Here's which NBA teams the top undrafted players agreed to join

Only 60 players get to hear their names called in the NBA draft, but there are many others who will make an impact at the next level.

We took a look at the top prospects who went undrafted and which team they’ll be playing summer league with as they try to play their way onto an NBA roster. Many of these players appeared in our aggregate big boards at one point or another.

Expect at least a few of these players to make a roster next season, even if it’s not with the team mentioned here.

Rawle Alkins , Toronto Raptors (Guard)

Rawle Alkins not getting drafted is probably my biggest surprise of those who didn’t get their name called. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 22, 2018

Alkins signed a training camp deal with the Raptors

He ranked No. 44 overall in our final aggregate big board so it was a shock that he was not drafted on Thursday. He had five blocks in a scrimmage at the combine and spoke with HoopsHype about how he plans to make an impact at the next level: “When a team trusts your defensive ability, they can keep you on the floor. Once you are there, that’s all you really need. You can start hitting wide-open jumpers, you can get to the rim, you can showcase everything else that you have. But I think I’ll have a defensive mindset and go from there.”

Trevon Duval , Houston Rockets (Guard)

I was at this game 2 years ago and said Trevon Duval is a future NBA lottery pick. He just went undrafted. pic.twitter.com/NZDvXM6Oms — David Astramskas (@redapples) June 22, 2018

Duval will play summer league for the Rockets

The former Duke guard ranked No. 45 overall on our aggregate big board. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.6 assists as a freshman, ranking No. 1 overall in his conference for total assists and No. 5 overall for total steals. Duval is a former five-star recruit who played in the McDonald’s All-American game as well as the Jordan Brand Classic in high school. His standing vertical leap (34.0 inches) was the second-best among all prospects at the 2018 NBA Draft Combine.

Kenrich Williams , Wing (Nuggets)

Arguably the most tailor-made, modern-day wing of Thursday’s NBA Draft boasts the class’s premier haircut. Meet Kenrich Williams, the do-it-all swingman who somehow once garnered zero Division I scholarships https://t.co/6co3g69haj — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 20, 2018

Williams will play summer league for the Nuggets

After a successful collegiate career with TCU, Williams went undrafted last week. But he averaged 13.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game last season, and he is likely to find a home in the NBA. He had the fourth-best Box Plus-Minus in the history of his conference during his collegiate career. He recorded one of the best lane agility times (10.86 seconds) at the 2018 NBA Combine. His max bench press (14 repetitions) was also among the best at the Combine.

Malik Newman , Los Angeles Lakers (Guard)

If there was no one-and-done rule, Malik Newman is probably a Lottery pick as a high school senior. He's about to go undrafted instead. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) June 22, 2018

Newman signed a two-way contract with the Lakers

He averaged 14.2 points and 5.0 rebounds with 2.2 three-pointers per game last season. He ranked Top 5 in defensive rebounds in the Big 12. Newman was named Big 12 Tournament MVP and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last season. He will get his shot at a professional deal with Los Angeles.

Brandon McCoy , Milwaukee Bucks (Big)

UNLV center Brandon McCoy, a one-and-done prospect, goes undrafted. McCoy averaged 16.9 PPG and 10.3 RPG this past season. — Eli Boettger (@boettger_eli) June 22, 2018

McCoy signed a two-way contract with the Bucks

The dominant big man averaged 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He led the Mountain West Conference in total rebounds while also having the second-best Player Efficiency Rating in the conference as well. McCoy measured at more than 7-foot with shoes at the combine and had the third-biggest hands (9.75 inches) as well.

Keenan Evans , Golden State Warriors (Guard)

I really hope Keenan Evans and the Warriors works out. If Evans impresses enough in SL and Patrick McCaw leaves, Evans can maybe fill that role. (He’ll likely just spend time in the G-League) — Matthew Cardenas (@CardenasMaLWOS) June 23, 2018

Evans will play summer league for the Warriors

After averaging 17.6 points per game for Texas Tech, Evans caught the attention of Golden State. Now, he will suit up with the Warriors during summer league. He has a chance to stick around, too, considering he ranked No. 3 overall in win shares among all Big 12 players last season. His defensive rating and defensive win shares both ranked Top 10 in his conference as well.

Theo Pinson , Brooklyn Nets (Forward)

Theo Pinson is extremely versatile. Good leadership, good vision. Nice underrated move for Brooklyn. He's someone definitely worth having in your organization. #Nets — Bryan Fonseca (@BryanFonsecaNY) June 22, 2018

Pinson signed a two-way contract with the Nets

After four years at North Carolina, Pinson looked his best as a senior when he averaged 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. His best skill at the next level will be distribution, though, considering he ranked No. 3 overall in the ACC in assists last season. He also ranked Top 5 in assists per game and Top 10 in assist percentage.

Gary Clark , Houston Rockets (Forward)

Report: Rockets agree to two-way contract for Cincinnati's Gary Clark https://t.co/kCuOdZ2L8n — The Rockets Wire (@TheRocketsWire) June 22, 2018

Clark signed a two-way contract with the Rockets

Jacob Evans, who was drafted in the first round by the Golden State Warriors, recently told HoopsHype to keep an eye out for his collegiate teammate: “He’s an awesome, awesome, awesome guy off the court. On the court, he’s one of the best utility guys I’ve ever seen. The fact that he dominated all four years in college, knowing he was going to get double teamed on post-ups and box outs but still being able to score, that shows you his effort is limitless. He plays so hard. Whatever team that gets him is going to be very, very happy. He can uplift the locker room and keep guys together. He knows what he needs to add to his game and he’s taking it a full hedge. Some guys want to shy away from the worst part of their game. We talk every day. I hope the best for him because he honestly deserves it. You give a guy like him the opportunity, he’s going to go after it and just destroy it. People are going to wonder why people weren’t talking about him.”

Donte Grantham , Charlotte Hornets (Forward)

Clemsons 6'8 combo forward Donte Grantham can shoot, make smart passes, rebound, and defend. Unfortunately his season was cut short due to an ACL injury, however hes already back on the court for draft workouts. Here are his clips from start to finish vs BC. pic.twitter.com/moXSmAJX3L — The NBA Draft Wire (@NBADraftWire) June 15, 2018

Grantham will play summer league for the Hornets

As a senior, Grantham averaged 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 41.9 percent from three-point range. The 23-year-old was recently sidelined by an injury but as he continues to recover, he can earn a roster spot in the league with an impressive performance this summer.

Billy Preston , Cleveland Cavaliers (Forward)

The Cavaliers will add 5-star recruit and 2017 McDonald's All-American Billy Preston to their summer league roster, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/9NXr3bNrFz — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 24, 2018

Preston will play summer league with the Cavaliers

There is a reason why more than 10 teams scheduled a workout with this former five-star recruit. He is 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and if he had played in college, he likely would have been one of the more exciting players in this class. The fact that he was invited to the NBA Draft Combine had indicated his draft stock may have been a bit higher than it actually was. But once he’s back to playing basketball full-time, expect him to be a value pick for whatever teams he eventually sticks with.

Allonzo Trier , New York Knicks (GuarD)

Don’t hate the Allonzo Trier signing. He’s a young guard I know, but also averaged 18 points at Arizona. Ton of talent and if he gets his mind right and improves defensively, he could be another steal for the #knicks — New York Knicks Empire (@EmpireSportsNYK) June 24, 2018

Trier signed a two-way contract with the Knicks

Last season, Trier averaged 18.1 points per game for Arizona. He had the best offensive box plus-minus in the Pac-12 and had the second-most total offensive win shares as well. Trier also led the conference in true shooting percentage. He has the potential to be an offensive weapon for New York as he continues to develop.

OTHER Top Undrafted Prospects , Two-Way Deals

Clippers inking Angel Delgado to a two-way contract is cool. He's the guy who had 24 points and 23 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament against Kansas, for those who are interested. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) June 22, 2018

Jaylen Adams, Atlanta Hawks (Guard)

Angel Delgado, Los Angeles Clippers (Big)

Jared Terrell, Minnesota Timberwolves (Guard)

Joel Berry, Los Angeles Lakers (Guard)

Dakota Mathias, Cleveland Cavaliers (Guard)

JP Macura, Charlotte Hornets (Guard)

Daxter Miles Jr., Sacramento Kings (Guard)

OTHER Top Undrafted Prospects , Summer League Deals

Don’t care about measurables, I find a way to make room for Bonzie Colson on my NBA roster. #NotreDame — Dave Miller (@Miller_Dave) June 22, 2018

Dikembe Dixson, Miami Heat (Forward)

DJ Hogg, New Orleans Pelicans (Forward)

Bonzie Colson, Cleveland Cavaliers (Wing)

Tyler Davis, Brooklyn Nets (Big)

Kelan Martin, Utah Jazz (Forward)

Marcus Derrickson, Golden State Warriors (Forward)

Jaylen Barford, Minnesota Timberwolves (Guard)

Yante Maten, Miami Heat (Forward)

Trevon Bluiett, New Orleans Pelicans (wing)

Wenyen Gabriel, Sacramento Kings (Forward)