power forward.
|
76. Kevon Looney
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Went through some highs and lows in the 2018 playoffs before taking a backseat to JaVale McGee in the Finals. Finishes around the rim pretty well and defends in space decently for a big.
|
77. Salah Mejri
Team Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
3.5 ppg, 1.1 bpg
|
Excellent shot-blocker but provides little value anywhere else.
|
78. Nick Young
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg
|
Performed decently as a member of the best team in basketball. Still a respectable outside threat.
|
79. David Nwaba
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Chicago Bulls
7.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
Athletic, defensive-minded guard who can aptly cover multiple positions.
|
80. Dante Cunningham
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
Experienced power forward who can space the floor.
|
81. Lucas Nogueira
Team Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
Despite being 25, still didn’t crack the every-night rotation for the Raptors. Occasionally changes games with his length defensively and finishing ability on offense.
|
82. Noah Vonleh
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
4.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg
|
Hasn’t reached his vast potential yet, but despite having spent four seasons in the league already, he’s still just 22 years old. Hence, he’ll likely get another shot to prove himself.
|
83. Channing Frye
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
5.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
One of the best shooting bigs in the game who has championship experience.
|
84. Raymond Felton
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
6.9 ppg, 2.5 apg
|
Veteran floor general who showed he can still contribute off the bench.
|
85. Patrick McCaw
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
|
A brutal back injury stifled his development last season, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is still high on the two-way shooting guard.
|
86. Arron Afflalo
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Orlando Magic
3.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg
|
Appeared to be on his last legs with the Magic, but perhaps a change of scenery can help revitalize him.
|
87. Devin Harris
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.4 ppg, 2.1 apg
|
A still-productive lead guard when placed in a reserve role.
|
88. Ty Lawson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
5.8 ppg, 3.0 apg (PO)
|
Spent most of the 2017-18 season in China, returned to play a backup point guard role in the playoffs for the Wizards and acquitted himself decently.
|
89. Bryn Forbes
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
6.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg
|
Excellent three-point shooter who really improved in his second season.
|
90. Vince Carter
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Interesting target for a team that wants an extra respected voice in the locker room. Besides that, not much of a contributor on the floor at this point in his career.
|
91. Jameer Nelson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Detroit Pistons
4.9 ppg, 3.6 apg
|
Aging point guard who isn’t suited for much more than a third-string role anymore.
|
92. Ian Clark
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
7.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg
|
Undersized shooting guard whose three-point shot abandoned him last season, which will likely negatively affect his market this summer.
|
93. Mike Muscala
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
7.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg
|
He’s a big man with a career 37.8 percent three-point stroke.
|
94. Jahlil Okafor
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|
The 6-foot-11 center doesn’t protect the rim, can’t defend in space and, outside of his rookie season, hasn’t shown much scoring punch, either.
|
95. Tim Frazier
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Washington Wizards
3.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Was not able to follow up his 2016-17 career season with another big year in 2017-18.
|
96. Jarrett Jack
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New York Knicks
7.5 ppg, 5.6 apg
|
Had a solid season starting at point guard for the Knicks. Still has something left in the tank.
|
97. Pat Connaughton
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
A good athlete whose overall worth as a player will come down to whether he can knock down triples at a high rate.
|
98. Nik Stauskas
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
4.4 ppg, 1.0 apg
|
His time in the NBA has been hampered by the fact his three-point shot, once considered his biggest strength as a prospect, hasn’t translated yet.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Orlando Magic
7.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Rumors have tied him with landing spots overseas. It remains to be seen if an NBA team will covet the sharpshooting center.
|
100. Shabazz Muhammad
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
He’s been a pretty big disappointment since reaching the professional level. Even a move away from the Timberwolves wasn’t enough to get his career on track.
|
101. Malcolm Delaney
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
6.3 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
Had a star career in Europe before reaching the NBA. Since then, consistent production has been hard for him to establish.
|
102. Tarik Black
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Houston Rockets
3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
His per-36-minute stats (12.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg) suggest he could be productive in a larger role.
|
103. Jordan Crawford
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.6 ppg, 2.6 apg
|
A shoot-first ball-handler who contributes little else.
|
104. Raul Neto
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Utah Jazz
4.5 ppg, 1.8 apg
|
Hasn’t shown much in the NBA yet. Could be an overseas candidate.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
4.6 ppg, 2.2 apg
|
The former Rookie of the Year has had a rough go of it lately. At his best, he’s a big point guard who can rebound and distribute. Can a team unlock that form again?
|
106. Treveon Graham
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
4.3 ppg, 1.9 apg
|
Solid shooter who has yet to have his breakout campaign.
|
107. Ramon Sessions
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Washington Wizards
4.9 ppg, 2.8 apg
|
He can play a backup point guard role in a pinch, but is better-suited for to be a deep reserve at this point in his career.
|
108. Quincy Acy
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg
|
Athletic yet undersized power forward who’s hitting 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons.
|
109. Aaron Brooks
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
2.3 ppg, 0.6 apg
|
Experienced floor general who can provide leadership in the locker room but not much else.
|
110. Luke Babbitt
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Miami Heat
5.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg
|
Career 40.2 percent shooter from three, which has helped him stick around in the league this long despite athletic limitations.
|
111. Jason Terry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
3.3 ppg, 1.2 apg
|
One of the oldest players in the league last year. Provides another reliable voice in the locker room as a guy with championship experience.
|
112. Richard Jefferson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Denver Nuggets
1.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg
|
Reportedly considering retirement. Perhaps a move to a new team could help him become an on-court contributor again.
|
113. Jose Calderon
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
4.5 ppg, 2.1 apg
|
Veteran leader who still performs relatively well when given the opportunity.
|
114. Mario Chalmers
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.7 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
Gravely inefficient season in 2017-18 and coming off an injury as serious as an Achilles tear, that wasn’t surprising.
|
115. Glenn Robinson III
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
4.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg
|
High-flying wing who’s also a career 38.1 percent three-point shooter. Despite low averages, could still garner some interest as a free agent due to age and potential.
|
116. Joffrey Lauvergne
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
Decent scorer but defensive shortcomings have limited his impact in the NBA.
|
117. Andrew Harrison
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
9.5 ppg, 3.2 apg
|
Displayed some scoring punch from the lead-guard spot with the Grizzlies last year, dropping 20 or more points five times in 2017-18. If his three-point shot improves, could be a solid backup point guard for years to come.
|
118. Jordan Mickey
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Miami Heat
4.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
A big man who is comfortable a shooter and who can protect the paint. Could break out in the right opportunity.
|
119. Dwight Buycks
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
7.4 ppg, 2.0 apg
|
He earned full-time status after initially signing a two-way contract, and made his way to the rotation at the end of the season.
|
120. Tyler Cavanaugh
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
4.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Went from two-way contract to full-time before eventually getting waived. A big man with a respectable outside stroke.
|
121. Damion Lee
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
Put up impressive numbers in limited playing time late last season. Guard with good size and slashing ability.
|
122. Marcus Georges-Hunt
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
1.4 ppg, 0.4 rpg
|
Wasn’t able to crack Tom Thibodeau’s rotation in 2017-18, but still has upside as a two-way guard.
|
123. Jonathan Gibson
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
8.5 ppg, 1.0 apg
|
Put up huge numbers in China before being signed with a hardship exception by the Celtics. Wasn’t eligible for their playoff roster.
|
124. Josh Huestis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg
|
Finally managed to crack the rotation in Oklahoma City last season. Big man with high basketball IQ.
|
125. Lorenzo Brown
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Toronto Raptors
2.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg
|
Earned G League MVP honors thanks to his scoring and defensive prowess. But at almost 28, how much upside does he have?
|
126. Chris McCullough
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
2.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg
|
Athletic power forward who needs more seasoning before he’s ready to contribute at the NBA level.
|
127. Bruno Caboclo
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Sacramento Kings
1.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
Lots of potential thanks to size and athleticism, but has yet to show anything as a professional.
|
128. Udonis Haslem
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Miami Heat
0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg
|
Contemplating either retirement or overseas opportunities where he can get playing time. Hasn’t been a part of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation in the last three seasons.
|
129. Julyan Stone
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
0.8 ppg, 1.1 apg
|
Coming off a career-high in appearances after participating in 23 games last year.
|
130. Travis Wear
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Big man with a decent three-point shot as a career 36.4 percent shooter from the outside.
|
131. Aaron Jackson
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.0 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
A stud during his time playing overseas, finally got his first chance in the NBA this past season with the Rockets when he appeared in one regular-season game.
|
132. Kendrick Perkins
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
3.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
|
Known now more for his exploits off the court as opposed to on it, he is a good locker-room addition more than anything at this point.
|
133. David Stockton
Restricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Utah Jazz
3.3 ppg
|
The son of a club legend, it was a feel-good story last season when he debuted for the Jazz. Likely better-suited for the European game.
|
134. Andre Ingram
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 3.5 apg
|
After spending six seasons with the Lakers’ G League team, he got his shot with the main team late last year and didn’t disappoint. He nailed five triples in two games with the Lakers while shooting 55.6 percent from deep.
|
135. Amile Jefferson
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
|
Spent most of last season with the team’s G League side. Young big men out of an elite college program (Duke) with great basketball IQ and rim-protection skills.
|
136. Aaron Harrison
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg
|
Was a solid scorer coming out of college with a noteworthy clutch gene late in games. Hasn’t found his footing in the NBA yet.
