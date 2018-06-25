NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

June 25 04:41 AM

Shaquille O’Neal brings us a look at some of the best segments from the show’s first three years, including the origins of the best segments that remain part of the show to this day. We explore the beginnings of Borderline, the handicapped pig, the Black Whopper, Shock the Monkey, John getting hosed in games, Senselessly Sensitive, and of course our man Shannon Sharpe. If you’re new to our show, this is the perfect week to dive in …