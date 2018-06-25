NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 25 07:33 AM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
Shaquille O’Neal presents the Shaqcast Flashback, where we dive into the origins of our favorite segments from the first three years – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 159
June 25 04:41 AM
Shaquille O’Neal brings us a look at some of the best segments from the show’s first three years, including the origins of the best segments that remain part of the show to this day. We explore the beginnings of Borderline, the handicapped pig, the Black Whopper, Shock the Monkey, John getting hosed in games, Senselessly Sensitive, and of course our man Shannon Sharpe. If you’re new to our show, this is the perfect week to dive in …
LOCKED ON NBA – 6/25/18 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Suns, Kings, And Mavs Draft Reactions from Locked on NBA
June 24 11:58 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd chats with Isaac Harris of Locked On Mavericks about the Luka Doncic trade, Matt George of Locked On Kings about Vlade Divac’s decision with the second overall pick, and to Brendon Kleen of Locked On Suns about the number one overall pick, plus the big trade the Suns swung during the draft.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
