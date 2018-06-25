2019 Aggregate NBA mock draft 1.0: Duke freshmen are leading the pack

The 2018 NBA Draft is in the books, but some of the top basketball analysts are already projecting the next class of top prospects.

The names you need to know for the 2019 NBA draft: pic.twitter.com/slNNSfgHmD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2018

We looked at projections from NBADraft.net, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, SB Nation, NBC Sports and Bleacher Report to help provide an idea of who to watch as the 2019 NBA Draft approaches.

When looking at the 2019 draft class, there are several players you should bookmark. The top names in the NCAA include Duke teammates RJ Barrett, Cameron Reddish and Zion Williamson. Some others include North Carolina’s Nassir Little, Indiana’s Romeo Langford and international star Sekou Doumbouya, who recently signed with Limoges in France.

Bruno Fernando (Maryland) ranked No. 58 in our aggregate mock for @hoopshype. But @nbadraftnet has him at No. 6 for 2019. Other notable NCAA returns: Kris Wilkes (UCLA), Jontay Porter (Missouri), Udoka Azubuike (West Virginia) + Tyus Battle (Syracuse): https://t.co/yOupZx9zuY — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) June 1, 2018

Also included are those who declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, but then decided to return to school. The top players in that situation are Jontay Porter (Missouri), Kris Wilkes (UCLA), Bruno Fernando (Maryland), Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State), PJ Washington (Kentucky) and Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State).

We will continue to post new results as more mock drafts are released and the 2019 NBA Draft nears. Expect plenty of changes to this list over the course of the year.

Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

