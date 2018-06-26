LeBron James' free agency situation and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LeBron, Paul George and free agency – via espn.com
June 25 07:28 PM
Ramona Shelburne, Royce Young and Dave McMenamin discuss free agency impressions for LeBron James and Paul George (2:20), the leaked Lakers pitch for George (10:10), the logic of LeBron to “team X” (20:10), the Paul George of it all (35:50) and potential wildcard scenarios (42:10).
NBA Rumor Roundup: Analyzing What’s Next for LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins and More (Ep. 83) – via HoopsHype.com
June 25 05:35 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Michael Scotto of The Athletic. They break down some recent trade rumors, which teams are looking to make a move and which players may be available. Then, they shift gears to free agency, looking at the top players on the market and where they may land.
ESPN’s Paul Biancardi On His Favorite Draft Picks – via bballbreakdown.com
June 25 02:33 PM
Did DeAndre Ayton deserve to go number one? Will Marvin Bagley live up to the hype? How has the NBA style of play trickled down to the high school level? The only question left is: You In?
