Marcin Gortat on Clippers could mean the end of DeAndre Jordan in LA

Marcin Gortat was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Clipper, so it’s becoming clear that DeAndre Jordan will not be on the Clippers moving forward.

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards for center Marcin Gortat, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2018

Gortat, 34, has started all but two of the games he has appeared in since the 2010-11 season. He was reportedly acquired for guard Austin Rivers in a trade with Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

With Gortat on the roster, Los Angeles no longer has a hole at center. While it’s unclear if the Clippers will make other moves this offseason, the arrival of another starting big man may spell the end of Jordan’s stint with the franchise.

Even if he decides to opt-in to his deal for next season before the Friday deadline, it may still lead to a trade — much like when their front office sent Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets last year.

Among the various options DeAndre Jordan has been weighing, according to league sources, is opting into the final season of his current contract (at $24.1 million) before Friday's midnight deadline to facilitate a trade — with Dallas, sources say, among the teams interested — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 26, 2018

According to Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks are one of the teams who are reportedly interested in Jordan.

Mike Fisher reported that Dallas is willing to forgive Jordan for the fiasco he caused during the summer of 2015 when he nearly joined the Mavericks, but backed out to re-sign with the Clippers at the last minute (via 247Sports):

“The Mavs have, a source tells me, decided to let bygones be bygones. And why? Well, they do need a center … they are about to make some hard decisions. But as those regard DeAndre Jordan? There will be no hard feelings.”

Dallas is clearly willing to add Jordan to their roster next season. But either way, it’s even more unlikely he returns to the Clippers now.

If the Mavericks are unable to sign Jordan, expect them to be in play for the other big men available such as DeMarcus Cousins, Clint Capela and Alex Len.

Can confirm Marcin Gortat has been flipped for Austin Rivers. Interesting move for both teams — getting Gortat out of Washington, Wizards more backcourt help and potentially signaling one way or the other DeAndre is out of Los Angeles. Virtually identical salaries. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 26, 2018

